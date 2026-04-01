Migrating from WSO2 to Zuplo: Component Mapping, Architecture Translation, and Step-by-Step Guide

A practical guide for teams migrating from WSO2 API Manager to Zuplo, covering component mapping, mediation sequence translation, and a phased migration plan.

WSO2 API Manager is a comprehensive enterprise API management platform, but its multi-component Java architecture comes with significant operational overhead. If your team is evaluating whether to upgrade WSO2 versions, move off self-hosted infrastructure, or transition to a fully managed platform, this guide walks you through every step of migrating from WSO2 to Zuplo.

Table of Contents

Why Teams Migrate from WSO2

WSO2 API Manager is a capable platform with a strong enterprise pedigree, but several pain points drive teams to look for alternatives:

Infrastructure complexity — A production WSO2 deployment involves the API Gateway, Control Plane (Publisher, Developer Portal, Key Manager), Traffic Manager, and supporting databases. Each component requires Java runtime, Kubernetes orchestration, and careful tuning. Helm charts provided by WSO2 are not production-ready out of the box and need significant customization.

— A production WSO2 deployment involves the API Gateway, Control Plane (Publisher, Developer Portal, Key Manager), Traffic Manager, and supporting databases. Each component requires Java runtime, Kubernetes orchestration, and careful tuning. Helm charts provided by WSO2 are not production-ready out of the box and need significant customization. Java overhead — WSO2 runs on the JVM. Every component requires Java heap tuning, garbage collection configuration, and JKS keystore management. Newer Java versions default to PKCS keystores, requiring explicit JKS configuration for WSO2 compatibility.

— WSO2 runs on the JVM. Every component requires Java heap tuning, garbage collection configuration, and JKS keystore management. Newer Java versions default to PKCS keystores, requiring explicit JKS configuration for WSO2 compatibility. Opaque pricing — WSO2’s open-source version is free to download, but production-grade enterprise support, security patches, and advanced features require a commercial subscription with pricing that is not publicly listed. When you factor in infrastructure, DevOps time, and licensing, the total cost of ownership can be substantial.

— WSO2’s open-source version is free to download, but production-grade enterprise support, security patches, and advanced features require a commercial subscription with pricing that is not publicly listed. When you factor in infrastructure, DevOps time, and licensing, the total cost of ownership can be substantial. Upgrade complexity — Major version upgrades involve database migrations, component-by-component updates, mediation sequence compatibility testing, and Kubernetes manifest changes. Teams frequently defer upgrades because the process is time-consuming and risky.

— Major version upgrades involve database migrations, component-by-component updates, mediation sequence compatibility testing, and Kubernetes manifest changes. Teams frequently defer upgrades because the process is time-consuming and risky. Mediation sequences and XML — WSO2’s extensibility relies on XML-based mediation sequences using the Apache Synapse engine. Custom Java class mediators require building JAR files, deploying them to the Carbon framework, and managing class loading across gateway nodes.

— WSO2’s extensibility relies on XML-based mediation sequences using the Apache Synapse engine. Custom Java class mediators require building JAR files, deploying them to the Carbon framework, and managing class loading across gateway nodes. Kubernetes mismatch — WSO2’s traditional VM-oriented architecture does not map cleanly to Kubernetes. Running WSO2 in containers introduces compatibility issues, fragmented configuration management, and observability gaps that require additional tooling to resolve.

Architecture Comparison

Understanding the architectural differences helps you plan a clean migration.

WSO2’s Architecture

WSO2 API Manager uses a multi-component architecture organized into two main planes:

Control Plane (API Management Layer):

API Publisher — Web UI for creating, versioning, and publishing APIs. Manages API lifecycle states (Created, Published, Deprecated, Retired).

— Web UI for creating, versioning, and publishing APIs. Manages API lifecycle states (Created, Published, Deprecated, Retired). Developer Portal (API Store) — A portal where developers discover APIs, create applications, subscribe to APIs, and manage their credentials.

