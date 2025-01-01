Pricing Entry Point

As of April 2026, Unkey's pricing is compute-based around Deploy and Sentinel, with Free, Starter ($5/mo), Pro ($25/mo, up to 10 Sentinels per project), Business ($50/mo, up to 100 Sentinels per project), and Enterprise tiers. Each paid tier bundles matching usage credits and is metered on vCPU/sec, GB/sec, and egress. Check unkey.com/pricing for current limits.