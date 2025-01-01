Zuplo vs
Unkey
A Full API Gateway Alternative to Unkey's Keys and Compute Platform
What's wrong with Unkey
Unkey's key limitations for modern engineering teams
The forces driving enterprises off Unkey in 2026 — operational tax, plugin sprawl, retrofitted AI, and pricing that doesn't predict.
Sentinel is Tied to Unkey Deploy
Unkey's Sentinel reverse proxy enforces auth, rate limiting, firewall rules, and OpenAPI validation, and is today positioned as the proxy for Unkey Deploy applications. Teams that want a managed gateway in front of workloads on AWS, GCP, Azure, Kubernetes, or on-prem typically pair Unkey with a separate proxy, or move their compute onto Unkey Deploy. Sentinel policies are configured through the Unkey dashboard today.
No Shipped Consumer-Facing Developer Portal
Unkey currently ships a workspace dashboard for your team to manage keys, identities, and analytics. An "AIO Developer Portal" with hosted OpenAPI docs, self-serve key issuance, and usage views is listed on Unkey's homepage as "coming soon" and is not yet available to customers.
No Turn-Key API Monetization Flow
Unkey exposes per-key usage, credits, refills, and variable per-route costs that can be exported to a billing system you wire up. Unkey does not currently publish a first-class Stripe meter or subscription integration that invoices your API consumers out of the box.
Why Zuplo
Built for teams replatforming off Unkey
Managed, modern API management with predictable economics across procurement cycles — no operator overhead, no plugin sprawl, no consumption-pricing surprises.
Product Category
Gateway-first platform vs. keys + hosting + coupled proxy
Request Proxying & Routing
Proxy for any upstream vs. proxy coupled to Unkey Deploy
Developer Portal for API Consumers
Shipping consumer portal vs. announced and pending
A solutions architect can walk you through your current Unkey setup, surface the biggest operational tax, and map a migration path — no slide deck required.
Enterprise ready
Production-ready for regulated and high-volume workloads
Compliance & Audit
- SOC 2 Type II audited annually
- Third-party penetration test reports available under NDA
- GDPR-aligned data processing
- Audit logs across the control plane
- API governance with policy enforcement
Identity & Access
- SAML SSO and SCIM provisioning
- Role-based access control across organizations, projects, and environments
- Service-account credentials with scoped permissions
- API key metadata for downstream authorization
Deployment Flexibility
- Managed edge across 300+ locations — global by default
- Managed dedicated single-tenant on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud
- Self-hosted on Kubernetes with full control plane
- Bring-your-own-cloud for data residency requirements
Support & Success
- Up to 30-minute response SLA on Enterprise
- 24/7/365 emergency hotline for critical incidents
- Named technical account manager
- Architecture and migration professional services
See it in action
See Zuplo running on your stack
A 30-minute working session with a Zuplo solutions engineer. Bring an OpenAPI spec or a Kong route definition and walk away with a working preview.
Side by side
Feature-by-feature comparison
What our customers say
Trusted by engineering teams at scale
90%
Hardware footprint reduction at scale
"The move to Zuplo from our existing API Management vendor was easy, taking just over 2 months to switch mission critical systems, and we're saving over 70% on costs."
Ryan Waites
Senior Director, Blockdaemon
"Zuplo gives us the flexibility to scale efficiently, ensures security and compliance, and reduces operational complexity so we can focus on building new capabilities."
Daryl Benzel
Staff Software Engineer, Yext
1B+
End users served via Zuplo APIs
Hours
To launch MCP server on regulated APIs
"We didn't touch a line of code, it's just plug and play. The results were very surprising, in just a couple of hours we had a great result and a fully working MCP Server."
Miguel Madeira
CTO & Co-Founder, Finsolutia
Trusted for regulated and high-volume workloads
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about Zuplo vs Unkey.
Ready to talk to an expert?
Book a call with a solutions architect for a tailored walkthrough — SOC 2 controls, dedicated deployment, AI Gateway, and enterprise support. Or start free and explore the platform yourself.