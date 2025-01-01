Zuplo vs KrakenD
Zuplo is the managed API gateway for teams running KrakenD who want API management — developer portal, API key lifecycle, programmable policies, AI Gateway, MCP support — without self-hosting, declarative-only configuration, or Enterprise-Edition feature gates. SOC 2 Type II, SAML SSO, audit logs, and managed dedicated deployment. Companies including Duck Creek Payments, Finsolutia, and Blockdaemon use Zuplo for managed external API management.
Trusted for regulated and high-volume workloads
Why now
Three forces are pushing teams beyond KrakenD
Self-hosting absorbs platform-team capacity
KrakenD has no managed cloud offering. Teams own deployment, scaling, patching, and capacity planning — capacity that modern platform teams want to spend on API products.
Enterprise feature gates
API key authentication, OpenAPI integration, tiered rate limiting, and the AI Gateway are Enterprise-only. Teams running production face Enterprise licensing decisions for capabilities most platforms include.
AI and agentic workloads
Token-aware routing and MCP support arrived in KrakenD Enterprise v2.12. Enterprises building AI surfaces want a purpose-built AI Gateway with hierarchical budgets and agentic auth.
Where KrakenD falls short for the modern enterprise
Self-Hosted Only
KrakenD has no managed cloud offering. Teams own deployment, scaling, patching, and capacity planning entirely.
Declarative-Only Configuration
Gateway logic defined in a single declarative JSON file. Custom code requires Go plugins, Lua scripts, or CEL expressions — each with capability tradeoffs.
Enterprise Feature Gates
API key authentication, OpenAPI integration, tiered rate limiting, basic auth, and the AI Gateway are Enterprise-only features. Custom Enterprise pricing.
Honest take
When KrakenD is the right choice
- Your primary use case is declarative API aggregation for backend-for-frontend patterns where KrakenD's response merging excels.
- You have deep Go and operational expertise and value full control over self-hosted infrastructure.
- You need broad protocol support including gRPC, SOAP, and message-broker integrations like RabbitMQ or SQS.
Why choose Zuplo
Zuplo is focused on managed, modern API management with all enterprise features included at one tier. Edge-native architecture, TypeScript programmability, GitOps workflows, and an integrated AI Gateway with MCP support — backed by SOC 2 Type II, managed dedicated deployment, and named regulated customers across insurance, payments, and financial services.
Compliance and Audit Readiness
First-class managed compliance vs. compliance dependent on customer environment.
Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
Direct SAML/SCIM with project-level RBAC vs. JWT validation plus Enterprise-only API key auth.
Managed Dedicated Deployment
Managed dedicated across major clouds vs. self-hosted only.
AI Gateway and MCP Support
Integrated AI Gateway and MCP Gateway in one tier vs. Enterprise-only AI Gateway.
Developer Portal
Built-in developer portal vs. no developer portal.
API Key Management
Built-in API key lifecycle on every plan vs. Enterprise-only API key auth.
Programmable Policies
TypeScript-based programmable policies vs. declarative JSON with multiple plugin languages.
API Monetization
Built-in Stripe-native monetization vs. external billing required.
Operational Simplicity
Zero-ops managed gateway vs. self-hosted operations.
Built for the AI era
Built for AI agents, MCP, and token-aware traffic
KrakenD added MCP Server support in Enterprise v2.12. Capabilities are Enterprise-only and focused on exposing services as MCP tools. Zuplo's AI Gateway is integrated and includes hierarchical budgets and agentic auth.
Unified AI Gateway
Multi-provider model routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, hierarchical budget controls.
MCP Gateway
Turn any API into a remote MCP server, or govern third-party MCP servers behind a single managed gateway.
Agentic auth and identity
Per-agent API keys, scoped credentials, and dynamic per-call policies.
Token economics built in
Per-token metering, per-customer model budgets, Stripe-native monetization.
Enterprise proof
Enterprises that chose Zuplo over self-hosted KrakenD
Scaled payments API across global insurance carriers with audit-ready governance.Read the case study
Launched an MCP server on top of regulated mortgage-servicing APIs in hours.Read the case study
Reduced hardware footprint 90% while serving billions of API calls/month.Read the case study
About KrakenD
KrakenD is an open-source, high-performance API gateway written in Go, designed for microservices architectures. Its stateless, database-free design enables linear horizontal scalability and high throughput. KrakenD processes all configuration from a single declarative JSON file at startup, making it fast and predictable. The project offers a free Community Edition and a commercial Enterprise Edition with additional features. KrakenD is a Linux Foundation project. For teams that prioritize stateless, high-throughput API aggregation and have operational expertise to self-host, KrakenD is a strong fit.
