Zuplo vs WSO2 API Manager
Zuplo is the enterprise API gateway for teams replatforming off WSO2 API Manager. SOC 2 Type II, SAML SSO, audit logs, and managed dedicated deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud — without Java runtime operations, Kubernetes cluster management, or enterprise-license negotiation. Companies including Duck Creek Payments, Finsolutia, and Blockdaemon replaced legacy API platforms with Zuplo for sub-20-second global deploys, GitOps workflows, and a built-in AI Gateway with MCP support.
Trusted for regulated and high-volume workloads
Why now
Three forces are pushing enterprises off WSO2 API Manager
Java + Kubernetes operating model is heavy
Multiple components (Publisher, Developer Portal, Gateway, Traffic Manager, Key Manager) plus Java runtime, databases, and Kubernetes clusters absorb platform-team capacity that should be shipping APIs.
AI and agentic workloads
WSO2's mediation-sequence framework was designed for SOAP-era integration. Token-aware routing, MCP-style agent traffic, and modern AI gateway patterns are not first-class.
Talent and platform velocity
Java mediation specialists are scarce and expensive. Modern platform teams ship in TypeScript with GitOps — a workflow WSO2 does not natively support.
Where WSO2 API Manager falls short for the modern enterprise
Heavyweight Java and Kubernetes Operating Model
Production deployment requires Java runtime, Kubernetes cluster, databases, JKS keystore configuration, and ongoing patching across Publisher, Portal, Gateway, Traffic Manager, and Key Manager.
Mediation-Sequence Policy Framework
Custom logic via Java mediation sequences and the WSO2 Carbon framework. Specialist skills required and not naturally Git-native.
Opaque Enterprise Pricing
No public pricing for commercial subscriptions. Total cost of ownership combines licensing with significant infrastructure and operational overhead.
Honest take
When WSO2 is the right choice
- You have deep WSO2 Carbon, mediation-sequence, and Java expertise on staff and value full-source ownership of the platform.
- Your API surface is heavily SOAP-based or built on enterprise-bus patterns where WSO2's broader integration platform (Micro Integrator) is a strategic asset.
- Your environment requires fully self-hosted operation under terms that no managed service can satisfy.
Why choose Zuplo
Zuplo is the enterprise API gateway focused on managed, modern API management — without Java mediation sequences or Kubernetes operations. Edge-native architecture, TypeScript programmability, GitOps workflows, and a unified AI Gateway with MCP support — backed by SOC 2 Type II, managed dedicated deployment, and named regulated customers across insurance, payments, and financial services.
Compliance and Audit Readiness
First-class managed compliance vs. compliance tied to customer deployment.
Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
Direct SAML/SCIM with project-level RBAC vs. additional Identity Server component.
Managed Dedicated Deployment
Managed dedicated across major clouds vs. self-hosted operations or Choreo managed offering.
AI Gateway and MCP Support
Integrated AI Gateway and MCP Gateway vs. generic mediation sequences for AI workloads.
Operational Simplicity
Zero-ops managed gateway vs. multi-component Java + Kubernetes stack.
Time to First API
Minutes to first deployment vs. weeks of platform setup.
Developer Experience
TypeScript and GitOps vs. Java mediation sequences and Carbon framework.
Built for the AI era
Built for AI agents, MCP, and token-aware traffic
WSO2's mediation-sequence framework was designed for enterprise integration patterns. Token-aware routing, MCP-native architecture, and agentic auth are not first-class. Zuplo's AI Gateway is purpose-built.
Unified AI Gateway
Multi-provider model routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls, auto-failover.
MCP Gateway
Turn any API into a remote MCP server, or govern third-party MCP servers behind a single managed gateway.
Agentic auth and identity
Per-agent API keys, scoped credentials, and dynamic per-call policies.
Token economics built in
Per-token metering, per-customer model budgets, Stripe-native monetization.
Enterprise proof
Enterprises that replaced legacy API platforms with Zuplo
Scaled payments API across global insurance carriers with audit-ready governance.Read the case study
Launched an MCP server on top of regulated mortgage-servicing APIs in hours.Read the case study
Reduced hardware footprint 90% while serving billions of API calls/month.Read the case study
About WSO2 API Manager
WSO2 API Manager is an open-source enterprise API management platform built on Java. It offers full API lifecycle management including API design, publishing, security, analytics, and a developer portal. WSO2 is recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for API Management and targets large enterprises with complex integration requirements. For teams that want full ownership and have existing Java/Carbon expertise, WSO2's open-core model is a strong fit. For teams that want managed, modern API management without operating the infrastructure, the Java + Kubernetes burden is a significant constraint.
