Enterprise Feature Role Based Access Control is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager. Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.

Beta The specific permissions of each role are currently in beta and may change without notice.

Accounts in Zuplo can have multiple members with different roles. Each account member can be a role that defines the permissions they have in the account.

The following roles are available at the account level:

: Developers can create and manage projects and environments in the account. They also have wide access to resources such as tunnels, custom domains, API key buckets, etc. Developers can edit preview and development resources, but not production resources. Member: Members of an account do not have any account level or project level permissions. Members can be granted project level permissions by an admin.

Projects can have multiple members with different roles. Some account level roles also grant access to project resources. Users can also be assigned project level roles to grant them access to specific project resources.

The following roles are available at the project level:

: Developers have access to all preview and development resources in a project. They cannot modify production resources. Member: Members of a project can view resources in the project but cannot modify them.

Account Role Permissions #

The following table outlines the permissions available to each account role.

Resource Action Admin Developer Member Account Edit ✅ ❌ ❌ View ✅ ✅ ✅ Projects Edit ✅ ❌ ❌ View ✅ ✅ ❌ Custom Domains Edit ✅ ❌ ❌ View ✅ ✅ ❌ Tunnels Edit ✅ ❌ ❌ View ✅ ✅ ❌ Zuplo API Keys Edit (All Keys) ✅ ❌ ❌ View (All Keys) ✅ ❌ ❌ Zuplo API Keys Edit (Own Keys) ✅ ✅ ❌ View (Own Keys) ✅ ✅ ❌ Billing Manage ✅ ❌ ❌ Usage View ✅ ✅ ❌ Members Edit ✅ ❌ ❌ View ✅ ✅ ❌

Project Role Permissions #

The following table outlines the permissions available to each project role.