— A portal where developers discover APIs, create applications, subscribe to APIs, and manage their credentials. Key Manager — Handles OAuth 2.0 token generation, validation, and revocation. Manages client applications and their credentials. Connects to external identity providers via key manager connectors.

— Handles OAuth 2.0 token generation, validation, and revocation. Manages client applications and their credentials. Connects to external identity providers via key manager connectors. Service Catalog — Registers backend services for API creation.

Data Plane (Runtime Layer):

API Gateway — The Synapse-based runtime that intercepts API requests, applies security policies, enforces throttling, and proxies requests to backend services. Supports OAuth 2.0, JWT, API keys, Basic Auth, and mutual SSL.

— The Synapse-based runtime that intercepts API requests, applies security policies, enforces throttling, and proxies requests to backend services. Supports OAuth 2.0, JWT, API keys, Basic Auth, and mutual SSL. Traffic Manager — A real-time event processing engine that evaluates throttling policies. Uses a message broker to receive throttling events from gateway nodes and distribute decisions back.

Integration Layer (Optional):

Micro Integrator — A lightweight integration runtime for service orchestration, message transformation, and protocol bridging.

— A lightweight integration runtime for service orchestration, message transformation, and protocol bridging. Streaming Integrator — A stream processing engine for real-time analytics and event-driven integrations.

All components run on Java and typically require Kubernetes (or VMs), databases (MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle, or SQL Server), and shared file systems for certain deployment patterns.

Zuplo’s Architecture

Zuplo takes a fundamentally different approach:

Edge-native deployment — Your gateway runs across 300+ data centers worldwide automatically. There is no single-region deployment to manage or scale.

— Your gateway runs across 300+ data centers worldwide automatically. There is no single-region deployment to manage or scale. OpenAPI-native routing — Routes are defined in a standard routes.oas.json file using the OpenAPI specification format, extended with x-zuplo-route for gateway behavior.

— Routes are defined in a standard file using the OpenAPI specification format, extended with for gateway behavior. TypeScript policies — Instead of XML mediation sequences and Java class mediators, you write policies in TypeScript with full IDE support, type safety, and access to npm packages. No compilation step, no JAR deployment, no class loading issues.

— Instead of XML mediation sequences and Java class mediators, you write policies in TypeScript with full IDE support, type safety, and access to npm packages. No compilation step, no JAR deployment, no class loading issues. Git-native CI/CD — Every configuration change is version-controlled. Push to GitHub, and your gateway deploys to the edge automatically.

— Every configuration change is version-controlled. Push to GitHub, and your gateway deploys to the edge automatically. Fully managed — No Java runtime, no Kubernetes clusters, no databases, no JKS keystores. Zuplo handles all infrastructure, scaling, and updates.

— No Java runtime, no Kubernetes clusters, no databases, no JKS keystores. Zuplo handles all infrastructure, scaling, and updates. Built-in developer portal — Auto-generated from your OpenAPI spec, with API key management and API explorer included.

Key Differences at a Glance

Infrastructure : WSO2 requires Java + Kubernetes + databases + message brokers. Zuplo requires nothing — it is fully serverless.

: WSO2 requires Java + Kubernetes + databases + message brokers. Zuplo requires nothing — it is fully serverless. Multi-region : WSO2 requires deploying and synchronizing multiple gateway clusters. Zuplo deploys globally to 300+ locations by default.

: WSO2 requires deploying and synchronizing multiple gateway clusters. Zuplo deploys globally to 300+ locations by default. Custom logic : WSO2 uses XML mediation sequences and Java class mediators. Zuplo uses TypeScript with instant hot-reload.

: WSO2 uses XML mediation sequences and Java class mediators. Zuplo uses TypeScript with instant hot-reload. Deployment model : WSO2 uses Publisher UI, REST API, or Kubernetes Operator. Zuplo is Git-native — push and it deploys.

: WSO2 uses Publisher UI, REST API, or Kubernetes Operator. Zuplo is Git-native — push and it deploys. Developer portal: WSO2’s Developer Portal requires database setup and manual customization. Zuplo’s portal is auto-generated from your OpenAPI spec.

