Migrating from Traefik to Zuplo: Configuration Mapping and Step-by-Step Guide

A practical guide for teams migrating from Traefik Proxy to Zuplo, covering middleware-to-policy mapping, configuration translation, and a phased migration plan.

Traefik is a popular cloud-native reverse proxy that excels at dynamic service discovery and container-native routing. But as your API program grows beyond internal service routing into external developer-facing APIs, Traefik’s lack of built-in API management capabilities — developer portals, API key management, analytics, and monetization — becomes a bottleneck. If your team is evaluating a move from Traefik to a fully managed API gateway, this guide walks you through every step.

Table of Contents

Why Teams Migrate from Traefik

Traefik Proxy is a capable reverse proxy, but several pain points drive teams to look for alternatives:

Infrastructure overhead — Running Traefik requires managing Docker hosts or Kubernetes clusters, configuring Helm charts, and maintaining the underlying compute infrastructure. Even straightforward setups need monitoring, scaling, and upgrade management.

— Running Traefik requires managing Docker hosts or Kubernetes clusters, configuring Helm charts, and maintaining the underlying compute infrastructure. Even straightforward setups need monitoring, scaling, and upgrade management. No developer portal on the open-source tier — Traefik Proxy has no developer portal. Traefik Hub API Management (the highest commercial tier) added an API Portal, but it requires a separate license upgrade from the open-source proxy. If you need external developers to discover your API, read documentation, and self-manage API keys without paying for the top tier, you must build or buy a separate solution.

— Traefik Proxy has no developer portal. Traefik Hub API Management (the highest commercial tier) added an API Portal, but it requires a separate license upgrade from the open-source proxy. If you need external developers to discover your API, read documentation, and self-manage API keys without paying for the top tier, you must build or buy a separate solution. Limited API management — Traefik Proxy is a routing and load-balancing tool. Features like API key management, usage analytics, and monetization require upgrading through Traefik Hub’s commercial tiers, with each step adding cost and complexity.

— Traefik Proxy is a routing and load-balancing tool. Features like API key management, usage analytics, and monetization require upgrading through Traefik Hub’s commercial tiers, with each step adding cost and complexity. Fragmented product tiers — Full API management requires moving from Traefik Proxy (open source) to Traefik Hub API Gateway, then to Traefik Hub API Management. Each tier adds cost and licensing overhead.

— Full API management requires moving from Traefik Proxy (open source) to Traefik Hub API Gateway, then to Traefik Hub API Management. Each tier adds cost and licensing overhead. Go-based plugin system — Extending Traefik with custom middleware typically involves writing Go plugins interpreted at runtime by Yaegi (an embedded Go interpreter). Traefik also supports WASM plugins, but both approaches limit the developer pool and slow iteration compared to modern scripting-based approaches.

Architecture Comparison

Understanding the architectural differences helps you plan a clean migration.

Traefik’s Architecture

Traefik is built as a cloud-native reverse proxy designed for Docker and Kubernetes environments. A typical deployment involves:

Entrypoints that listen on specific ports for incoming traffic

that listen on specific ports for incoming traffic Routers that match requests based on rules (host, path, headers)

that match requests based on rules (host, path, headers) Middlewares that transform requests before they reach services (rate limiting, authentication, headers, path stripping)

that transform requests before they reach services (rate limiting, authentication, headers, path stripping) Services that define how to reach your backend (load balancers, weighted round robin, mirroring)

that define how to reach your backend (load balancers, weighted round robin, mirroring) Providers that supply dynamic configuration (Docker labels, Kubernetes CRDs, file-based YAML/TOML, Consul, etcd)

that supply dynamic configuration (Docker labels, Kubernetes CRDs, file-based YAML/TOML, Consul, etcd) Automatic TLS via Let’s Encrypt ACME integration

Configuration happens through Docker labels, Kubernetes IngressRoute CRDs, or YAML/TOML files — each defining routers, middlewares, and services.

