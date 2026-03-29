Migrating from Traefik to Zuplo: Configuration Mapping and Step-by-Step Guide

Traefik is a popular cloud-native reverse proxy that excels at dynamic service discovery and container-native routing. But as your API program grows beyond internal service routing into external developer-facing APIs, Traefik’s lack of built-in API management capabilities — developer portals, API key management, analytics, and monetization — becomes a bottleneck. If your team is evaluating a move from Traefik to a fully managed API gateway, this guide walks you through every step.
Table of Contents
- Why Teams Migrate from Traefik
- Architecture Comparison
- Configuration Mapping
- Middleware-to-Policy Mapping
- Authentication Migration
- Rate Limiting Migration
- Custom Middleware Migration
- Adding API Management Capabilities
- Step-by-Step Migration Plan
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Next Steps
Why Teams Migrate from Traefik
Traefik Proxy is a capable reverse proxy, but several pain points drive teams to look for alternatives:
- Infrastructure overhead — Running Traefik requires managing Docker hosts or Kubernetes clusters, configuring Helm charts, and maintaining the underlying compute infrastructure. Even straightforward setups need monitoring, scaling, and upgrade management.
- No developer portal on the open-source tier — Traefik Proxy has no developer portal. Traefik Hub API Management (the highest commercial tier) added an API Portal, but it requires a separate license upgrade from the open-source proxy. If you need external developers to discover your API, read documentation, and self-manage API keys without paying for the top tier, you must build or buy a separate solution.
- Limited API management — Traefik Proxy is a routing and load-balancing tool. Features like API key management, usage analytics, and monetization require upgrading through Traefik Hub’s commercial tiers, with each step adding cost and complexity.
- Fragmented product tiers — Full API management requires moving from Traefik Proxy (open source) to Traefik Hub API Gateway, then to Traefik Hub API Management. Each tier adds cost and licensing overhead.
- Go-based plugin system — Extending Traefik with custom middleware typically involves writing Go plugins interpreted at runtime by Yaegi (an embedded Go interpreter). Traefik also supports WASM plugins, but both approaches limit the developer pool and slow iteration compared to modern scripting-based approaches.
Architecture Comparison
Understanding the architectural differences helps you plan a clean migration.
Traefik’s Architecture
Traefik is built as a cloud-native reverse proxy designed for Docker and Kubernetes environments. A typical deployment involves:
- Entrypoints that listen on specific ports for incoming traffic
- Routers that match requests based on rules (host, path, headers)
- Middlewares that transform requests before they reach services (rate limiting, authentication, headers, path stripping)
- Services that define how to reach your backend (load balancers, weighted round robin, mirroring)
- Providers that supply dynamic configuration (Docker labels, Kubernetes CRDs, file-based YAML/TOML, Consul, etcd)
- Automatic TLS via Let’s Encrypt ACME integration
Configuration happens through Docker labels, Kubernetes IngressRoute CRDs, or YAML/TOML files — each defining routers, middlewares, and services.
Zuplo’s Architecture
Zuplo takes a fundamentally different approach:
- Edge-native deployment — Your gateway runs across 300+ data centers worldwide automatically. There is no infrastructure to manage or scale.
- OpenAPI-native routing — Routes are defined in a standard
routes.oas.jsonfile using the OpenAPI specification format, extended with
x-zuplo-routefor gateway behavior.
- TypeScript policies — Instead of Go middleware plugins, you write policies in TypeScript with full IDE support, type safety, and access to npm packages.
- Git-native CI/CD — Every configuration change is version-controlled. Push to GitHub and your gateway deploys to the edge automatically.
- Fully managed — No Docker hosts, no Kubernetes clusters, no Helm charts. Zuplo handles all infrastructure, scaling, TLS, and updates.
- Built-in developer portal — Auto-generated from your OpenAPI spec, with API key management and an API explorer included.
Configuration Mapping
This section shows how Traefik concepts map to Zuplo equivalents.