Component Mapping

The most common question during a WSO2 migration is: “What replaces each WSO2 component?” Here is a direct mapping:

WSO2 Gateway → Zuplo API Gateway

The WSO2 Gateway’s Synapse engine intercepts requests, applies mediation sequences, and proxies to backend services. In Zuplo, this is replaced by the edge-native gateway runtime. You define routes in routes.oas.json and attach policies in policies.json — no Synapse engine, no XML, no Java.

WSO2 Publisher → Zuplo OpenAPI-Driven Configuration

The WSO2 Publisher provides a UI for creating and managing APIs. In Zuplo, your OpenAPI specification is the API definition. Import an existing spec, or write one, and Zuplo creates routes, documentation, and validation automatically. Changes go through Git pull requests rather than a web UI.

WSO2 Developer Portal → Zuplo Auto-Generated Developer Portal

WSO2’s Developer Portal (formerly API Store) requires database-backed storage for applications, subscriptions, and developer accounts. Zuplo’s developer portal is auto-generated from your OpenAPI spec and includes interactive documentation, an API explorer, and self-serve API key management — with zero manual setup.

WSO2 Traffic Manager → Zuplo Rate Limiting Policies

WSO2’s Traffic Manager runs a Siddhi-based event processing engine to evaluate throttling policies across gateway nodes. In Zuplo, rate limiting is a built-in policy configured declaratively — no event processing engine, no message broker, no external components.

WSO2 Key Manager → Zuplo API Key Management

WSO2’s Key Manager handles OAuth token generation and validation, integrating with identity providers via key manager connectors. Zuplo provides a fully managed API key service with global edge validation, consumer metadata, and a Developer API for programmatic key management. For OAuth/JWT, Zuplo validates tokens from any OpenID-compliant provider using the JWT Auth Policy.

WSO2 Analytics → Zuplo Built-in Analytics

WSO2 Analytics requires deploying a separate analytics component with its own database and dashboards. Zuplo includes built-in analytics dashboards and supports direct integrations with OpenTelemetry, Datadog, New Relic, and other observability platforms.

Translating WSO2 Configuration to Zuplo

WSO2 API Definition → Zuplo Routes

In WSO2, APIs are defined through the Publisher UI or REST API and stored in a database. A typical WSO2 API has a context path, backend endpoint URL, subscribed throttling policies, and attached mediation sequences.

In Zuplo, the equivalent lives in routes.oas.json — a standard OpenAPI file extended with Zuplo-specific configuration:

JSON json { "paths" : { "/api/users/{userId}" : { "get" : { "summary" : "Get User by ID" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "none" , "handler" : { "export" : "urlRewriteHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rewritePattern" : "https://backend.example.com/users/${params.userId}" } }, "policies" : { "inbound" : [ "api-key-auth" , "rate-limit" ] } } } } } }

The corresponding policies are defined in policies.json :

JSON json { "policies" : [ { "name" : "api-key-auth" , "policyType" : "api-key-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "ApiKeyInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" } }, { "name" : "rate-limit" , "policyType" : "rate-limit-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "RateLimitInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rateLimitBy" : "user" , "requestsAllowed" : 100 , "timeWindowMinutes" : 1 } } } ] }

Key differences to note:

OpenAPI-native — Zuplo routes are standard OpenAPI paths. You can import an existing OpenAPI spec and add x-zuplo-route extensions.

— Zuplo routes are standard OpenAPI paths. You can import an existing OpenAPI spec and add extensions. Policies replace mediation sequences — Instead of XML sequences attached via the Publisher UI, you reference named policies in your route config.

— Instead of XML sequences attached via the Publisher UI, you reference named policies in your route config. Everything in Git — Both routes.oas.json and policies.json are files in your repository. There is no separate database or Publisher UI to manage.

