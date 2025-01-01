Zuplo vs WSO2 API Manager

Compliance posture depends on customer-operated deployment. Self-hosted deployments inherit compliance from the customer's environment.

Compliance posture depends on customer-operated deployment. Self-hosted deployments inherit compliance from the customer's environment.

WSO2 Identity Server integration with SAML, OIDC, and federated auth. Identity Server adds another component to operate.

WSO2 Identity Server integration with SAML, OIDC, and federated auth. Identity Server adds another component to operate.

SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, and RBAC across organizations, projects, and environments.

SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, and RBAC across organizations, projects, and environments.

Self-hosted on Kubernetes or VMs in any environment, or WSO2 Choreo managed offering. Self-hosted retains full operational ownership.

Self-hosted on Kubernetes or VMs in any environment, or WSO2 Choreo managed offering. Self-hosted retains full operational ownership.

Single-tenant managed deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud with 30-minute SLA response. Self-hosted on Kubernetes also supported.

Single-tenant managed deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud with 30-minute SLA response. Self-hosted on Kubernetes also supported.

AI capabilities exposed through generic mediation sequences. No first-class AI gateway product.

AI capabilities exposed through generic mediation sequences. No first-class AI gateway product.

Purpose-built AI Gateway with multi-provider model routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls. Dedicated MCP Gateway product.

Purpose-built AI Gateway with multi-provider model routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls. Dedicated MCP Gateway product.

Multi-component stack — Publisher, Portal, Gateway, Traffic Manager, Key Manager — plus Java runtime, databases, and Kubernetes orchestration.

Multi-component stack — Publisher, Portal, Gateway, Traffic Manager, Key Manager — plus Java runtime, databases, and Kubernetes orchestration.

Fully managed and auto-scaled across 300+ edge locations. Zero database, cluster, or component operations.

Fully managed and auto-scaled across 300+ edge locations. Zero database, cluster, or component operations.

Days to weeks of infrastructure setup including Kubernetes clusters, databases, JKS keystores, and component configuration.

Days to weeks of infrastructure setup including Kubernetes clusters, databases, JKS keystores, and component configuration.

Deploy in minutes — import OpenAPI spec, configure policies, ship globally to 300+ edge locations.

Deploy in minutes — import OpenAPI spec, configure policies, ship globally to 300+ edge locations.

Java-based mediation sequences and the WSO2 Carbon framework. Configuration through Publisher UI and config files.

Java-based mediation sequences and the WSO2 Carbon framework. Configuration through Publisher UI and config files.

TypeScript policies with full IDE support, npm ecosystem, and GitOps. Configuration as code.

TypeScript policies with full IDE support, npm ecosystem, and GitOps. Configuration as code.

Native GitHub integration — all configuration as text files in Git with automatic preview environments.

Native GitHub integration — all configuration as text files in Git with automatic preview environments.

Developer Portal included for API discovery and subscription management. Customization is limited; portal requires manual updates.

Developer Portal included for API discovery and subscription management. Customization is limited; portal requires manual updates.

Auto-generated from OpenAPI spec with self-serve API key management. Deployed with every Git push.

Auto-generated from OpenAPI spec with self-serve API key management. Deployed with every Git push.

Pricing Model

Predictable Enterprise pricing that includes the developer portal, managed dedicated tier, SOC 2 controls, SSO, audit logs, and AI Gateway at one tier.