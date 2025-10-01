Zuplo
AI Providers

Zuplo's AI Gateway supports integration with various AI providers, allowing you to leverage different models and services for your AI applications.

Supported Providers

Zuplo currently supports the following AI providers:

  • OpenAI
  • Anthropic
  • Google
  • Mistral

The following capabilities are supported across providers:

ProviderChat CompletionsText CompletionsEmbeddings
OpenAI
Anthropic
Google
Mistral

If you need support for additional providers or capabilities, please contact us at support@zuplo.com. We are continually working to add support for more providers based on customer demand.

