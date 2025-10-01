Teams Managing Teams

Teams in the Zuplo AI Gateway are how users are granted access to AI Providers and Apps. Teams are hiearcical with access propogating downword. Teams are also where you define usage limits.

Creating a Team

Navigate to the Teams tab of your AI Gateway project in the Zuplo Portal. Click on the Create Team button. Enter the name of your team. Click Create

Adding Team Members

Team members are the users who belong to a team and can access the AI Providers and Apps associated with that team.

Navigate to the Teams tab of your AI Gateway project in the Zuplo Portal. Select the team you want to add members to. Click the Members tab. Click Add Member. Type the email address of the user you want to add. If the user is already a member of your Zuplo account they will be directly added to the team. If they don't have an account, they will be invited to join the account and then added to the team. Select the role for the user (if your plan supports RBAC). The available roles are: Member : Can access AI Providers and Apps assigned to the team.

Admin: Can manage team settings, members, and access AI Providers and Apps assigned to the team. RBAC is an optional enterprise add-on. For more information see the document on roles and permissions. Click Add Member to confirm. The user will receive an email notification if they are being invited to the Zuplo account.