Managing Project Members

Projects can have multiple members with different roles. Some account level roles allow access to project resources as well. Users can also be assigned project level roles in order to grant them access to specific project resources.

Add Project Member #

To manage project members, navigate to the project settings page and click on the "Members" tab. Here you can see a list of all members in the project and their roles.

This list will display all account members - even those who have no access to the project.

Change Member Role #

Enterprise Feature Role Based Access Control is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager. Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.

Account admins will always have access to all projects. If you try to change the role of an account admin, you will see a warning message that this user is an account admin and cannot be changed.

For users who are not account admins, you can change their role by selecting the desired role from the dropdown.

Remove Project Member #

Removing a project member can be done by selecting "No Access" from the role drop down.