Zuplo’s Architecture

Zuplo takes a fundamentally different approach:

Edge-native deployment — Your gateway runs across 300+ data centers worldwide automatically. There is no infrastructure to manage or scale.

— Your gateway runs across 300+ data centers worldwide automatically. There is no infrastructure to manage or scale. OpenAPI-native routing — Routes are defined in a standard routes.oas.json file using the OpenAPI specification format, extended with x-zuplo-route for gateway behavior.

— Routes are defined in a standard file using the OpenAPI specification format, extended with for gateway behavior. TypeScript policies — Instead of Go middleware plugins, you write policies in TypeScript with full IDE support, type safety, and access to npm packages.

— Instead of Go middleware plugins, you write policies in TypeScript with full IDE support, type safety, and access to npm packages. Git-native CI/CD — Every configuration change is version-controlled. Push to GitHub and your gateway deploys to the edge automatically.

— Every configuration change is version-controlled. Push to GitHub and your gateway deploys to the edge automatically. Fully managed — No Docker hosts, no Kubernetes clusters, no Helm charts. Zuplo handles all infrastructure, scaling, TLS, and updates.

— No Docker hosts, no Kubernetes clusters, no Helm charts. Zuplo handles all infrastructure, scaling, TLS, and updates. Built-in developer portal — Auto-generated from your OpenAPI spec, with API key management and an API explorer included.

Configuration Mapping

This section shows how Traefik concepts map to Zuplo equivalents.

Routers → Zuplo Routes

In Traefik, routers match incoming requests using rules and direct them to services. Here is a typical Traefik YAML configuration:

YAML yaml # traefik dynamic config http : routers : user-api : rule : "Host(`api.example.com`) && PathPrefix(`/users`)" service : user-service middlewares : - rate-limit - api-auth tls : certResolver : letsencrypt services : user-service : loadBalancer : servers : - url : "http://user-backend:8080"

In Zuplo, the equivalent lives in routes.oas.json — a standard OpenAPI file extended with Zuplo configuration:

JSON json { "paths" : { "/users" : { "get" : { "summary" : "Get Users" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "none" , "handler" : { "export" : "urlRewriteHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rewritePattern" : "http://user-backend:8080/users" } }, "policies" : { "inbound" : [ "rate-limit" , "api-key-auth" ] } } } } } }

Key differences to note:

OpenAPI-native — Zuplo routes are standard OpenAPI paths. You can import an existing OpenAPI spec and add x-zuplo-route extensions.

— Zuplo routes are standard OpenAPI paths. You can import an existing OpenAPI spec and add extensions. Policies replace middleware — Instead of attaching middleware via labels or YAML, you reference named policies in your route config.

— Instead of attaching middleware via labels or YAML, you reference named policies in your route config. Everything in Git — Both routes.oas.json and policies.json are files in your repository. There are no Docker labels or Kubernetes CRDs to manage.

— Both and are files in your repository. There are no Docker labels or Kubernetes CRDs to manage. Automatic TLS — Zuplo handles TLS as part of its managed edge deployment. You never need to configure certificate resolvers or ACME providers.

Services / Load Balancers → URL Rewrite Handler

Traefik services define how to reach your backend, including load balancing across multiple servers. In Zuplo, the URL Rewrite handler proxies requests to your backend:

JSON json { "handler" : { "export" : "urlRewriteHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rewritePattern" : "https://api-backend.example.com/${params.path}" } } }

The URL Rewrite handler supports dynamic values using JavaScript template literal syntax. You can reference env (environment variables), params (path parameters), query (query strings), and headers from the incoming request.

TLS Configuration → Automatic TLS

Traefik’s automatic Let’s Encrypt integration is one of its best features for self-hosted environments. With Zuplo, TLS is simply included with zero configuration — certificates are provisioned and renewed automatically as part of the managed edge deployment.

Middleware-to-Policy Mapping

One of the biggest questions during migration is: “What replaces my Traefik middleware?” Below is a mapping of Traefik’s most commonly used middleware to their Zuplo equivalents.