The Zuplo advantage
- Compliance and Audit Readiness
- Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
- Managed Dedicated Deployment
- AI Gateway and MCP Support
- Operational Simplicity
Enterprise readiness
Production-ready for regulated and high-volume workloads
Compliance & Audit
- SOC 2 Type II audited annually
- Third-party penetration test reports available under NDA
- GDPR-aligned data processing
- Audit logs across the control plane
- API governance with policy enforcement
Identity & Access
- SAML SSO and SCIM provisioning
- Role-based access control across organizations, projects, and environments
- Service-account credentials with scoped permissions
- API key metadata for downstream authorization
Deployment Flexibility
- Managed edge across 300+ locations — global by default
- Managed dedicated single-tenant on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud
- Self-hosted on Kubernetes with full control plane
- Bring-your-own-cloud for data residency requirements
Support & Success
- Up to 30-minute response SLA on Enterprise
- 24/7/365 emergency hotline for critical incidents
- Named technical account manager
- Architecture and migration professional services
Feature-by-feature comparison
|Feature
|Zuplo
|WSO2 API Manager
|Compliance and Audit Readiness
|
SOC 2 Type II audited annually, third-party penetration test reports under NDA, audit logs, GDPR-aligned data processing.
|
Compliance posture depends on customer-operated deployment. Self-hosted deployments inherit compliance from the customer's environment.
|Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
|
SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, and RBAC across organizations, projects, and environments.
|
WSO2 Identity Server integration with SAML, OIDC, and federated auth. Identity Server adds another component to operate.
|Managed Dedicated Deployment
|
Single-tenant managed deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud with 30-minute SLA response. Self-hosted on Kubernetes also supported.
|
Self-hosted on Kubernetes or VMs in any environment, or WSO2 Choreo managed offering. Self-hosted retains full operational ownership.
|AI Gateway and MCP Support
|
Purpose-built AI Gateway with multi-provider model routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls. Dedicated MCP Gateway product.
|
AI capabilities exposed through generic mediation sequences. No first-class AI gateway product.
|Operational Simplicity
|
Fully managed and auto-scaled across 300+ edge locations. Zero database, cluster, or component operations.
|
Multi-component stack — Publisher, Portal, Gateway, Traffic Manager, Key Manager — plus Java runtime, databases, and Kubernetes orchestration.
|Time to First API
|
Deploy in minutes — import OpenAPI spec, configure policies, ship globally to 300+ edge locations.
|
Days to weeks of infrastructure setup including Kubernetes clusters, databases, JKS keystores, and component configuration.
|Developer Experience
|
TypeScript policies with full IDE support, npm ecosystem, and GitOps. Configuration as code.
|
Java-based mediation sequences and the WSO2 Carbon framework. Configuration through Publisher UI and config files.
|GitOps Support
|
Native GitHub integration — all configuration as text files in Git with automatic preview environments.
|
Limited GitOps support; primarily UI or API-driven configuration. Custom CI/CD scripting required.
|Developer Portal
|
Auto-generated from OpenAPI spec with self-serve API key management. Deployed with every Git push.
|
Developer Portal included for API discovery and subscription management. Customization is limited; portal requires manual updates.
|Pricing Model
|
Predictable Enterprise pricing that includes the developer portal, managed dedicated tier, SOC 2 controls, SSO, audit logs, and AI Gateway at one tier.
|
Open-source under Apache 2.0; commercial subscriptions for enterprise support and security patches with no public pricing. Total cost of ownership includes infrastructure and DevOps time.
Migration path
Migrating from WSO2 to Zuplo
OpenAPI specs export from WSO2 Publisher and import directly into Zuplo. Mediation sequences map to Zuplo TypeScript policies. WSO2 Micro Integrator can stay in place for backend integration if needed.
Typical production cut-over in 8–14 weeks
- 1
Inventory APIs and policies
Catalog APIs, mediation sequences, plans, and applications in WSO2 API Manager.
- 2
Foundation deployment
Stand up Zuplo Enterprise on managed dedicated deployment, configure SSO/SCIM, RBAC, audit log destinations, and CI/CD wiring.
- 3
Policy and consumer migration
Translate mediation sequences (auth, rate limiting, transforms) to Zuplo TypeScript policies. Migrate applications and API keys via the Zuplo Developer API.
- 4
Cut-over and decommission
Move primary traffic to Zuplo with weighted routing, validate SLOs, then decommission WSO2 components. Micro Integrator can remain for backend integration when needed.
Total cost of ownership
Predictable economics across procurement cycles
Enterprise buyers replatforming off WSO2 consistently cite operational cost — not unit price — as the win. Zuplo Enterprise replaces the full-time-equivalent burden of operating WSO2's multi-component Java + Kubernetes stack with a single managed contract.
Included with Zuplo Enterprise
- SOC 2 Type II controls and audit logs
- SAML SSO, SCIM, and RBAC
- Developer portal with self-serve key management
- Managed dedicated deployment option
- Built-in AI Gateway and MCP Gateway
- 30-minute SLA response on Enterprise
Typically billed separately by WSO2 API Manager
- Java runtime and Kubernetes infrastructure
- Database licensing and operations
- WSO2 Identity Server (additional component)
- Commercial subscription for enterprise support
- Multi-region cluster management
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about Zuplo vs WSO2 API Manager.
Ready to evaluate Zuplo for your API program?
Talk to an architect for a tailored walkthrough — SOC 2 controls, dedicated deployment, AI Gateway, and enterprise support. Or start free to explore the platform on your own.