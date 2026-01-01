Zuplo vs NGINX
Zuplo is the API management platform for teams running NGINX as an API gateway who need real API management — developer portal, API key lifecycle, programmable rate limiting, AI Gateway, MCP support — with SOC 2 Type II, SAML SSO, audit logs, and managed dedicated deployment. Companies including Duck Creek Payments, Finsolutia, and Blockdaemon replaced NGINX-as-API-gateway with Zuplo for managed, modern API management.
Trusted for regulated and high-volume workloads
Why now
Three forces are pushing teams beyond NGINX for API management
API products need more than reverse proxy
Developer portal, API key lifecycle, monetization, governance, and AI Gateway aren't features NGINX provides. Teams running API products need a purpose-built platform.
Ingress-NGINX Controller end-of-life
The community-maintained Ingress-NGINX Controller for Kubernetes is reaching end-of-life in 2026. Teams need to evaluate alternatives anyway.
AI and agentic workloads
Token-aware routing, MCP-style agent traffic, and AI gateway patterns are not features any reverse proxy provides natively.
Where NGINX falls short for the modern enterprise
Reverse Proxy, Not API Management
NGINX is a reverse proxy and web server. Developer portal, API key lifecycle, monetization, programmable policies, and AI Gateway are not built in.
Self-Hosted Operations Burden
Provisioning, patching, scaling, and high-availability configuration across every environment is the customer's responsibility.
Static Config-File Operating Model
API gateway behavior defined in NGINX config files plus Lua scripts. Not naturally Git-native or developer-friendly for modern API delivery.
Honest take
When NGINX is the right choice
- Your need is general-purpose web serving, static file serving, or reverse proxying for web applications — NGINX excels at these.
- You have deep NGINX operational expertise and your existing gateway logic is heavily invested in NGINX config and Lua scripts.
- Your APIs are purely internal with no developer-facing portal, key management, or monetization requirements.
Why choose Zuplo
Zuplo is built for full API management, not reverse proxying. Edge-native architecture, TypeScript programmability, GitOps workflows, and an integrated AI Gateway with MCP support — backed by SOC 2 Type II, managed dedicated deployment, and named regulated customers across insurance, payments, and financial services.
Compliance and Audit Readiness
First-class managed compliance vs. compliance dependent on customer environment.
Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
Direct SAML/SCIM with project-level RBAC vs. no managed-plane identity.
Managed Dedicated Deployment
Managed dedicated across major clouds vs. customer-managed self-hosted only.
AI Gateway and MCP Support
Integrated AI Gateway and MCP Gateway vs. no AI capabilities.
Developer Portal
Built-in developer portal vs. no developer portal.
API Key Management
Built-in API key lifecycle vs. no native key management.
Operational Simplicity
Zero-ops managed gateway vs. self-hosted operations.
Developer Experience
TypeScript and OpenAPI vs. config files plus Lua.
Built for the AI era
Built for AI agents, MCP, and token-aware traffic
NGINX has no AI gateway capabilities. Token-aware routing, semantic caching, MCP support, and agentic auth would require extensive Lua scripting and custom integration.
Unified AI Gateway
Multi-provider model routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls.
MCP Gateway
Turn any API into a remote MCP server, or govern third-party MCP servers behind a single managed gateway.
Agentic auth and identity
Per-agent API keys, scoped credentials, and dynamic per-call policies.
Token economics built in
Per-token metering, per-customer model budgets, Stripe-native monetization.
Enterprise proof
Enterprises that replaced NGINX-as-API-gateway with Zuplo
Scaled payments API across global insurance carriers with audit-ready governance.Read the case study
Launched an MCP server on top of regulated mortgage-servicing APIs in hours.Read the case study
Reduced hardware footprint 90% while serving billions of API calls/month.Read the case study
About NGINX
NGINX is one of the world's most popular web servers and reverse proxies, known for high performance and low resource usage. Many teams use NGINX as a lightweight API gateway, handling routing, TLS termination, and basic rate limiting via configuration files. NGINX Plus adds JWT authentication, active health checks, and a real-time monitoring dashboard. While excellent as a web server and load balancer, NGINX is not a full API management platform — it lacks a developer portal, API key management, monetization, and GitOps-native workflows.