Routers → Zuplo Routes
In Traefik, routers match incoming requests using rules and direct them to services. Here is a typical Traefik YAML configuration:
# traefik dynamic config
http:
routers:
user-api:
rule: "Host(`api.example.com`) && PathPrefix(`/users`)"
service: user-service
middlewares:
- rate-limit
- api-auth
tls:
certResolver: letsencrypt
services:
user-service:
loadBalancer:
servers:
- url: "http://user-backend:8080"
In Zuplo, the equivalent lives in
routes.oas.json — a standard OpenAPI file
extended with Zuplo configuration:
{
"paths": {
"/users": {
"get": {
"summary": "Get Users",
"x-zuplo-route": {
"corsPolicy": "none",
"handler": {
"export": "urlRewriteHandler",
"module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)",
"options": {
"rewritePattern": "http://user-backend:8080/users"
}
},
"policies": {
"inbound": ["rate-limit", "api-key-auth"]
}
}
}
}
}
}
Key differences to note:
- OpenAPI-native — Zuplo routes are standard OpenAPI paths. You can import
an existing OpenAPI spec and add
x-zuplo-routeextensions.
- Policies replace middleware — Instead of attaching middleware via labels or YAML, you reference named policies in your route config.
- Everything in Git — Both
routes.oas.jsonand
policies.jsonare files in your repository. There are no Docker labels or Kubernetes CRDs to manage.
- Automatic TLS — Zuplo handles TLS as part of its managed edge deployment. You never need to configure certificate resolvers or ACME providers.
Services / Load Balancers → URL Rewrite Handler
Traefik services define how to reach your backend, including load balancing across multiple servers. In Zuplo, the URL Rewrite handler proxies requests to your backend:
{
"handler": {
"export": "urlRewriteHandler",
"module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)",
"options": {
"rewritePattern": "https://api-backend.example.com/${params.path}"
}
}
}
The URL Rewrite handler supports dynamic values using JavaScript template
literal syntax. You can reference
env (environment variables),
params (path
parameters),
query (query strings), and
headers from the incoming request.
TLS Configuration → Automatic TLS
Traefik’s automatic Let’s Encrypt integration is one of its best features for self-hosted environments. With Zuplo, TLS is simply included with zero configuration — certificates are provisioned and renewed automatically as part of the managed edge deployment.
Middleware-to-Policy Mapping
One of the biggest questions during migration is: “What replaces my Traefik middleware?” Below is a mapping of Traefik’s most commonly used middleware to their Zuplo equivalents.
Traffic Control
- RateLimit → Rate Limiting Policy — Supports per-user, per-IP, per-API-key, or custom attribute-based rate limits. No Redis or external data store needed.
- InFlightReq → Zuplo’s edge-native architecture handles concurrency at the platform level. For custom concurrency control, use a Custom Code Inbound Policy.
- CircuitBreaker → Implement with a Custom Code Inbound Policy or use Zuplo’s built-in health monitoring.
Authentication
- BasicAuth → Basic Auth Policy — Built-in support for HTTP Basic authentication with configurable accounts.
- ForwardAuth → Custom Code Inbound Policy — Write a TypeScript policy that calls your external auth service and validates the response.
- DigestAuth → Custom Code Inbound Policy — Implement digest authentication logic in TypeScript.
Path and URL Manipulation
- StripPrefix → The
URL Rewrite handler handles
path manipulation natively. Map your public path to a different backend path
using template syntax:
"rewritePattern": "https://backend.example.com${params.path}".
- AddPrefix → Use the URL Rewrite handler to add prefixes when forwarding:
"rewritePattern": "https://backend.example.com/api/v1${pathname}".
- ReplacePath / ReplacePathRegex → The URL Rewrite handler supports arbitrary path rewriting. For complex regex transformations, use a Custom Code Inbound Policy.
- RedirectScheme / RedirectRegex → Zuplo handles HTTPS automatically at the edge. For custom redirects, use the Redirect handler.
Headers
- Headers (add/remove request and response headers) → Add or Set Request Headers Policy and Set Response Headers Policy — Configure security headers (HSTS, X-Frame-Options, CSP) and custom headers declaratively.
Request and Response Modification
- Compress → Zuplo handles compression at the edge automatically.
- ContentType → Use a Custom Code Inbound Policy to set or validate content types.
- Retry → Implement retry logic in a
Custom Code Inbound Policy
using standard
fetchwith retry patterns.
Validation
- Request body/schema validation (commonly done with custom Traefik plugins) → Request Validation Policy — Validates request bodies, query parameters, path parameters, and headers against your OpenAPI schema definitions automatically.
Authentication Migration
Authentication is typically the most critical part of any gateway migration. Here is how to approach each Traefik auth middleware.
