Zuplo vs KrakenD

About KrakenD

KrakenD is an open-source, high-performance API gateway written in Go, designed for microservices architectures. Its stateless, database-free design enables linear horizontal scalability and high throughput. KrakenD processes all configuration from a single declarative JSON file at startup, making it fast and predictable. The project offers a free Community Edition and a commercial Enterprise Edition with additional features. KrakenD is a Linux Foundation project. For teams that prioritize stateless, high-throughput API aggregation and have operational expertise to self-host, KrakenD is a strong fit.