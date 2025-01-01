Zuplo vs Apache APISIX (API7.ai)
Zuplo is the managed API gateway for teams running APISIX who want API management — developer portal, API key lifecycle, AI Gateway, MCP Gateway — without etcd clusters, Lua plugin development, or running two separate gateways for API and AI traffic. SOC 2 Type II, SAML SSO, audit logs, and managed dedicated deployment. Companies including Duck Creek Payments, Finsolutia, and Blockdaemon use Zuplo for managed external API management.
Trusted for regulated and high-volume workloads
Why now
Three forces are pushing teams beyond APISIX
etcd, Nginx, Lua operating burden
Self-hosted APISIX requires managing etcd, Nginx, and Lua plugin development. Modern platform teams want managed gateways for their API products.
Two separate gateways for API and AI
APISIX and AISIX are separate products. Enterprises building AI surfaces want one gateway, not a Rust-based AI gateway plus a Lua-based API gateway to operate.
Missing first-class developer portal and key lifecycle
APISIX has no built-in developer portal or self-serve API key management. API7 Portal is a separate product.
Where Apache APISIX (API7.ai) falls short for the modern enterprise
Self-Hosted Infrastructure with etcd
Production APISIX requires provisioning and managing etcd clusters, Nginx, and compute resources. API7 Cloud manages the control plane but the data plane stays self-hosted.
Separate API and AI Gateway Products
API7.ai's AI gateway (AISIX) is a separate Rust-based product from APISIX. Teams must run and manage two distinct gateways for API and AI traffic.
No Built-In Developer Portal or Key Lifecycle
APISIX has no integrated developer portal or self-serve API key management. API7 Portal is a separate product.
Honest take
When APISIX is the right choice
- You need broad protocol support including gRPC, MQTT, QUIC, and L4 TCP/UDP proxying alongside L7 HTTP.
- You have deep operational expertise running etcd, Nginx, and Lua plugins and value full self-hosted control.
- Your custom logic is heavily invested in Lua plugins and you are not ready to consolidate to a TypeScript operating model.
Why choose Zuplo
Zuplo is focused on managed, modern API management with one gateway for API and AI traffic. Edge-native architecture, TypeScript programmability, GitOps workflows, and an integrated AI Gateway with MCP support — backed by SOC 2 Type II, managed dedicated deployment, and named regulated customers across insurance, payments, and financial services.
Compliance and Audit Readiness
First-class managed compliance vs. compliance dependent on customer environment.
Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
Direct SAML/SCIM with project-level RBAC vs. plugin-based identity.
Managed Dedicated Deployment
Managed dedicated across major clouds vs. self-hosted data plane.
Unified API and AI Gateway
Unified API + AI Gateway vs. two separate gateway products.
Developer Portal
Built-in developer portal vs. no portal in APISIX open-source.
API Key Management
Full key lifecycle management vs. basic key auth plugin.
Operational Simplicity
Zero-ops managed gateway vs. etcd + Nginx operations.
Developer Experience
TypeScript and Git vs. Lua plugins and YAML config.
GitOps and CI/CD
Git as source of truth with preview environments vs. etcd-backed runtime config.
Built for the AI era
One gateway for API and AI traffic
APISIX and AISIX are separate products. AISIX is a Rust-based AI gateway focused on LLM traffic; APISIX is a Lua-based API gateway. Zuplo unifies both in one platform.
Unified API and AI Gateway
Single platform for traditional API management and AI workloads — no separate AI gateway product to operate.
MCP Gateway
Turn any API into a remote MCP server, or govern third-party MCP servers behind a single managed gateway.
Agentic auth and identity
Per-agent API keys, scoped credentials, and dynamic per-call policies.
Token economics built in
Per-token metering, per-customer model budgets, Stripe-native monetization.
Enterprise proof
Enterprises that chose Zuplo over self-hosted APISIX
Scaled payments API across global insurance carriers with audit-ready governance.Read the case study
Launched an MCP server on top of regulated mortgage-servicing APIs in hours.Read the case study
Reduced hardware footprint 90% while serving billions of API calls/month.Read the case study
About Apache APISIX (API7.ai)
Apache APISIX is a high-performance, open-source API gateway originally created by API7.ai and now an Apache Software Foundation top-level project. Built on Nginx and OpenResty, APISIX handles L4 and L7 traffic including HTTP, HTTPS, WebSocket, gRPC, MQTT, and GraphQL. It offers 100+ plugins for traffic management, authentication, observability, and serverless functions. API7.ai, the commercial company behind APISIX, offers API7 Enterprise (a self-hosted commercial distribution), API7 Cloud (a managed control plane), API7 Portal (a separate developer portal product), and AISIX (a Rust-based AI gateway for LLM traffic). APISIX's open-source ecosystem is mature, and for teams that want broad protocol support and full control, it remains a strong fit.