Mediation Sequence Translation

WSO2’s mediation sequences are XML-based configurations that run inside the Synapse engine. If your team has custom mediation sequences or Java class mediators, migrating them to Zuplo TypeScript policies is usually simpler than you might expect. Zuplo’s Custom Code Inbound Policy lets you write arbitrary request processing logic in TypeScript.

WSO2 Mediation Sequence vs. Zuplo TypeScript Policy

Here is a side-by-side comparison of a header-injection mediation sequence:

WSO2 (XML Mediation Sequence):

XML xml < sequence name = "AddCustomHeader" xmlns = "http://ws.apache.org/ns/synapse" > < header name = "X-Custom-Header" value = "my-value" scope = "transport" /> < log level = "custom" > < property name = "message" value = "Custom header added" /> </ log > </ sequence >

This XML sequence must be deployed through the Publisher UI, the Management Console, or as a file in the synapse-configs directory.

Zuplo (TypeScript):

TypeScript typescript import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , options : { headerValue : string }, policyName : string , ) { const newRequest = new ZuploRequest (request); newRequest.headers. set ( "X-Custom-Header" , options.headerValue); context.log. info ( "Custom header added" ); return newRequest; }

This TypeScript file goes in your modules/ directory, is referenced in policies.json , and deploys instantly when you push to Git. No XML, no Synapse engine, no deployment artifacts.

Java Class Mediator → Zuplo TypeScript Policy

WSO2 supports custom Java class mediators for complex logic. These require building a JAR file, deploying it to the lib directory or Carbon framework, and managing class loading across gateway nodes.

WSO2 (Java Class Mediator):

Java java package com.example.mediators; import org.apache.synapse.MessageContext; import org.apache.synapse.mediators.AbstractMediator; public class EnrichPayloadMediator extends AbstractMediator { @ Override public boolean mediate (MessageContext context ) { String payload = context. getEnvelope (). getBody (). toString (); // Parse and enrich payload org.json.JSONObject json = new org.json. JSONObject (payload); json. put ( "enriched" , true ); json. put ( "timestamp" , System. currentTimeMillis ()); // Set modified payload back context. getEnvelope (). getBody (). getFirstElement () . setText (json. toString ()); return true ; } }

Zuplo (TypeScript):

TypeScript typescript import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , options : never , policyName : string , ) { const payload = await request. json (); payload.enriched = true ; payload.timestamp = Date. now (); return new ZuploRequest (request, { body: JSON . stringify (payload), }); }

Common Mediation Patterns and Their Zuplo Equivalents

External service callout (WSO2 Call Mediator):

WSO2 uses the <call> or <callout> mediator to invoke external services during mediation.

Zuplo equivalent:

TypeScript typescript import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { const token = request.headers. get ( "authorization" ); const resp = await fetch ( `https://auth.example.com/validate?token=${ token }` ); if ( ! resp.ok) { return new Response ( "Unauthorized" , { status: 401 }); } return request; }

Conditional routing (WSO2 Filter Mediator):

WSO2 uses the <filter> or <switch> mediator for conditional logic:

XML xml < filter xpath = "get-property('transport', 'X-Client-Tier')='premium'" > < then > < header name = "X-Priority" value = "high" scope = "transport" /> </ then > < else > < header name = "X-Priority" value = "normal" scope = "transport" /> </ else > </ filter >

Zuplo equivalent:

TypeScript typescript import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { const clientTier = request.headers. get ( "x-client-tier" ); const priority = clientTier === "premium" ? "high" : "normal" ; const newRequest = new ZuploRequest (request); newRequest.headers. set ( "X-Priority" , priority); return newRequest; }

Response transformation (WSO2 PayloadFactory Mediator):

XML xml < payloadFactory media-type = "json" > < format >{"status": "$1", "data": $2}</ format > < args > < arg evaluator = "json" expression = "$.status" /> < arg evaluator = "json" expression = "$.results" /> </ args > </ payloadFactory >

Zuplo equivalent (outbound policy):

TypeScript typescript import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( response : Response , request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { const data = await response. json (); const transformed = { status: data.status, data: data.results, }; return new Response ( JSON . stringify (transformed), { status: response.status, headers: response.headers, }); }

Key Advantages of the TypeScript Approach

Full IDE support — Autocomplete, type checking, and inline documentation in VS Code or any TypeScript-capable editor.