Traffic Control

RateLimit → Rate Limiting Policy — Supports per-user, per-IP, per-API-key, or custom attribute-based rate limits. No Redis or external data store needed.

→ Rate Limiting Policy — Supports per-user, per-IP, per-API-key, or custom attribute-based rate limits. No Redis or external data store needed. InFlightReq → Zuplo’s edge-native architecture handles concurrency at the platform level. For custom concurrency control, use a Custom Code Inbound Policy.

→ Zuplo’s edge-native architecture handles concurrency at the platform level. For custom concurrency control, use a Custom Code Inbound Policy. CircuitBreaker → Implement with a Custom Code Inbound Policy or use Zuplo’s built-in health monitoring.

Authentication

BasicAuth → Basic Auth Policy — Built-in support for HTTP Basic authentication with configurable accounts.

→ Basic Auth Policy — Built-in support for HTTP Basic authentication with configurable accounts. ForwardAuth → Custom Code Inbound Policy — Write a TypeScript policy that calls your external auth service and validates the response.

→ Custom Code Inbound Policy — Write a TypeScript policy that calls your external auth service and validates the response. DigestAuth → Custom Code Inbound Policy — Implement digest authentication logic in TypeScript.

Path and URL Manipulation

StripPrefix → The URL Rewrite handler handles path manipulation natively. Map your public path to a different backend path using template syntax: "rewritePattern": "https://backend.example.com${params.path}" .

→ The URL Rewrite handler handles path manipulation natively. Map your public path to a different backend path using template syntax: . AddPrefix → Use the URL Rewrite handler to add prefixes when forwarding: "rewritePattern": "https://backend.example.com/api/v1${pathname}" .

→ Use the URL Rewrite handler to add prefixes when forwarding: . ReplacePath / ReplacePathRegex → The URL Rewrite handler supports arbitrary path rewriting. For complex regex transformations, use a Custom Code Inbound Policy.

/ → The URL Rewrite handler supports arbitrary path rewriting. For complex regex transformations, use a Custom Code Inbound Policy. RedirectScheme / RedirectRegex → Zuplo handles HTTPS automatically at the edge. For custom redirects, use the Redirect handler.

Headers

Headers (add/remove request and response headers) → Add or Set Request Headers Policy and Set Response Headers Policy — Configure security headers (HSTS, X-Frame-Options, CSP) and custom headers declaratively.

Request and Response Modification

Compress → Zuplo handles compression at the edge automatically.

→ Zuplo handles compression at the edge automatically. ContentType → Use a Custom Code Inbound Policy to set or validate content types.

→ Use a Custom Code Inbound Policy to set or validate content types. Retry → Implement retry logic in a Custom Code Inbound Policy using standard fetch with retry patterns.

Validation

Request body/schema validation (commonly done with custom Traefik plugins) → Request Validation Policy — Validates request bodies, query parameters, path parameters, and headers against your OpenAPI schema definitions automatically.

Authentication Migration

Authentication is typically the most critical part of any gateway migration. Here is how to approach each Traefik auth middleware.

BasicAuth → Basic Auth Policy

Traefik’s BasicAuth middleware uses htpasswd-format credentials configured via labels or YAML:

YAML yaml # Traefik BasicAuth middleware http : middlewares : auth : basicAuth : users : - "admin:$apr1$H6uskkkW$IgXLP6ewTrSuBkTrqE8wj/"

Zuplo’s Basic Auth Policy provides equivalent functionality with environment variable support for secrets:

JSON json { "name" : "basic-auth" , "policyType" : "basic-auth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "BasicAuthInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "accounts" : [ { "username" : "$env(ADMIN_USERNAME)" , "password" : "$env(ADMIN_PASSWORD)" , "data" : { "role" : "admin" } } ] } } }

ForwardAuth → JWT or API Key Authentication

Traefik’s ForwardAuth middleware delegates authentication to an external service. If your forward auth service validates JWTs, migrate to Zuplo’s JWT Auth Policy:

JSON json { "name" : "jwt-auth" , "policyType" : "open-id-jwt-auth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "OpenIdJwtInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "issuer" : "https://your-tenant.auth0.com/" , "audience" : "https://api.example.com/" , "jwkUrl" : "https://your-tenant.auth0.com/.well-known/jwks.json" } } }

If your forward auth service validates API keys, switch to Zuplo’s API Key Authentication policy, which provides a managed key service with self-service key management through the developer portal.