BasicAuth → Basic Auth Policy
Traefik’s BasicAuth middleware uses htpasswd-format credentials configured via labels or YAML:
# Traefik BasicAuth middleware
http:
middlewares:
auth:
basicAuth:
users:
- "admin:$apr1$H6uskkkW$IgXLP6ewTrSuBkTrqE8wj/"
Zuplo’s Basic Auth Policy provides equivalent functionality with environment variable support for secrets:
{
"name": "basic-auth",
"policyType": "basic-auth-inbound",
"handler": {
"export": "BasicAuthInboundPolicy",
"module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)",
"options": {
"accounts": [
{
"username": "$env(ADMIN_USERNAME)",
"password": "$env(ADMIN_PASSWORD)",
"data": {
"role": "admin"
}
}
]
}
}
}
ForwardAuth → JWT or API Key Authentication
Traefik’s ForwardAuth middleware delegates authentication to an external service. If your forward auth service validates JWTs, migrate to Zuplo’s JWT Auth Policy:
{
"name": "jwt-auth",
"policyType": "open-id-jwt-auth-inbound",
"handler": {
"export": "OpenIdJwtInboundPolicy",
"module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)",
"options": {
"issuer": "https://your-tenant.auth0.com/",
"audience": "https://api.example.com/",
"jwkUrl": "https://your-tenant.auth0.com/.well-known/jwks.json"
}
}
}
If your forward auth service validates API keys, switch to Zuplo’s API Key Authentication policy, which provides a managed key service with self-service key management through the developer portal.
Rate Limiting Migration
Traefik’s RateLimit middleware uses a token bucket algorithm configured via labels or YAML:
# Traefik rate limiting
http:
middlewares:
rate-limit:
rateLimit:
average: 100
period: 1m
burst: 50
Zuplo’s Rate Limiting policy provides more granular control:
{
"name": "rate-limit",
"policyType": "rate-limit-inbound",
"handler": {
"export": "RateLimitInboundPolicy",
"module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)",
"options": {
"rateLimitBy": "user",
"requestsAllowed": 100,
"timeWindowMinutes": 1
}
}
}
Key advantages of Zuplo’s rate limiting:
- Per-user, per-IP, or per-key limiting — Choose what attribute to rate limit by, rather than only client IP.
- Custom bucket functions — Write a TypeScript function to define custom rate limit grouping logic (for example, rate limit by customer tier using API key metadata).
- No external dependencies — Zuplo’s rate limiter works out of the box without managing additional infrastructure like Redis or external data stores.
- Standard 429 responses — Automatically returns
429 Too Many Requestswith appropriate
Retry-Afterheaders.
Custom Middleware Migration
If your team has built custom Traefik middleware plugins in Go using the Yaegi interpreter, migrating them to Zuplo TypeScript policies is usually simpler than you might expect. Zuplo’s Custom Code Inbound Policy lets you write arbitrary request processing logic in TypeScript.
Traefik Go Plugin vs. Zuplo TypeScript Policy
Here is a side-by-side comparison of a simple header-injection plugin:
Traefik (Go):
package header_plugin
import (
"context"
"net/http"
)
type Config struct {
HeaderValue string `json:"headerValue"`
}
func New(ctx context.Context, next http.Handler, config *Config, name string) (http.Handler, error) {
return http.HandlerFunc(func(rw http.ResponseWriter, req *http.Request) {
req.Header.Set("X-Custom-Header", config.HeaderValue)
next.ServeHTTP(rw, req)
}), nil
}
Zuplo (TypeScript):
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime";
export default async function (
request: ZuploRequest,
context: ZuploContext,
options: { headerValue: string },
policyName: string,
) {
const newRequest = new ZuploRequest(request);
newRequest.headers.set("X-Custom-Header", options.headerValue);
return newRequest;
}
Key advantages of the TypeScript approach:
- Full IDE support — Autocomplete, type checking, and inline documentation in VS Code or any TypeScript-capable editor.
- npm ecosystem — Import any npm package for tasks like data validation, cryptography, or API calls.
- Standard Web APIs — Zuplo uses standard
Request,
Response, and
Headersobjects. If you know the Fetch API, you know how to write Zuplo policies.
- Faster iteration — No compilation step or binary rebuilds. Push your TypeScript, and it deploys to the edge.