— Autocomplete, type checking, and inline documentation in VS Code or any TypeScript-capable editor. npm ecosystem — Import any npm package for data validation, cryptography, or API calls.

— Import any npm package for data validation, cryptography, or API calls. Standard Web APIs — Zuplo uses standard Request , Response , and Headers objects. If you know the Fetch API, you know how to write Zuplo policies.

— Zuplo uses standard , , and objects. If you know the Fetch API, you know how to write Zuplo policies. Easier testing — Unit test your policies like any TypeScript function. No need for a running Synapse engine or gateway instance.

— Unit test your policies like any TypeScript function. No need for a running Synapse engine or gateway instance. No deployment artifacts — WSO2 requires deploying JAR files for class mediators and CAR files for sequences. Zuplo deploys TypeScript from Git automatically.

Authentication Migration

Authentication is typically the most critical part of any gateway migration. Here is how to approach each WSO2 auth method.

API Key Authentication

WSO2 supports API keys as a simpler authentication alternative, where keys are generated per application through the Developer Portal.

Zuplo’s API Key Authentication policy provides a fully managed key service where you can:

Create consumers with metadata (plan tier, organization, etc.) Issue API keys that are automatically validated at the edge — globally Let developers self-manage their keys through the developer portal Access consumer metadata in your policies via request.user

OAuth 2.0 / JWT Authentication

WSO2’s Key Manager component generates and validates OAuth 2.0 tokens. It can act as a token issuer or integrate with external identity providers.

If your WSO2 setup uses an external identity provider (Auth0, Okta, Azure AD, etc.) and WSO2 only validates tokens, migration is straightforward. Configure Zuplo’s JWT Auth Policy with the same provider settings:

JSON json { "name" : "jwt-auth" , "policyType" : "open-id-jwt-auth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "OpenIdJwtInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "issuer" : "https://your-tenant.auth0.com/" , "audience" : "https://api.example.com/" , "jwkUrl" : "https://your-tenant.auth0.com/.well-known/jwks.json" } } }

If you are using WSO2’s Key Manager as your token issuer, you will need to move token issuance to a dedicated identity provider like Auth0, Okta, or AWS Cognito. Zuplo validates OAuth bearer tokens as JWTs but does not act as a token issuer — this is by design, as dedicated identity providers handle this much better.

Zuplo also has provider-specific policies for Auth0, Okta, AWS Cognito, and Firebase.

Basic Authentication

WSO2 supports HTTP Basic authentication. Zuplo provides a Basic Auth Policy with equivalent functionality.

Mutual TLS (mTLS)

WSO2 supports mutual TLS for service-to-service authentication, configured through JKS keystores and truststores. Zuplo provides an mTLS Auth Policy for mutual TLS authentication — without JKS keystore management.

Rate Limiting and Traffic Management Migration

WSO2’s Traffic Manager runs a Siddhi-based real-time event processing engine to evaluate throttling policies. Throttling events are published from gateway nodes to the Traffic Manager via a message broker, and throttling decisions are distributed back. WSO2 supports multiple throttling levels: application-level, subscription-level, API-level, and resource-level.

Zuplo’s Rate Limiting policy provides:

Per-user, per-IP, or per-key limiting — Choose what attribute to rate limit by.

— Choose what attribute to rate limit by. Custom bucket functions — Write a TypeScript function to define custom rate limit grouping logic (e.g., rate limit by customer tier, organization, or any combination of request attributes).

— Write a TypeScript function to define custom rate limit grouping logic (e.g., rate limit by customer tier, organization, or any combination of request attributes). No external dependencies — Unlike WSO2’s Traffic Manager with its event processing engine and message broker, Zuplo’s rate limiter works out of the box without managing additional infrastructure.

