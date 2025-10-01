AI Gateway Zuplo AI Gateway Getting Started

This guide will walk you through setting up your first AI Gateway project, from initial configuration to making your first LLM request through Zuplo.

Prerequisites

A Zuplo account (sign up free at zuplo.com)

API keys for at least one LLM provider (OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, etc.)

An application that needs to call LLM APIs

Step 1: Create an AI Gateway Project

Log into your Zuplo account Click Create New Project Select the AI Gateway template Give your project a name (e.g., "MyCompany AI Gateway") Click Create Project

Your AI Gateway project will be created in seconds. You'll notice the interface includes Apps, Teams, and a setup guide to help you get started.

Step 2: Configure Providers

Providers are the LLM services (like OpenAI or Google Gemini) that your applications will use. You'll configure these once as an administrator, and your team members can use them without needing direct access to provider API keys.

Adding Your First Provider

Click Add Provider Select your AI provider (e.g., OpenAI) Enter a name for this provider configuration Paste your provider's API key Select which models you want to make available to your teams Click Create

Adding Additional Providers

Repeat the process above to add more providers. This allows your teams to switch between providers (OpenAI, Gemini, etc.) without changing application code.

Example providers you might add:

OpenAI (for GPT models)

Google Gemini (for Gemini models)

Additional providers as they become available

Step 3: Create a Team

Teams allow you to organize users and set hierarchical budget controls. Even if you're starting solo, you'll need at least one team.

Creating Your Root Team

Click Create Team Name your team (e.g., "Root" or your company name) Choose an icon for easy identification Set organization-wide limits (optional) by clicking on Settings: Daily Budget : Maximum spend per day (e.g., $1,000)

: Maximum spend per day (e.g., $1,000) Rate Limits: Request limits if needed Click Create

Creating Sub-Teams (Optional)

For larger organizations, create sub-teams with their own budgets:

From your root team, click Create Sub-Team Name the team (e.g., "Engineering Team", "Credit Team") Choose an icon Set team-specific limits by clicking on Settings: Daily budgets that are equal to or less than the parent team's limit

Example: If root is $1,000/day, a sub-team might be $500/day Click Save Changes

Step 4: Create Applications

Applications represent individual projects or services that will use the AI Gateway. Each app gets its own unique URL and API key.

Creating Your First App

Click Apps followed by Create App Configure your app: App Name : Descriptive name (e.g., "Tennis Chat", "Customer Support Bot")

: Descriptive name (e.g., "Tennis Chat", "Customer Support Bot") Team : Select which team owns this app

: Select which team owns this app Provider : Choose your LLM provider (e.g., OpenAI)

: Choose your LLM provider (e.g., OpenAI) Model: Select the specific model (e.g., GPT-4o) for completions and/or embeddings Set application-level budgets: Daily Limit : (e.g., $1/day for a hackathon project)

: (e.g., $1/day for a hackathon project) Monthly Limit: (e.g., $10/month) Enable Semantic Caching (optional): Caches similar prompts to reduce costs and improve performance

Best for applications with repeated queries Click Create

Access Your App Credentials

After creating your application, you'll see:

API Key: Your Zuplo-managed key. You'll need them to integrate with your application.

Step 5: Integrate with Your Application

Now you'll update your application to use the Zuplo AI Gateway instead of calling LLM providers directly.

Before: Direct Provider Integration

Javascript Code import OpenAI from "openai" ; // Old approach - directly calling OpenAI const openai = new OpenAI ({ apiKey: process.env. OPENAI_API_KEY , }); const completion = await openai.chat.completions. create ({ model: "gpt-4" , messages: [{ role: "user" , content: "Hello!" }], }); console. log (completion.choices[ 0 ].message.content);

After: Using Zuplo AI Gateway

Javascript Code import OpenAI from "openai" ; // New approach - using Zuplo AI Gateway const openai = new OpenAI ({ apiKey: process.env. ZUPLO_API_KEY , baseURL: "https://your-ai-gateway-url.zuplo.app/v1" , }); const completion = await openai.chat.completions. create ({ model: "gpt-4" , messages: [{ role: "user" , content: "Hello!" }], }); console. log (completion.choices[ 0 ].message.content);

What Changed?

URL: Replace your provider's URL with your Zuplo Gateway URL API Key: Use your Zuplo API key instead of the provider's key Everything else stays the same: The request format remains compatible with OpenAI's API

Verify Your Setup

Make Your First Request

Send a test request through your gateway:

Terminal Code curl https://your-ai-gateway-url.zuplo.app/v1/chat/completions \ -H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_ZUPLO_API_KEY" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "model": "gpt-4", "messages": [{"role": "user", "content": "Hello, world!"}] }'

Check Your Dashboard

Return to your AI Gateway project Click on your app Click on Dashboard to view: Request count

Token usage

Time to first byte

Current spending

You should see your test request appear with token usage and performance metrics.

Next Steps

Now that your AI Gateway is running, explore additional features:

Switch Providers Without Code Changes

Go to your app settings Change the Provider dropdown (e.g., from OpenAI to Gemini) Select a new model Click Save CHanges

Your application will now use the new provider without any code changes.

Common Issues

Issue: "Authentication failed" error

Solution: Verify you're using your Zuplo API key, not your provider's key

Issue: Budget limit reached immediately

Solution: Check that sub-team limits don't exceed available budget from parent team

Issue: Semantic caching not working

Solution: Ensure caching is enabled in your application settings and prompts are similar enough to match