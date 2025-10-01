Providers
AI Providers
Zuplo's AI Gateway supports integration with various AI providers, allowing you to leverage different models and services for your AI applications.
Supported Providers
Zuplo currently supports the following AI providers:
- OpenAI
- Anthropic
- Mistral
The following capabilities are supported across providers:
|Provider
|Chat Completions
|Text Completions
|Embeddings
|OpenAI
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Anthropic
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Mistral
|✅
|✅
|✅
If you need support for additional providers or capabilities, please contact us at support@zuplo.com. We are continually working to add support for more providers based on customer demand.
