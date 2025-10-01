AI Gateway AI Gateway Universal API

Zuplo AI Gateway provides a universal API that standardizes interactions with various AI providers. This API follows the OpenAI API specification, making it easy to integrate with existing applications that already use OpenAI's API.

Using the Universal API

The Universal API is automatically enabled for all AI Gateway applications. Using this endpoint is as simple as changing your API base URL to point to Zuplo. For example, if your Zuplo application is hosted at https://my-ai-gateway.zuplo.app , you can simply change the base URL in your API client to https://my-ai-gateway.zuplo.app/v1 .

If you are using an SDK or library that supports custom base URLs, you can configure it to use your Zuplo application's URL. For example, with the OpenAI Node.js SDK, you can set the baseURL option:

TypeScript Code import OpenAI from "openai" ; const client = new OpenAI ({ apiKey: process.env. ZUPLO_API_KEY , baseURL: "https://my-ai-gateway.zuplo.app/v1" , }); const response = await client.responses. create ({ model: "gpt-5" , input: "Write a one-sentence bedtime story about a unicorn." , }); console. log (response.output_text);