Adding API Management Capabilities
Migrating from Traefik to Zuplo is not just a one-for-one replacement — it is an upgrade to full API lifecycle management. Here are the capabilities you gain that Traefik does not provide:
Developer Portal
Zuplo’s developer portal is
auto-generated from your OpenAPI spec.
When you update your routes in
routes.oas.json, the portal updates
automatically. Features include:
- Automatic API documentation — Generated directly from your OpenAPI specification.
- API Explorer — Developers can test your API directly from the docs.
- Self-service API key management — Consumers sign up, get keys, and manage them without your intervention.
- Custom branding — Add your own logo, colors, and custom pages.
API Key Management
Zuplo’s API key service provides a complete consumer management system:
- Create consumers with metadata (plan tier, organization, usage limits)
- Issue API keys that are validated at the edge
- Manage keys programmatically via the API Key Management API
- Let developers self-manage their keys through the developer portal
API Monetization
With Zuplo’s monetization features, you can charge for API access with usage-based billing powered by Stripe — a capability that is not available with Traefik at any tier.
Analytics and Observability
Zuplo includes built-in analytics and integrates with popular observability platforms. You get request logging, error tracking, and usage metrics without configuring separate monitoring stacks.
Step-by-Step Migration Plan
A typical Traefik-to-Zuplo migration follows three phases:
Phase 1: Setup and Configuration (Week 1)
- Create a Zuplo account and project
- Connect your GitHub repository
- Inventory your Traefik routers, middlewares, and services
- Translate routers to
routes.oas.jsonformat with
x-zuplo-routeextensions
- Configure authentication policies to match your Traefik auth middleware
- Set up rate limiting policies
- Add environment variables for backend URLs, secrets, and per-environment config
Phase 2: Custom Logic and Testing (Week 2)
- Migrate custom Go middleware plugins to TypeScript policies
- Set up request/response header transformation policies
- Configure the developer portal
- Test all routes against your backend services
- Validate authentication flows end-to-end
- Run load tests to verify rate limiting behavior
- Review logging and observability configuration
Phase 3: Cutover and Validation (Week 3)
- Run Zuplo in parallel alongside Traefik (both receiving traffic)
- Compare response behavior between Traefik and Zuplo
- Gradually shift external API traffic from Traefik to Zuplo using DNS
- Monitor error rates, latency, and throughput
- Complete DNS cutover to Zuplo for external API traffic
- Keep Traefik running for internal service routing if needed
- Update developer documentation and portal URLs
Rollback Strategy
Because Zuplo deployments are Git-based, rollback is straightforward:
- Configuration rollback — Revert the Git commit and push. The previous gateway configuration deploys automatically.
- DNS rollback — If you kept Traefik running during the parallel phase, switch DNS back to Traefik’s endpoints.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can Zuplo replace Traefik for internal service routing?
Zuplo is designed for external-facing API management rather than internal east-west traffic. If you use Traefik for internal container-to-container routing, keep Traefik for that and add Zuplo for your external API layer. You get developer portals, API key management, and monetization without replacing your internal infrastructure.
How long does a Traefik-to-Zuplo migration take?
Most teams complete the migration in one to three weeks depending on the number of routes and custom middleware. Teams with straightforward configurations (standard routing, rate limiting, and basic auth) can often finish in under a week.
Do I need to change my backend services?
No. Zuplo proxies requests to your existing backends using the URL Rewrite handler. Your backend services do not need any changes — Zuplo forwards requests the same way Traefik does.
Does Zuplo require Kubernetes or Docker?
No. Zuplo is fully managed and deploys to 300+ edge locations globally without any container orchestration. You configure Zuplo to proxy requests to your existing Docker or Kubernetes backends.
Can I run Zuplo alongside Traefik during migration?
Yes. The recommended approach is to run both in parallel during the cutover phase, using DNS or a load balancer to gradually shift external API traffic from Traefik to Zuplo while keeping Traefik for internal routing.
Next Steps
Ready to migrate? Sign up for a free Zuplo account and follow the Getting Started Guide to set up your first gateway in minutes.
For planning your migration:
- Compare Zuplo and Traefik — See a detailed feature-by-feature comparison.
- What is an API Gateway? — Understand the difference between reverse proxies and API gateways.
- Managed vs Self-Hosted API Gateway — Learn about the benefits of moving from self-hosted to managed.
- Policy Catalog — Browse all available built-in policies.
- Custom Policies Documentation — Learn how to write your own TypeScript policies.