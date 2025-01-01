Zuplo vs Cloudflare API Gateway

About Cloudflare API Gateway

Cloudflare is a leading internet infrastructure company best known for its CDN, DDoS protection, DNS, and Workers serverless compute platform. In recent years, Cloudflare has expanded into API security with API Shield and Cloudflare AI Gateway for LLM traffic management. Many teams use Cloudflare Workers to build custom API gateway logic. However, Cloudflare does not offer a unified, purpose-built API management platform — teams must assemble Workers, KV, API Shield, and Terraform to approximate one. For teams that already have significant Workers expertise and want to keep building, this is a fit; for teams that want managed API management at the edge, Zuplo builds on the same edge network and adds the platform layer.