Providers Managing AI Providers

Zuplo's AI Gateway supports integration with various AI providers, allowing you to leverage different models and services for your AI applications.

Adding a New AI Provider

To add a new AI provider to your Zuplo AI Gateway, follow these steps:

Navigate to the Settings > AI Providers section of your AI Gateway project in the Zuplo Portal. Click on the Add Provider button. Select the desired provider from the list of supported providers. Specify a label for the provider instance to easily identify it later. You can change the label later if required. Enter the API Key for the selected provider. For instructions on how to create an API key for each provider see the provider documentation. Select the model or models you want to use with this provider. The available models will depend on the selected provider. This can be changed later. Click "Select All" to enable all models. Click save

Editing an AI Provider

Existing providers can be modified by navigating to the Settings > AI Providers section and clicking the Edit button next to the provider you want to modify.

You can modify the label, API key, and selected models for the provider. After making your changes, click Save to apply them. Changes are effective immediately.

Be careful removing models from an provider that is in use as it may break existing applications that rely on the provider.

Deleting an AI Provider

Providers that are no longer used within your project can be deleted. To delete a provider, navigate to the Settings > AI Providers section and click the Delete button next to the provider you want to remove.