Zuplo vs Apache APISIX (API7.ai)

Customer-managed identity through configured plugins and Kubernetes RBAC.

Customer-managed identity through configured plugins and Kubernetes RBAC.

SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, and RBAC across organizations, projects, and environments.

SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, and RBAC across organizations, projects, and environments.

Self-hosted in customer infrastructure with etcd, Nginx, and compute. API7 Cloud manages control plane only.

Self-hosted in customer infrastructure with etcd, Nginx, and compute. API7 Cloud manages control plane only.

Single-tenant managed deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud with 30-minute SLA response.

Single-tenant managed deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud with 30-minute SLA response.

APISIX (API gateway) and AISIX (AI gateway) are separate products. Teams run two distinct gateways.

APISIX (API gateway) and AISIX (AI gateway) are separate products. Teams run two distinct gateways.

Single platform for API and AI traffic with MCP server hosting, MCP Gateway for governance, semantic caching, provider failover, and budget enforcement.

Single platform for API and AI traffic with MCP server hosting, MCP Gateway for governance, semantic caching, provider failover, and budget enforcement.

No built-in developer portal. API7 Portal is a separate product. APISIX open-source has no portal.

No built-in developer portal. API7 Portal is a separate product. APISIX open-source has no portal.

Auto-generated from OpenAPI spec with self-serve API key management, interactive docs, and monetization support.

Auto-generated from OpenAPI spec with self-serve API key management, interactive docs, and monetization support.

Key authentication via plugin, but no built-in key lifecycle management, self-serve portal, or leak detection.

Key authentication via plugin, but no built-in key lifecycle management, self-serve portal, or leak detection.

Built-in API key service with self-serve creation, rotation, leak detection, and per-consumer metadata.

Built-in API key service with self-serve creation, rotation, leak detection, and per-consumer metadata.

Self-hosted with etcd clusters, Nginx, and compute infrastructure.

Self-hosted with etcd clusters, Nginx, and compute infrastructure.

Fully managed and serverless across 300+ edge locations.

Fully managed and serverless across 300+ edge locations.

Lua-based plugin development with YAML configuration and Admin API. 100+ built-in plugins.

Lua-based plugin development with YAML configuration and Admin API. 100+ built-in plugins.

TypeScript-based programmable policies with full IDE support, preview environments per PR, and Git-native config.

TypeScript-based programmable policies with full IDE support, preview environments per PR, and Git-native config.

GitOps and CI/CD

Git-native — repo is the source of truth. Every push deploys, every PR gets a preview environment.