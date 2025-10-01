Apps AI Gateway Apps

Apps are in the Zuplo AI Gateway represent any app or intergration that will call the AI Gateway. For example, you might have a custom support chatbot on your website - that chatbot would be an App in the AI Gateway. Each App has its own API Key so that usage is tracked independently. Apps are owned by a specific team and can access the AI Providers assigned to that team.

Teams & Apps

Apps in the AI Gateway represent any app or integration that will call the AI Gateway. Apps in the AI Gateway are owned by a specific team. Members of the team will have permissions to perform various actions on the App dependin on their permissions.

API Keys

Each App in the AI Gateway has its own API Key. This allows you to track usage independently for each App. You can find the API Key for an App by navigating to the Apps tab of your AI Gateway project in the Zuplo Portal. Select the App you want to view the API Key for. With the App open you will see the API Key section at the top of the app page.

Additional Resources

Creating & Editing Apps - How to add, remove, and set roles for project members.

Creating & Editing Teams - How to create and edit teams.

Role Permissions - Details on the roles available at the account and project levels.