Rate Limiting Migration

Traefik’s RateLimit middleware uses a token bucket algorithm configured via labels or YAML:

YAML yaml # Traefik rate limiting http : middlewares : rate-limit : rateLimit : average : 100 period : 1m burst : 50

Zuplo’s Rate Limiting policy provides more granular control:

JSON json { "name" : "rate-limit" , "policyType" : "rate-limit-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "RateLimitInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rateLimitBy" : "user" , "requestsAllowed" : 100 , "timeWindowMinutes" : 1 } } }

Key advantages of Zuplo’s rate limiting:

Per-user, per-IP, or per-key limiting — Choose what attribute to rate limit by, rather than only client IP.

— Choose what attribute to rate limit by, rather than only client IP. Custom bucket functions — Write a TypeScript function to define custom rate limit grouping logic (for example, rate limit by customer tier using API key metadata).

— Write a TypeScript function to define custom rate limit grouping logic (for example, rate limit by customer tier using API key metadata). No external dependencies — Zuplo’s rate limiter works out of the box without managing additional infrastructure like Redis or external data stores.

— Zuplo’s rate limiter works out of the box without managing additional infrastructure like Redis or external data stores. Standard 429 responses — Automatically returns 429 Too Many Requests with appropriate Retry-After headers.

Custom Middleware Migration

If your team has built custom Traefik middleware plugins in Go using the Yaegi interpreter, migrating them to Zuplo TypeScript policies is usually simpler than you might expect. Zuplo’s Custom Code Inbound Policy lets you write arbitrary request processing logic in TypeScript.

Traefik Go Plugin vs. Zuplo TypeScript Policy

Here is a side-by-side comparison of a simple header-injection plugin:

Traefik (Go):

Go go package header_plugin import ( " context " " net/http " ) type Config struct { HeaderValue string `json:"headerValue"` } func New ( ctx context . Context , next http . Handler , config * Config , name string ) ( http . Handler , error ) { return http. HandlerFunc ( func ( rw http . ResponseWriter , req * http . Request ) { req.Header. Set ( "X-Custom-Header" , config.HeaderValue) next. ServeHTTP (rw, req) }), nil }

Zuplo (TypeScript):

TypeScript typescript import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , options : { headerValue : string }, policyName : string , ) { const newRequest = new ZuploRequest (request); newRequest.headers. set ( "X-Custom-Header" , options.headerValue); return newRequest; }

Key advantages of the TypeScript approach:

Full IDE support — Autocomplete, type checking, and inline documentation in VS Code or any TypeScript-capable editor.

— Autocomplete, type checking, and inline documentation in VS Code or any TypeScript-capable editor. npm ecosystem — Import any npm package for tasks like data validation, cryptography, or API calls.

— Import any npm package for tasks like data validation, cryptography, or API calls. Standard Web APIs — Zuplo uses standard Request , Response , and Headers objects. If you know the Fetch API, you know how to write Zuplo policies.

— Zuplo uses standard , , and objects. If you know the Fetch API, you know how to write Zuplo policies. Faster iteration — No compilation step or binary rebuilds. Push your TypeScript, and it deploys to the edge.

Adding API Management Capabilities

Migrating from Traefik to Zuplo is not just a one-for-one replacement — it is an upgrade to full API lifecycle management. Here are the capabilities you gain that Traefik does not provide:

Developer Portal

Zuplo’s developer portal is auto-generated from your OpenAPI spec. When you update your routes in routes.oas.json , the portal updates automatically. Features include:

Automatic API documentation — Generated directly from your OpenAPI specification.