The Zuplo advantage
- Compliance and Audit Readiness
- Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
- Managed Dedicated Deployment
- Unified API and AI Gateway
- Developer Portal
Enterprise readiness
Production-ready for regulated and high-volume workloads
Compliance & Audit
- SOC 2 Type II audited annually
- Third-party penetration test reports available under NDA
- GDPR-aligned data processing
- Audit logs across the control plane
- API governance with policy enforcement
Identity & Access
- SAML SSO and SCIM provisioning
- Role-based access control across organizations, projects, and environments
- Service-account credentials with scoped permissions
- API key metadata for downstream authorization
Deployment Flexibility
- Managed edge across 300+ locations — global by default
- Managed dedicated single-tenant on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud
- Self-hosted on Kubernetes with full control plane
- Bring-your-own-cloud for data residency requirements
Support & Success
- Up to 30-minute response SLA on Enterprise
- 24/7/365 emergency hotline for critical incidents
- Named technical account manager
- Architecture and migration professional services
Feature-by-feature comparison
|Feature
|Zuplo
|Apache APISIX (API7.ai)
|Compliance and Audit Readiness
|
SOC 2 Type II audited annually, third-party penetration test reports under NDA, audit logs, GDPR-aligned data processing.
|
Compliance posture inherited from customer-operated environment.
|Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
|
SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, and RBAC across organizations, projects, and environments.
|
Customer-managed identity through configured plugins and Kubernetes RBAC.
|Managed Dedicated Deployment
|
Single-tenant managed deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud with 30-minute SLA response.
|
Self-hosted in customer infrastructure with etcd, Nginx, and compute. API7 Cloud manages control plane only.
|Unified API and AI Gateway
|
Single platform for API and AI traffic with MCP server hosting, MCP Gateway for governance, semantic caching, provider failover, and budget enforcement.
|
APISIX (API gateway) and AISIX (AI gateway) are separate products. Teams run two distinct gateways.
|Developer Portal
|
Auto-generated from OpenAPI spec with self-serve API key management, interactive docs, and monetization support.
|
No built-in developer portal. API7 Portal is a separate product. APISIX open-source has no portal.
|API Key Management
|
Built-in API key service with self-serve creation, rotation, leak detection, and per-consumer metadata.
|
Key authentication via plugin, but no built-in key lifecycle management, self-serve portal, or leak detection.
|Operational Simplicity
|
Fully managed and serverless across 300+ edge locations.
|
Self-hosted with etcd clusters, Nginx, and compute infrastructure.
|Developer Experience
|
TypeScript-based programmable policies with full IDE support, preview environments per PR, and Git-native config.
|
Lua-based plugin development with YAML configuration and Admin API. 100+ built-in plugins.
|GitOps and CI/CD
|
Git-native — repo is the source of truth. Every push deploys, every PR gets a preview environment.
|
YAML config and Admin API. Declarative config via ADC CLI available, but etcd is the runtime source of truth.
|Global Edge Performance
|
V8 isolate runtime across 300+ edge locations with near-zero cold starts.
|
High-performance Nginx-based architecture deployed in customer data center or cloud region. Global distribution requires multi-region setup.
|Protocol Support
|
HTTP/REST, GraphQL, and WebSocket with TypeScript handlers.
|
Broad protocol support including HTTP, gRPC, WebSocket, MQTT, GraphQL, QUIC, TCP/UDP proxying.
Migration path
Migrating from APISIX to Zuplo
APISIX routes and upstream configurations map to OpenAPI-defined routes in Zuplo. Common APISIX plugins (rate limiting, key authentication, JWT validation, request transformation) have direct Zuplo equivalents or short TypeScript custom code.
Typical migration in 4–8 weeks
- 1
Inventory APIs and plugins
Catalog APISIX routes, upstreams, plugins, and consumers. Identify Lua plugins that require translation to TypeScript.
- 2
Foundation deployment
Stand up Zuplo Enterprise on managed dedicated deployment. Configure SSO/SCIM, RBAC, and CI/CD wiring.
- 3
Policy and consumer migration
Translate APISIX plugins to Zuplo policies. Migrate consumers and API keys via the Zuplo Developer API.
- 4
Cut-over and decommission
Move primary traffic to Zuplo with weighted routing. Validate SLOs, then decommission APISIX data plane.
Total cost of ownership
Predictable economics across procurement cycles
Enterprise buyers replatforming off APISIX cite operational cost as the win. Zuplo Enterprise replaces etcd + Nginx + Lua plugin operations plus the second gateway (AISIX) plus API7 Portal with a single managed contract.
Included with Zuplo Enterprise
- SOC 2 Type II controls and audit logs
- SAML SSO, SCIM, and RBAC
- Developer portal with self-serve key management
- Managed dedicated deployment option
- Unified API and AI Gateway with MCP Gateway
- Native API monetization with Stripe
- 30-minute SLA response on Enterprise
Typically billed separately by Apache APISIX (API7.ai)
- etcd cluster operations
- Nginx infrastructure and compute
- API7 Cloud per-call ($2/M) plus per-gateway-group ($250/mo)
- API7 Portal as a separate product
- AISIX as a separate AI gateway
- API7 Enterprise CPU-core licensing
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about Zuplo vs Apache APISIX (API7.ai).
Ready to evaluate Zuplo for your API program?
Talk to an architect for a tailored walkthrough — SOC 2 controls, dedicated deployment, AI Gateway, and enterprise support. Or start free to explore the platform on your own.