— Unlike WSO2’s Traffic Manager with its event processing engine and message broker, Zuplo’s rate limiter works out of the box without managing additional infrastructure. Standard 429 responses — Automatically returns 429 Too Many Requests with appropriate Retry-After headers.

A typical rate limit configuration in Zuplo:

JSON json { "name" : "rate-limit" , "policyType" : "rate-limit-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "RateLimitInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rateLimitBy" : "user" , "requestsAllowed" : 100 , "timeWindowMinutes" : 1 } } }

The biggest advantage here is eliminating the Traffic Manager entirely. No event processing engine, no message broker, no inter-component communication to configure and monitor.

API Key and Subscription Migration

In WSO2, developers create applications in the Developer Portal, subscribe to APIs, and receive consumer keys and secrets. These subscriptions tie together the application, the API, and the throttling tier.

Zuplo uses a simpler model: consumers have API keys that grant access to your gateway. Consumer metadata (plan tier, organization ID, etc.) is attached to the consumer and available at runtime via request.user.data .

Migrating Existing Consumers

To migrate your WSO2 subscribers to Zuplo, use the Zuplo Developer API:

Export your WSO2 subscribers — Use the WSO2 Admin REST API to list applications and their subscriptions. Create Zuplo consumers — For each WSO2 application, create a consumer in Zuplo with metadata that maps to the application’s subscribed tier:

Terminal bash curl \ https://dev.zuplo.com/v1/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_NAME /key-buckets/ $BUCKET_NAME /consumers?with-api-key= true \ --request POST \ --header "Content-type: application/json" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $ZAPI_KEY " \ --data @- << EOF { "name": "migrated-app-123", "description": "Migrated from WSO2 application", "metadata": { "plan": "gold", "organizationId": "org-456" }, "tags": { "source": "wso2-migration", "wso2AppId": "app-123" } } EOF

Distribute new API keys — The response includes the new API key. Share it with the application owner or use Zuplo’s developer portal for self-serve key management.

If you have many consumers, you can script the migration using the Zuplo Developer API to bulk-create consumers programmatically.

Developer Portal Migration

WSO2’s Developer Portal (formerly API Store) is a separate web application that requires database storage, manual theming, and configuration. Portal content, developer applications, and API catalog data live in the shared database. Customizing the portal involves editing Jaggery templates or React components depending on your WSO2 version.

Zuplo’s developer portal is built into the platform and auto-generated from your OpenAPI spec. When you update your routes in routes.oas.json , the portal updates automatically. Features include:

Automatic API documentation — Generated directly from your OpenAPI specification, always in sync with your gateway.

— Generated directly from your OpenAPI specification, always in sync with your gateway. API Explorer — Developers can test your API directly from the docs.

— Developers can test your API directly from the docs. Self-service API key management — Consumers sign up, get keys, and manage them without your intervention.

— Consumers sign up, get keys, and manage them without your intervention. Custom branding and pages — Add custom Markdown, MDX, or React pages to your portal.

— Add custom Markdown, MDX, or React pages to your portal. Custom domains — Host your portal on docs.yourcompany.com .

There is no separate web application to deploy, no database to manage, and no manual synchronization between your API definitions and your documentation.

Analytics and Monitoring Migration

WSO2’s Analytics Architecture

WSO2 API Manager Analytics requires deploying a separate analytics component (historically based on WSO2 Analytics Server or Choreo Analytics) with its own database, dashboards, and event processing infrastructure. Setting up analytics involves configuring event publishers in the gateway, provisioning an analytics database, and deploying dashboard components.

Zuplo’s Built-in Analytics

Zuplo includes built-in analytics dashboards covering request volumes, error rates, latency percentiles, and per-API-key usage — without any additional components to deploy.

For teams that need to integrate with their existing monitoring stack, Zuplo supports:

OpenTelemetry — Export traces and logs to any OTLP-compatible backend (Honeycomb, Jaeger, Dynatrace, and more). See the OpenTelemetry documentation for setup details.

