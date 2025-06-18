The control plane for AI APIs.

Security First
Prompt protection. Auth policies. Audit logs. Rate limits.
Zuplo sits in front of every AI interaction your business makes — the LLM calls your product sends, the APIs your agents call, and the MCP servers your team connects to. Secure it, cap spend, audit everything — from the same platform that ships your APIs.
Model Routing
OpenAI
Auto-failover enabled
Monthly Budget
$840/1,200
Inbound Policies
Team Access Catalog
Recent Calls
API Routes
MCP Tools
Auto-generate an MCP server from your OpenAPI definition — same auth, rate limits, and GitOps workflow as your APIs. For teams who want their product to be callable by AI agents.
Routed to
OpenAI
Auto-failover enabled
Semantic Cache
67% hit rate
Monthly Budget
$444/1,200
Purpose-built for LLM traffic — not generic API management. Route between providers, enforce budgets, cache semantically, and block prompt injections.
AI Chat
My Tools
Employees connect Claude, Cursor, and ChatGPT to third-party MCP servers faster than IT can review them. MCP Gateway is the access layer in between — a central catalog of approved servers, per-role RBAC, SSO credential brokering, and an audit log for every tool call.
Be among the first to govern MCP servers at scale. Request early access — limited spots available.
Architecture
Zuplo sits in front of every AI interaction your business has — outbound LLM calls, agent traffic hitting your APIs, and the MCP servers your team connects to. Deploy what you need; they compose on one policy engine.
Each gateway runs as its own project. MCP Server Support is built directly into the API Gateway — no extra deployment, no duplicate config.
Why Zuplo
Prompt protection. Auth policies. Audit logs. Rate limits.
Budgets, token limits, semantic caching, usage tracking.
OpenAPI-native. GitOps deployment. No shadow infrastructure.
RBAC. Virtual MCP servers. Segmented tool access.
Use Cases
Secure multi-tenant LLM usage with team-level budgets. Route between providers. Cache repeated prompts. Enforce usage limits per customer without custom middleware.
Claude, Cursor, and ChatGPT connecting to third-party MCP servers without IT review. The Gateway gives you a single approved catalog — Finance gets Stripe and QuickBooks, Engineering gets GitHub, all brokered through your SSO with an audit log.
Let AI agents create orders, manage inventory, and check status — with policy enforcement. Your OpenAPI routes become tools in seconds, ready for any AI client.
Learn about API management and how Zuplo helps your team build better APIs.
Want a demo of Zuplo? Talk to an API expert
Secure LLM usage. Expose tools. Govern access. All from one platform.