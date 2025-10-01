Akamai AI Firewall
The Akamai AI Firewall policy integrates Akamai Firewall for AI with the Zuplo AI Gateway, providing enterprise-grade security for AI-powered applications, large language models (LLMs), and AI-driven APIs.
The Akamai AI Firewall policy secures both inbound AI queries and outbound AI responses, protecting against emerging cyberthreats specific to generative AI applications. By analyzing AI interactions in real-time, the policy detects and mitigates AI-specific vulnerabilities that traditional security tools cannot address.
Key Security Capabilities
The Akamai AI Firewall provides comprehensive protection against AI-specific threats:
- Prompt injection defense — Protects against attackers manipulating AI models through deceptive inputs
- Data loss prevention (DLP) — Detects and blocks sensitive data leaks in AI-generated responses and incoming requests
- Toxic and harmful content filtering — Flags hate speech, misinformation, and offensive content before delivery
- Adversarial AI security — Protects against remote code execution, model backdoors, and data poisoning attacks
- Denial-of-service mitigation — Controls excessive query usage and model overload
Benefits with Zuplo AI Gateway
Integrating Akamai AI Firewall with the Zuplo AI Gateway provides several advantages:
Unified Security Posture
Standardized AI security across your entire infrastructure, whether deployed at the edge, in the cloud, hybrid, or on-premises environments.
Automated Threat Detection
AI-specific protections work automatically without manual rule tuning, leveraging Akamai's global threat intelligence to continuously adapt to emerging threats.
Seamless WAAP Integration
Extends web application and API protection (WAAP) capabilities with AI-specific defenses, providing comprehensive security for your API gateway.
Compliance and Governance
Helps meet security and compliance standards including data privacy regulations, ethical AI usage requirements, and corporate governance mandates through detailed audit logs and real-time security analytics.
Zero Performance Impact
The policy operates inline with minimal latency, preserving application performance while providing enterprise-grade security.
How It Works
AI Traffic Analysis
The policy monitors and analyzes AI interactions by inspecting:
- Incoming user prompts — Analyzed before reaching the AI model
- AI-generated outputs — Inspected before delivery to end users
This dual-layer inspection prevents security risks while maintaining performance.
Risk Scoring
AI interactions are evaluated against multiple security indicators, including:
- Prompt injection attempts
- Sensitive data exposure
- Adversarial exploits
- Toxic content patterns
- Abnormal query patterns
Security Enforcement Actions
Based on risk scores and configured policies, the firewall takes one of three actions:
- Monitor — Logs detected threats for analysis without interfering with AI queries or responses
- Modify — Adjusts AI-generated outputs inline, removing or altering unsafe content while maintaining natural conversation flow
- Deny — Blocks high-risk inputs from reaching the AI model and prevents unsafe responses from being returned to users
Use Cases
Protecting Customer-Facing AI Chatbots
Secure AI-powered customer service applications from prompt injection attacks and ensure responses don't leak sensitive customer data or generate toxic content.
Safeguarding Internal AI Tools
Protect internal AI assistants and copilots from adversarial exploits while preventing unauthorized access to proprietary information.
Regulatory Compliance
Maintain compliance with data protection regulations (GDPR, CCPA, etc.) by automatically detecting and blocking sensitive data leaks in AI interactions.
API Security for AI Services
Extend your API security posture to cover AI-specific threats that traditional API gateways cannot detect.