— Export traces and logs to any OTLP-compatible backend (Honeycomb, Jaeger, Dynatrace, and more). See the OpenTelemetry documentation for setup details. Datadog — Direct log and metrics integration

— Direct log and metrics integration New Relic — Real-time log and metrics forwarding

— Real-time log and metrics forwarding Splunk — Log streaming for enterprise SIEM workflows

— Log streaming for enterprise SIEM workflows Google Cloud Logging — Direct GCP integration

These integrations are configured in your zuplo.runtime.ts file:

TypeScript typescript import { RuntimeExtensions, DataDogLoggingPlugin, environment, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export function runtimeInit ( runtime : RuntimeExtensions ) { runtime. addPlugin ( new DataDogLoggingPlugin ({ apiKey: environment. DATADOG_API_KEY , url: "https://http-intake.logs.datadoghq.com/api/v2/logs" , }), ); }

The biggest win is eliminating a separate analytics deployment entirely. No analytics server, no analytics database, no event publisher configuration.

CI/CD and GitOps

WSO2’s Workflow

WSO2 offers several deployment approaches, each with trade-offs:

Publisher UI — Point-and-click API creation and management through the web interface. Changes go directly to the database.

— Point-and-click API creation and management through the web interface. Changes go directly to the database. REST API (apictl) — The apictl CLI tool supports importing and exporting APIs for CI/CD workflows. This provides some automation but requires managing API artifacts and environment-specific configurations separately.

— The CLI tool supports importing and exporting APIs for CI/CD workflows. This provides some automation but requires managing API artifacts and environment-specific configurations separately. Kubernetes Operator (APK) — WSO2’s newer API Platform for Kubernetes uses Custom Resource Definitions (CRDs) for Kubernetes-native management, but requires migrating from the traditional APIM architecture.

Even with apictl , there is always a synchronization step between your version control system and the running gateway state. The database remains the source of truth, not your Git repository.

Zuplo’s Workflow

Zuplo’s deployment model is Git-native:

Your gateway configuration ( routes.oas.json , policies.json , and custom TypeScript modules) lives in a GitHub repository Push to a branch, and Zuplo automatically creates a preview deployment Merge to main, and the production gateway updates across all 300+ edge locations Every deployment is immutable and versioned — rollback by reverting a commit Environment variables handle per-environment differences (staging vs. production)

There is no CLI sync tool, no operator to deploy, no database to keep in sync. The Git repo is the production state. For more details, see the source control documentation.

Step-by-Step Migration Playbook

A typical WSO2-to-Zuplo migration follows three phases:

Phase 1: Assessment and Setup (Week 1)

Inventory your WSO2 deployment:

List every published API, its context path, and backend endpoint URL

Document custom mediation sequences (in-sequence, out-sequence, fault-sequence)

Identify any Java class mediators and their JAR dependencies

Export application subscriptions and their throttling tiers

Note OAuth configurations and external identity provider integrations

Document any WSO2 Micro Integrator dependencies

Set up Zuplo:

Create a Zuplo account at portal.zuplo.com

Connect your GitHub repository for GitOps deployments

Import your OpenAPI specs into routes.oas.json

Configure authentication policies to match your WSO2 auth setup

Set up rate limiting policies to mirror your WSO2 throttling tiers

Add environment variables for backend URLs and secrets

Phase 2: Custom Logic and Testing (Week 2)

Migrate mediation sequences to TypeScript policies

Translate Java class mediators to TypeScript

Configure the developer portal

Migrate API consumers using the Zuplo Developer API

Test all routes against your backend services

Validate authentication flows end-to-end

Run load tests to verify rate limiting behavior

Configure logging and analytics integrations

Phase 3: Cutover and Validation (Weeks 3–4)

Run Zuplo in parallel alongside WSO2 (both receiving traffic)

Compare response behavior between WSO2 and Zuplo

Gradually shift traffic from WSO2 to Zuplo using DNS or a load balancer

Monitor error rates, latency, and throughput

Complete DNS cutover to Zuplo using custom domains

Decommission WSO2 infrastructure (Gateway, Control Plane, Traffic Manager, databases, Kubernetes resources)

Update developer portal URLs and API documentation

For more detail on zero-downtime strategies, see our guide to migrating from self-hosted to managed API gateways.