The Zuplo advantage
- Compliance and Audit Readiness
- Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
- Managed Dedicated Deployment
- AI Gateway and MCP Support
- Developer Portal
Enterprise readiness
Production-ready for regulated and high-volume workloads
Compliance & Audit
- SOC 2 Type II audited annually
- Third-party penetration test reports available under NDA
- GDPR-aligned data processing
- Audit logs across the control plane
- API governance with policy enforcement
Identity & Access
- SAML SSO and SCIM provisioning
- Role-based access control across organizations, projects, and environments
- Service-account credentials with scoped permissions
- API key metadata for downstream authorization
Deployment Flexibility
- Managed edge across 300+ locations — global by default
- Managed dedicated single-tenant on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud
- Self-hosted on Kubernetes with full control plane
- Bring-your-own-cloud for data residency requirements
Support & Success
- Up to 30-minute response SLA on Enterprise
- 24/7/365 emergency hotline for critical incidents
- Named technical account manager
- Architecture and migration professional services
Feature-by-feature comparison
|Feature
|Zuplo
|NGINX
|Compliance and Audit Readiness
|
SOC 2 Type II audited annually, third-party penetration test reports under NDA, audit logs, GDPR-aligned data processing.
|
Compliance posture inherited from customer-operated environment.
|Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
|
SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, and RBAC across organizations, projects, and environments.
|
No native enterprise identity for the gateway management plane. JWT validation in NGINX Plus is for downstream API auth, not management.
|Managed Dedicated Deployment
|
Single-tenant managed deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud with 30-minute SLA response. Self-hosted on Kubernetes also supported.
|
Self-hosted only. Customer manages provisioning, patching, HA, and scale across every environment.
|AI Gateway and MCP Support
|
Integrated AI Gateway with multi-provider routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls. Dedicated MCP Gateway product.
|
No AI gateway capabilities.
|Developer Portal
|
Auto-generated from OpenAPI spec with self-serve API key management, interactive docs, and analytics.
|
No built-in developer portal.
|API Key Management
|
Full lifecycle management with self-serve developer portal, hashed storage, expiration, metadata, RBAC scopes.
|
No native API key management.
|Operational Simplicity
|
Fully managed and serverless across 300+ edge locations. Zero infrastructure operations.
|
Self-hosted — customer manages provisioning, patching, scaling, and high availability.
|Developer Experience
|
TypeScript policies with full IDE support, npm ecosystem, and OpenAPI-native config.
|
NGINX config files with optional Lua scripts. Static configuration, hard to test in modern workflows.
|GitOps and CI/CD
|
Native GitHub integration with PR-level preview environments. Configuration as code by default.
|
Config files can be versioned, but no native GitOps workflow or preview environments.
|Rate Limiting
|
Programmable per-user, per-key, per-API rate limits with TypeScript logic.
|
Basic rate limiting via config; advanced requires Lua or NGINX Plus.
|API Monetization
|
Native Stripe integration for usage-based billing and tiered access.
|
No native monetization support.
|Performance
|
Edge-native deployment to 300+ global locations with sub-50ms latency.
|
Excellent raw throughput as a centralized reverse proxy.
Migration path
Migrating from NGINX to Zuplo
NGINX as a web server or load balancer can stay in place. NGINX being used as an API gateway is replaced by Zuplo for API management, developer portal, key lifecycle, and AI Gateway.
Typical migration in 2–6 weeks
- 1
Inventory NGINX as API gateway
Catalog API routes, auth logic, rate limits, transformations, and Lua scripts running in NGINX. Distinguish API gateway use cases from web/static serving (where NGINX stays).
- 2
Foundation deployment
Stand up Zuplo Enterprise on managed dedicated deployment. Configure SSO/SCIM, RBAC, and CI/CD wiring.
- 3
Translate routes and policies
Define API routes in OpenAPI, translate auth and rate-limit config to Zuplo policies, replace Lua scripts with TypeScript custom code.
- 4
Cut-over
Route external API traffic to Zuplo. NGINX continues serving web/static workloads or internal proxying as needed.
Total cost of ownership
Predictable economics for managed API management
Enterprise buyers replatforming NGINX-as-API-gateway cite operational cost as the win — not unit price. The TCO of operating NGINX as an API gateway includes infrastructure, operations staff, NGINX Plus licensing, and the engineering time to bolt on developer portal, API key management, and monetization.
Included with Zuplo Enterprise
- SOC 2 Type II controls and audit logs
- SAML SSO, SCIM, and RBAC
- Developer portal with self-serve key management
- Managed dedicated deployment option
- Integrated AI Gateway and MCP Gateway
- Native API monetization with Stripe
- 30-minute SLA response on Enterprise
Typically billed separately by NGINX
- Server infrastructure and operations
- NGINX Plus licensing for JWT, active health checks, dashboard
- Custom developer portal build and maintenance
- Custom API key lifecycle service
- Custom monetization integration
- Lua scripting and toolchain expertise
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about Zuplo vs NGINX.
Ready to evaluate Zuplo for your API program?
Talk to an architect for a tailored walkthrough — SOC 2 controls, dedicated deployment, AI Gateway, and enterprise support. Or start free to explore the platform on your own.