Zuplo
The AI API Platform

The control plane for AI APIs.

Zuplo sits in front of every AI interaction your business makes — the LLM calls your product sends, the APIs your agents call, and the MCP servers your team connects to. Secure it, cap spend, audit everything — from the same platform that ships your APIs.

Request Demo Talk to Sales
AI Gateway
ACTIVE

Model Routing

OpenAI

Auto-failover enabled

Monthly Budget

$840/1,200

Prompt Injection Blocked
MCP Server Support
API Gateway

Inbound Policies

API Key Auth Active
Rate Limit · 100/min Active
Request Validation Active
CORS Policy Active
MCP Gateway
ACTIVE

Team Access Catalog

Finance Stripe, QuickBooks
Engineering GitHub, Sentry
Sales Salesforce, Linear
Support Zendesk, Notion

Recent Calls

alex@ GitHub 200
sam@ QuickBooks 200
priya@ Internal Wiki 403

One platform for every AI API.

API Routes

GET/orders
POST/tickets
GET/users/{id}
Zuplo
Zuplo

MCP Tools

list_orders()
create_ticket()
get_user_status()
Claude
ChatGPT
Gemini
MCP Server · inside API Gateway

Turn your APIs into an MCP server.

Auto-generate an MCP server from your OpenAPI definition — same auth, rate limits, and GitOps workflow as your APIs. For teams who want their product to be callable by AI agents.

Auto-generate from OpenAPI
MCP spec 2025-06-18 compatible
Works with Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini
Custom TypeScript tools
Explore MCP Server →
AI Gateway
ACTIVE

Routed to

OpenAI

Auto-failover enabled

Semantic Cache

67% hit rate

Monthly Budget

$444/1,200

Prompt Injection Blocked
AI Gateway

Control LLM traffic with guardrails.

Purpose-built for LLM traffic — not generic API management. Route between providers, enforce budgets, cache semantically, and block prompt injections.

Multi-provider routing
Prompt injection protection
Semantic caching
Dollar budgets & usage tracking
Secret masking
Explore AI Gateway →
My Virtual MCP

AI Chat

👤
File a bug on auth timeout, notify the team
🤖
Issue #312 created · #dev-alerts notified ✓
Ask anything...

My Tools

Create Issue
Post to Slack
Review PR
Delete Record
GitHub's MCP
Slack's MCP
MCP Gateway Private Beta

Govern which MCP servers your employees can use.

Employees connect Claude, Cursor, and ChatGPT to third-party MCP servers faster than IT can review them. MCP Gateway is the access layer in between — a central catalog of approved servers, per-role RBAC, SSO credential brokering, and an audit log for every tool call.

Central catalog of approved servers
Per-role / per-team access
SSO in, credentials brokered out
Audit log for every tool call
Block unsanctioned servers
Works with Claude, Cursor, ChatGPT
Explore MCP Gateway →
Private Beta MCP Gateway

Be among the first to govern MCP servers at scale. Request early access — limited spots available.

Architecture

How Zuplo fits into your AI stack.

Zuplo sits in front of every AI interaction your business has — outbound LLM calls, agent traffic hitting your APIs, and the MCP servers your team connects to. Deploy what you need; they compose on one policy engine.

Web Apps
AI Agents
Mobile
API Clients
API Gateway
Routing & transformation
Auth & authorization
Rate limiting & quotas
Request validation
Developer portal
OpenAPI-native · GitOps
MCP Server Support included
AI Gateway
LLM model routing
Prompt injection protection
Semantic caching
Budget & token control
Usage tracking by team
Auto-failover
MCP Gateway
Internal & external MCP servers
Virtual MCP servers
RBAC per team
Centralized audit logs
Prevent MCP sprawl
Sensitive tool access control
Your APIs
Databases
Microservices

Each gateway runs as its own project. MCP Server Support is built directly into the API Gateway — no extra deployment, no duplicate config.

Why Zuplo

Built for every layer of the AI stack.

Security First

Prompt protection. Auth policies. Audit logs. Rate limits.

Cost Predictability

Budgets, token limits, semantic caching, usage tracking.

Built for Developers

OpenAPI-native. GitOps deployment. No shadow infrastructure.

Enterprise Governance

RBAC. Virtual MCP servers. Segmented tool access.

Use Cases

What teams are building with Zuplo AI.

AI-powered SaaS

AI Gateway

Secure multi-tenant LLM usage with team-level budgets. Route between providers. Cache repeated prompts. Enforce usage limits per customer without custom middleware.

Governed employee AI access

MCP Gateway

Claude, Cursor, and ChatGPT connecting to third-party MCP servers without IT review. The Gateway gives you a single approved catalog — Finance gets Stripe and QuickBooks, Engineering gets GitHub, all brokered through your SSO with an audit log.

AI Agents + Commerce

API Gateway

Let AI agents create orders, manage inventory, and check status — with policy enforcement. Your OpenAPI routes become tools in seconds, ready for any AI client.

Frequently Asked Questions

Learn about API management and how Zuplo helps your team build better APIs.

Want a demo of Zuplo? Talk to an API expert

Build AI Systems You Can Actually Control

Secure LLM usage. Expose tools. Govern access. All from one platform.

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