Zuplo's AI Gateway supports the addition of custom AI providers. This allows users to route their AI Gateway Apps to self hosted services and models, providing an additional layer of control, security and governance when using these models in production.

Please note that currently only OpenAI-compatible models are supported using custom providers

Adding a Custom AI Provider

To add a custom AI provider to your Zuplo AI Gateway, follow these steps:

Navigate to the Settings > AI Providers section of your AI Gateway project in the Zuplo Portal. Click on the Add Provider button. Select the Custom option from the Custom Providers section of the list Specify a label for the custom provider instance. You can change the label later if required. Specify the API URL of the custom provider you are using. Enter the API Key for the selected provider (if there is no API key required, you can leave this blank). Finally, add the available models that are hosted with your custom provider, along with their type. Optionally, you can add a dollar cost for input and output tokens if you wish to track this via the AI Gateway. Click Create.

Existing providers can be modified, updated or deleted by navigating to the Settings > AI Providers section and clicking the Edit or Delete icon next to the custom provider you want to modify, update or delete.

Further information can be found in the Managing Providers guide.