Rollback Strategy

Because Zuplo deployments are Git-based, rollback is straightforward:

Configuration rollback — Revert the Git commit and push. The previous gateway configuration deploys automatically.

— Revert the Git commit and push. The previous gateway configuration deploys automatically. DNS rollback — If you kept WSO2 running during the parallel phase, switch DNS back to WSO2’s endpoints.

Infrastructure Savings Analysis

Migrating from WSO2 to Zuplo eliminates entire categories of infrastructure:

Components you eliminate:

Java runtime (JDK) on every node

Kubernetes cluster (or VMs) for Gateway, Control Plane, and Traffic Manager

Relational database (MySQL/PostgreSQL/Oracle) for API metadata, subscriptions, and user data

JKS keystores and truststore management

Message broker for throttling events

Analytics server and analytics database

Load balancers in front of each component

Monitoring and alerting for all of the above

Operational tasks you eliminate:

Java heap tuning and GC optimization per component

Kubernetes cluster scaling, node management, and Helm chart maintenance

Database backups, migrations, and performance tuning

JKS keystore rotation and Java version compatibility management

WSO2 version upgrades (database migrations, mediation sequence compatibility, component-by-component updates)

Security patching across all Java dependencies

Log aggregation pipeline management

What replaces all of this:

A Zuplo account. Your team writes TypeScript, pushes to Git, and the API is live at the edge. Zuplo handles infrastructure, scaling, security patches, global distribution, and uptime — all included in transparent, publicly listed pricing.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does a WSO2-to-Zuplo migration take?

For most teams, a complete migration takes two to four weeks depending on the number of custom mediation sequences and Java extensions. Teams using mostly built-in WSO2 policies (API key auth, rate limiting, standard transforms) can often complete the migration in under a week because these map directly to Zuplo built-in policies.

Do I need to change my backend services?

No. Zuplo proxies requests to your existing backends using the URL Rewrite handler. Your backend services do not need any changes — Zuplo forwards requests just like WSO2 does.

Do WSO2 mediation sequences work on Zuplo?

No. WSO2 mediation sequences are XML-based configurations that run inside the Synapse engine. Zuplo uses a completely different extensibility model based on TypeScript policies. However, most mediation sequence functionality has a direct Zuplo equivalent — either a built-in policy or a short TypeScript custom code policy. The mediation sequence translation section above covers the most common patterns.

What replaces WSO2’s Kubernetes and database requirements?

Nothing — that is the point. Zuplo is fully managed and serverless. Rate limiting, API key storage, analytics, and developer portal hosting are all handled by the platform without any external infrastructure dependencies.

Can I run Zuplo alongside WSO2 during migration?

Yes. The recommended approach is to run both gateways in parallel during the cutover phase, using DNS or a load balancer to gradually shift traffic from WSO2 to Zuplo.

Is WSO2 API Manager really free to use?

WSO2 API Manager is open source under the Apache 2.0 license, so the software itself is free. However, production deployments require significant infrastructure investment — Java runtime, Kubernetes clusters, databases, load balancers, and monitoring. WSO2 also offers a commercial subscription for enterprise support, security patches, and updates, with pricing that is not publicly listed. When you factor in infrastructure costs and DevOps time, the total cost of ownership can be substantial.

What about WSO2’s integration capabilities via Micro Integrator?

WSO2’s broader platform includes extensive integration capabilities via WSO2 Micro Integrator. Zuplo focuses on API gateway and management at the edge. If you need complex backend integrations, you can use Zuplo for the API management layer while keeping your integration logic in existing systems or dedicated integration platforms.

Next Steps

Ready to migrate? Sign up for a free Zuplo account and follow the Getting Started Guide to set up your first gateway in minutes.

For planning your migration: