Zuplo vs NGINX

Compliance and Audit Readiness SOC 2 Type II audited annually, third-party penetration test reports under NDA, audit logs, GDPR-aligned data processing. Compliance posture inherited from customer-operated environment.

Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC) SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, and RBAC across organizations, projects, and environments. No native enterprise identity for the gateway management plane. JWT validation in NGINX Plus is for downstream API auth, not management.

Managed Dedicated Deployment Single-tenant managed deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud with 30-minute SLA response. Self-hosted on Kubernetes also supported. Self-hosted only. Customer manages provisioning, patching, HA, and scale across every environment.

AI Gateway and MCP Support Integrated AI Gateway with multi-provider routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls. Dedicated MCP Gateway product. No AI gateway capabilities.

Developer Portal Auto-generated from OpenAPI spec with self-serve API key management, interactive docs, and analytics. No built-in developer portal.

API Key Management Full lifecycle management with self-serve developer portal, hashed storage, expiration, metadata, RBAC scopes. No native API key management.

Operational Simplicity Fully managed and serverless across 300+ edge locations. Zero infrastructure operations. Self-hosted — customer manages provisioning, patching, scaling, and high availability.

Developer Experience TypeScript policies with full IDE support, npm ecosystem, and OpenAPI-native config. NGINX config files with optional Lua scripts. Static configuration, hard to test in modern workflows.

GitOps and CI/CD Native GitHub integration with PR-level preview environments. Configuration as code by default. Config files can be versioned, but no native GitOps workflow or preview environments.

Rate Limiting Programmable per-user, per-key, per-API rate limits with TypeScript logic. Basic rate limiting via config; advanced requires Lua or NGINX Plus.

API Monetization Native Stripe integration for usage-based billing and tiered access. No native monetization support.