— Generated directly from your OpenAPI specification. API Explorer — Developers can test your API directly from the docs.

— Developers can test your API directly from the docs. Self-service API key management — Consumers sign up, get keys, and manage them without your intervention.

— Consumers sign up, get keys, and manage them without your intervention. Custom branding — Add your own logo, colors, and custom pages.

API Key Management

Zuplo’s API key service provides a complete consumer management system:

Create consumers with metadata (plan tier, organization, usage limits)

Issue API keys that are validated at the edge

Manage keys programmatically via the API Key Management API

Let developers self-manage their keys through the developer portal

API Monetization

With Zuplo’s monetization features, you can charge for API access with usage-based billing powered by Stripe — a capability that is not available with Traefik at any tier.

Analytics and Observability

Zuplo includes built-in analytics and integrates with popular observability platforms. You get request logging, error tracking, and usage metrics without configuring separate monitoring stacks.

Step-by-Step Migration Plan

A typical Traefik-to-Zuplo migration follows three phases:

Phase 1: Setup and Configuration (Week 1)

Create a Zuplo account and project

Connect your GitHub repository

Inventory your Traefik routers, middlewares, and services

Translate routers to routes.oas.json format with x-zuplo-route extensions

format with extensions Configure authentication policies to match your Traefik auth middleware

Set up rate limiting policies

Add environment variables for backend URLs, secrets, and per-environment config

Phase 2: Custom Logic and Testing (Week 2)

Migrate custom Go middleware plugins to TypeScript policies

Set up request/response header transformation policies

Configure the developer portal

Test all routes against your backend services

Validate authentication flows end-to-end

Run load tests to verify rate limiting behavior

Review logging and observability configuration

Phase 3: Cutover and Validation (Week 3)

Run Zuplo in parallel alongside Traefik (both receiving traffic)

Compare response behavior between Traefik and Zuplo

Gradually shift external API traffic from Traefik to Zuplo using DNS

Monitor error rates, latency, and throughput

Complete DNS cutover to Zuplo for external API traffic

Keep Traefik running for internal service routing if needed

Update developer documentation and portal URLs

Rollback Strategy

Because Zuplo deployments are Git-based, rollback is straightforward:

Configuration rollback — Revert the Git commit and push. The previous gateway configuration deploys automatically.

— Revert the Git commit and push. The previous gateway configuration deploys automatically. DNS rollback — If you kept Traefik running during the parallel phase, switch DNS back to Traefik’s endpoints.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Zuplo replace Traefik for internal service routing?

Zuplo is designed for external-facing API management rather than internal east-west traffic. If you use Traefik for internal container-to-container routing, keep Traefik for that and add Zuplo for your external API layer. You get developer portals, API key management, and monetization without replacing your internal infrastructure.

How long does a Traefik-to-Zuplo migration take?

Most teams complete the migration in one to three weeks depending on the number of routes and custom middleware. Teams with straightforward configurations (standard routing, rate limiting, and basic auth) can often finish in under a week.

Do I need to change my backend services?

No. Zuplo proxies requests to your existing backends using the URL Rewrite handler. Your backend services do not need any changes — Zuplo forwards requests the same way Traefik does.

Does Zuplo require Kubernetes or Docker?

No. Zuplo is fully managed and deploys to 300+ edge locations globally without any container orchestration. You configure Zuplo to proxy requests to your existing Docker or Kubernetes backends.

Can I run Zuplo alongside Traefik during migration?

Yes. The recommended approach is to run both in parallel during the cutover phase, using DNS or a load balancer to gradually shift external API traffic from Traefik to Zuplo while keeping Traefik for internal routing.

Next Steps

Ready to migrate? Sign up for a free Zuplo account and follow the Getting Started Guide to set up your first gateway in minutes.

For planning your migration: