Zuplo vs Cloudflare API Gateway
Zuplo is the API management platform that runs on top of global edge networks including Cloudflare's, with a complete API management platform layered on top — developer portal, API key management, programmable rate limiting, AI Gateway, MCP Gateway, and GitOps workflows. SOC 2 Type II, SAML SSO, audit logs, and managed dedicated deployment. Companies including AccuWeather, Duck Creek Payments, and Blockdaemon use Zuplo instead of stitching API management out of Cloudflare Workers, KV, and API Shield.
Trusted for regulated and high-volume workloads
Why now
Three forces are pushing enterprises beyond DIY-on-Cloudflare API management
API management is more than security and compute
API Shield, Workers, KV, and Terraform combined still don't give you a developer portal, API key lifecycle, monetization, or governance. Enterprises shipping API products need a purpose-built platform.
AI and agentic workloads
Cloudflare AI Gateway is strong on basic LLM traffic. MCP-native architecture, agentic auth, hierarchical budgets, and organization-level governance need a purpose-built AI Gateway.
Compliance and audit posture
Stitched-together API management on Cloudflare primitives makes SOC 2 audit scoping, RBAC enforcement, and audit log unification a multi-product engineering effort.
Where Cloudflare API Gateway falls short for the modern enterprise
Assembly Required for API Management
Cloudflare provides primitives (Workers, KV, API Shield, Terraform) but not a unified API management platform. Stitching these into developer portal, key management, monetization, and governance is a multi-month engineering effort.
Basic Developer Portal Only
API Shield offers an auto-generated docs page. No self-serve API key management, usage analytics, or interactive developer onboarding without custom Workers + KV implementation.
Dashboard / Terraform Configuration
API Shield rules and gateway logic managed primarily through the Cloudflare dashboard or Terraform — not a native GitOps workflow for API definitions.
Honest take
When DIY-on-Cloudflare is the right choice
- You have deep Cloudflare Workers expertise and your custom logic requirements are tightly coupled to Workers + KV + Durable Objects in ways a managed gateway would constrain.
- Your needs are primarily API security (schema validation, abuse detection, mTLS) without developer portal, API key lifecycle, or monetization requirements.
- Cloudflare AI Gateway's free core LLM traffic management is a good match and you don't need hierarchical budgets or organization-level governance.
Why choose Zuplo
Zuplo gives you everything Cloudflare's edge network offers — global distribution across 300+ locations — because Zuplo builds on top of global edge networks including Cloudflare's. Layered on top is a complete enterprise API management platform: developer portal, API key lifecycle, programmable rate limiting, AI Gateway with MCP support, monetization, and SOC 2 Type II compliance. Backed by managed dedicated deployment and named regulated customers across data, insurance, and infrastructure.
Compliance and Audit Readiness
First-class managed compliance for the API management layer vs. compliance unification across stitched primitives.
Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
Direct SAML/SCIM with project-level and consumer-level RBAC vs. account-level Cloudflare RBAC.
Managed Dedicated Deployment
Managed dedicated single-tenant on multiple clouds vs. shared Cloudflare edge.
Complete API Management Platform
Unified API management platform vs. assembled-from-primitives stack.
AI Gateway and MCP Support
Enterprise AI governance and MCP Gateway vs. basic LLM traffic management.
Developer Portal
Built-in developer portal with self-serve key management vs. basic auto-generated docs.
API Key Management
Built-in API key lifecycle vs. custom Workers + KV implementation.
Built for the AI era
Built for AI agents, MCP, and token-aware traffic
Cloudflare AI Gateway covers basic LLM traffic management — multi-provider routing, caching, observability — with strong free-tier offerings. Zuplo's AI Gateway adds enterprise governance.
Hierarchical budget controls
Organization, team, and project-level spending caps for AI usage with enforcement at the gateway.
AI firewall
Prompt injection detection, PII detection, and content filtering for AI traffic.
Semantic caching
Cache LLM responses by semantic similarity, not just exact match.
MCP Gateway
Turn any API into a remote MCP server, or govern third-party MCP servers behind a single managed gateway.
Enterprise proof
Enterprises that chose Zuplo over assembling API management on Cloudflare primitives
Powers global weather data APIs with edge-native performance.Read the case study
Scaled payments API across global insurance carriers with audit-ready governance.Read the case study
Reduced hardware footprint 90% while serving billions of API calls/month.Read the case study
About Cloudflare API Gateway
Cloudflare is a leading internet infrastructure company best known for its CDN, DDoS protection, DNS, and Workers serverless compute platform. In recent years, Cloudflare has expanded into API security with API Shield and Cloudflare AI Gateway for LLM traffic management. Many teams use Cloudflare Workers to build custom API gateway logic. However, Cloudflare does not offer a unified, purpose-built API management platform — teams must assemble Workers, KV, API Shield, and Terraform to approximate one. For teams that already have significant Workers expertise and want to keep building, this is a fit; for teams that want managed API management at the edge, Zuplo builds on the same edge network and adds the platform layer.
