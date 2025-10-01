Guardrails & Policies Akamai AI Firewall

The Akamai AI Firewall policy integrates Akamai Firewall for AI with the Zuplo AI Gateway, providing enterprise-grade security for AI-powered applications, large language models (LLMs), and AI-driven APIs.

The Akamai AI Firewall policy secures both inbound AI queries and outbound AI responses, protecting against emerging cyberthreats specific to generative AI applications. By analyzing AI interactions in real-time, the policy detects and mitigates AI-specific vulnerabilities that traditional security tools cannot address.

Key Security Capabilities

The Akamai AI Firewall provides comprehensive protection against AI-specific threats:

Prompt injection defense — Protects against attackers manipulating AI models through deceptive inputs

— Protects against attackers manipulating AI models through deceptive inputs Data loss prevention (DLP) — Detects and blocks sensitive data leaks in AI-generated responses and incoming requests

— Detects and blocks sensitive data leaks in AI-generated responses and incoming requests Toxic and harmful content filtering — Flags hate speech, misinformation, and offensive content before delivery

— Flags hate speech, misinformation, and offensive content before delivery Adversarial AI security — Protects against remote code execution, model backdoors, and data poisoning attacks

— Protects against remote code execution, model backdoors, and data poisoning attacks Denial-of-service mitigation — Controls excessive query usage and model overload

Benefits with Zuplo AI Gateway

Integrating Akamai AI Firewall with the Zuplo AI Gateway provides several advantages:

Unified Security Posture

Standardized AI security across your entire infrastructure, whether deployed at the edge, in the cloud, hybrid, or on-premises environments.

Automated Threat Detection

AI-specific protections work automatically without manual rule tuning, leveraging Akamai's global threat intelligence to continuously adapt to emerging threats.

Seamless WAAP Integration

Extends web application and API protection (WAAP) capabilities with AI-specific defenses, providing comprehensive security for your API gateway.

Compliance and Governance

Helps meet security and compliance standards including data privacy regulations, ethical AI usage requirements, and corporate governance mandates through detailed audit logs and real-time security analytics.

Zero Performance Impact

The policy operates inline with minimal latency, preserving application performance while providing enterprise-grade security.

How It Works

AI Traffic Analysis

The policy monitors and analyzes AI interactions by inspecting:

Incoming user prompts — Analyzed before reaching the AI model AI-generated outputs — Inspected before delivery to end users

This dual-layer inspection prevents security risks while maintaining performance.

Risk Scoring

AI interactions are evaluated against multiple security indicators, including:

Prompt injection attempts

Sensitive data exposure

Adversarial exploits

Toxic content patterns

Abnormal query patterns

Security Enforcement Actions

Based on risk scores and configured policies, the firewall takes one of three actions:

Monitor — Logs detected threats for analysis without interfering with AI queries or responses

— Logs detected threats for analysis without interfering with AI queries or responses Modify — Adjusts AI-generated outputs inline, removing or altering unsafe content while maintaining natural conversation flow

— Adjusts AI-generated outputs inline, removing or altering unsafe content while maintaining natural conversation flow Deny — Blocks high-risk inputs from reaching the AI model and prevents unsafe responses from being returned to users

Use Cases

Protecting Customer-Facing AI Chatbots

Secure AI-powered customer service applications from prompt injection attacks and ensure responses don't leak sensitive customer data or generate toxic content.

Protect internal AI assistants and copilots from adversarial exploits while preventing unauthorized access to proprietary information.

Regulatory Compliance

Maintain compliance with data protection regulations (GDPR, CCPA, etc.) by automatically detecting and blocking sensitive data leaks in AI interactions.

API Security for AI Services

Extend your API security posture to cover AI-specific threats that traditional API gateways cannot detect.

