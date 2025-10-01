Teams AI Gateway Teams

Teams are used to manage access to AI Gateway applications, set usage limits, and monitor activity. Each team can have multiple members and sub-teams. Use teams to group users by department, project, or any other logical grouping.

Teams & Apps

Apps in the AI Gateway represent any app or integration that will call the AI Gateway. Apps in the AI Gateway are owned by a specific team. Members of the team will have permissions to perform various actions on the App dependin on their permissions.

Members

Members are the users who belong to a team. The permission of a member will depend on their role in the Zuplo account, project, and team.

There are two roles at the team level:

Member : Can access AI Providers and Apps assigned to the team.

Admin: Can manage team settings, members, and access AI Providers and Apps assigned to the team.

For more information on roles and permissions, see the document on roles and permissions.

