Apps Managing Apps

Apps in the AI Gateway represent any app or integration that will call the AI Gateway. For example, you might have a custom support chatbot on your website - that chatbot would be an App in the AI Gateway. Each App has its own API Key so that usage is tracked independently. Apps are owned by a specific team and can access the AI Providers assigned to that team.

Creating an App

Navigate to the Apps tab of your AI Gateway project in the Zuplo Portal. Click on the Create App button. Enter the name of your app. Select the team that will own the app. Configure the AI Model that the app will use. You will select the provider, model, and embedding model (if applicable). Optionally, you can set usage limits for the app. If you do not set limits, the app will use the limits for the team. Click Create

Editing an App

To edit an app, navigate to the Apps tab of your AI Gateway project in the Zuplo Portal. Select the app you want to edit. Select the tab you want to edit (Policies or Settings). Make your changes and click the Save button.

Deleting an App

To delete an app, navigate to the Apps tab of your AI Gateway project in the Zuplo Portal. Select the app you want to delete and scroll to the bottom of the page and click the Delete App button. You will be prompted to confirm the deletion.