The Zuplo advantage
- Compliance and Audit Readiness
- Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
- Managed Dedicated Deployment
- Complete API Management Platform
- AI Gateway and MCP Support
Enterprise readiness
Production-ready for regulated and high-volume workloads
Compliance & Audit
- SOC 2 Type II audited annually
- Third-party penetration test reports available under NDA
- GDPR-aligned data processing
- Audit logs across the control plane
- API governance with policy enforcement
Identity & Access
- SAML SSO and SCIM provisioning
- Role-based access control across organizations, projects, and environments
- Service-account credentials with scoped permissions
- API key metadata for downstream authorization
Deployment Flexibility
- Managed edge across 300+ locations — global by default
- Managed dedicated single-tenant on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud
- Self-hosted on Kubernetes with full control plane
- Bring-your-own-cloud for data residency requirements
Support & Success
- Up to 30-minute response SLA on Enterprise
- 24/7/365 emergency hotline for critical incidents
- Named technical account manager
- Architecture and migration professional services
Feature-by-feature comparison
|Feature
|Zuplo
|Cloudflare API Gateway
|Compliance and Audit Readiness
|
SOC 2 Type II audited annually, third-party penetration test reports under NDA, audit logs, GDPR-aligned data processing.
|
Cloudflare's enterprise compliance posture (SOC 2, ISO, FedRAMP). Compliance unification across stitched API management surfaces is the customer's responsibility.
|Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
|
SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, and RBAC across organizations, projects, and environments.
|
Cloudflare account-level SSO/RBAC. API-level identity for consumers requires custom Workers + KV + auth integration.
|Managed Dedicated Deployment
|
Single-tenant managed deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud with 30-minute SLA response. Self-hosted on Kubernetes also supported.
|
Cloudflare multi-tenant edge. Enterprise customers can negotiate account-level isolation. Single-tenant managed dedicated is not a standard Cloudflare offering.
|Complete API Management Platform
|
Purpose-built API gateway with developer portal, API key management, rate limiting, analytics, monetization, AI Gateway, and MCP Gateway — all built in.
|
Requires assembling Workers, API Shield, KV, and Terraform for comparable API management features.
|AI Gateway and MCP Support
|
Integrated AI Gateway with hierarchical budgets, AI firewall, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, and dedicated MCP Gateway product.
|
Cloudflare AI Gateway provides multi-provider routing, caching, and observability with free core features. Lacks hierarchical budgets, organization-level governance, and MCP-native architecture.
|Developer Portal
|
Auto-generated from OpenAPI spec with self-serve API key management, usage analytics, and interactive docs.
|
Basic Redoc page via API Shield — no self-serve API keys or usage analytics without custom build.
|API Key Management
|
Full lifecycle management with hashed storage, expiration, metadata, and RBAC scopes.
|
Not natively available — must build with Workers KV or external auth service.
|Rate Limiting
|
Programmable per-user, per-key, and per-API rate limits with TypeScript customization.
|
Basic rate limiting available; advanced or per-key rate limiting requires Workers and KV storage.
|API Monetization
|
Native Stripe integration for usage-based billing and tiered access.
|
Not available — must build custom billing integration.
|GitOps Workflow
|
All gateway configuration stored as code in your Git repo with native GitHub integration and PR-level preview environments.
|
Dashboard or Terraform-based configuration without native GitOps workflow for API definitions.
|Edge Performance
|
300+ global edge locations with sub-50ms latency. Built on top of global edge networks including Cloudflare's.
|
300+ global edge locations with excellent performance.
Migration path
From Cloudflare primitives to managed API management
Most teams adopting Zuplo on top of Cloudflare keep their Cloudflare DNS, DDoS protection, and CDN in place. Zuplo replaces custom Workers + KV API gateway logic with a managed platform on the same edge network.
Typical migration in 2–6 weeks
- 1
Inventory custom Workers and Terraform configuration
Catalog API gateway logic running in Workers, API Shield rules, KV-backed key storage, and Terraform-managed configuration.
- 2
Foundation deployment
Stand up Zuplo Enterprise. Configure SSO/SCIM, RBAC, and CI/CD wiring. Existing Cloudflare DNS and DDoS protection remain in place in front of Zuplo.
- 3
Replace custom logic with policies
Migrate Workers logic (auth, rate limiting, transformation) to Zuplo TypeScript policies. Migrate KV-backed API keys via the Zuplo Developer API.
- 4
Cut-over
Move API traffic to Zuplo. Cloudflare DNS routes to Zuplo endpoints; CDN and DDoS protection layer remains.
Total cost of ownership
Predictable economics and engineering velocity
Enterprise buyers choosing Zuplo over DIY-on-Cloudflare cite engineering velocity as the win — not unit price. Maintaining a custom API management stack on Workers, KV, API Shield, and Terraform absorbs platform-team capacity that should be shipping API products.
Included with Zuplo Enterprise
- SOC 2 Type II controls and audit logs
- SAML SSO, SCIM, and RBAC for the API management plane
- Developer portal with self-serve key management
- Managed dedicated deployment option
- Integrated AI Gateway and MCP Gateway with hierarchical budgets
- Native API monetization with Stripe
- 30-minute SLA response on Enterprise
Typically billed separately by Cloudflare API Gateway
- Workers compute time and KV reads/writes for custom API logic
- API Shield Advanced features
- Custom developer portal engineering and maintenance
- Custom monetization integration
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about Zuplo vs Cloudflare API Gateway.
Ready to evaluate Zuplo for your API program?
Talk to an architect for a tailored walkthrough — SOC 2 controls, dedicated deployment, AI Gateway, and enterprise support. Or start free to explore the platform on your own.