The Zuplo advantage
- Compliance and Audit Readiness
- Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
- Managed Dedicated Deployment
- AI Gateway and MCP Support
- Developer Portal
Enterprise readiness
Production-ready for regulated and high-volume workloads
Compliance & Audit
- SOC 2 Type II audited annually
- Third-party penetration test reports available under NDA
- GDPR-aligned data processing
- Audit logs across the control plane
- API governance with policy enforcement
Identity & Access
- SAML SSO and SCIM provisioning
- Role-based access control across organizations, projects, and environments
- Service-account credentials with scoped permissions
- API key metadata for downstream authorization
Deployment Flexibility
- Managed edge across 300+ locations — global by default
- Managed dedicated single-tenant on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud
- Self-hosted on Kubernetes with full control plane
- Bring-your-own-cloud for data residency requirements
Support & Success
- Up to 30-minute response SLA on Enterprise
- 24/7/365 emergency hotline for critical incidents
- Named technical account manager
- Architecture and migration professional services
Feature-by-feature comparison
|Feature
|Zuplo
|KrakenD
|Compliance and Audit Readiness
|
SOC 2 Type II audited annually, third-party penetration test reports under NDA, audit logs, GDPR-aligned data processing.
|
Compliance posture inherited from customer-operated environment.
|Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
|
SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, and RBAC across organizations, projects, and environments.
|
Customer-managed identity. JWT validation supported in Community; API key auth is Enterprise-only.
|Managed Dedicated Deployment
|
Single-tenant managed deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud with 30-minute SLA response.
|
Self-hosted only. No managed cloud offering.
|AI Gateway and MCP Support
|
Integrated AI Gateway with multi-provider routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, hierarchical budget controls. Dedicated MCP Gateway product.
|
AI Gateway with MCP Server support added in Enterprise v2.12. Enterprise-only feature.
|Developer Portal
|
Auto-generated from OpenAPI spec with self-serve API key management, interactive docs, and monetization. Included on all plans.
|
No developer portal. External tooling like Swagger UI or custom-built portal required.
|API Key Management
|
Built-in API key service with self-serve creation, rotation, revocation, custom metadata.
|
API key authentication is Enterprise-only. No built-in key management portal.
|Programmable Policies
|
TypeScript policies with full access to request and response lifecycle. Access to npm ecosystem.
|
Declarative JSON only. Custom logic requires Go plugins, Lua scripts, or CEL expressions.
|API Monetization
|
Native Stripe integration for usage-based billing and tiered access.
|
No built-in monetization. Requires external billing integrations and custom development.
|Operational Simplicity
|
Fully managed and serverless across 300+ edge locations.
|
Self-hosted on customer infrastructure with Docker or Kubernetes plus capacity planning.
|OpenAPI Support
|
OpenAPI-native routing and configuration. Import specs to auto-generate routes and developer portal documentation.
|
OpenAPI import and export is Enterprise-only. Community Edition does not integrate with OpenAPI.
|API Aggregation
|
Route to multiple backends per endpoint with custom TypeScript logic for composing responses.
|
Purpose-built for declarative API aggregation. Parallel backend calls with response merging are core features.
Migration path
Migrating from KrakenD to Zuplo
KrakenD's declarative JSON configuration maps to Zuplo's route-and-policy model. API routes recreate as OpenAPI-defined routes. Most teams using built-in KrakenD features complete migration in days; complex Go plugin deployments take longer.
Typical migration in 2–6 weeks
- 1
Inventory APIs and configuration
Catalog KrakenD routes, plugins, and configuration. Identify Go plugins or Lua scripts that require translation to TypeScript.
- 2
Foundation deployment
Stand up Zuplo Enterprise on managed dedicated deployment. Configure SSO/SCIM, RBAC, and CI/CD wiring.
- 3
Translate routes and policies
Define API routes in OpenAPI. Translate JSON config and plugins to Zuplo TypeScript policies.
- 4
Cut-over and decommission
Move primary traffic to Zuplo with weighted routing. Validate SLOs, then decommission KrakenD instances.
Total cost of ownership
Predictable economics across procurement cycles
Enterprise buyers replatforming off KrakenD cite operational and feature-gate cost as the win. Zuplo Enterprise replaces self-host operations plus Enterprise-Edition feature gates with a single managed contract.
Included with Zuplo Enterprise
- SOC 2 Type II controls and audit logs
- SAML SSO, SCIM, and RBAC
- Developer portal with self-serve key management
- Managed dedicated deployment option
- Integrated AI Gateway and MCP Gateway
- Native API monetization with Stripe
- OpenAPI-native config (no Enterprise gate)
- 30-minute SLA response on Enterprise
Typically billed separately by KrakenD
- Self-hosted infrastructure (compute, networking, load balancing)
- DevOps time for deployment and patching
- KrakenD Enterprise for API key auth, OpenAPI, AI Gateway
- External billing system for monetization
- Custom developer portal engineering
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about Zuplo vs KrakenD.
Ready to evaluate Zuplo for your API program?
Talk to an architect for a tailored walkthrough — SOC 2 controls, dedicated deployment, AI Gateway, and enterprise support. Or start free to explore the platform on your own.