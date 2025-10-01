Providers AI Providers

Zuplo's AI Gateway supports integration with various AI providers, allowing you to leverage different models and services for your AI applications.

Supported Providers

Zuplo currently supports the following AI providers:

OpenAI

Anthropic

Google

Mistral

The following capabilities are supported across providers:

Provider Chat Completions Text Completions Embeddings OpenAI ✅ ✅ ✅ Anthropic ✅ ✅ ✅ Google ✅ ✅ ✅ Mistral ✅ ✅ ✅

If you need support for additional providers or capabilities, please contact us at support@zuplo.com. We are continually working to add support for more providers based on customer demand.