Guardrails & Policies Galileo Tracing Copy page

The Galileo Tracing policy integrates Galileo AI with the Zuplo AI Gateway, providing comprehensive observability, monitoring, and evaluation of your LLM applications. This policy automatically captures detailed traces of all AI Gateway requests and responses, enabling you to monitor performance, debug issues, and optimize your AI operations.

Key Features

Automatic Trace Capture : Seamlessly logs all LLM requests and responses without code changes

: Seamlessly logs all LLM requests and responses without code changes Streaming Support : Handles both streaming and non-streaming responses

: Handles both streaming and non-streaming responses Performance Monitoring : Tracks token usage, latency, and resource consumption

: Tracks token usage, latency, and resource consumption Hierarchical Tracing: Organizes traces with workflow and LLM spans for detailed analysis

How It Works

Trace Structure

The policy creates a hierarchical trace structure for each AI Gateway request:

Trace: Top-level record representing the complete user interaction Workflow Span: Contains the entire AI Gateway workflow LLM Span: Captures the specific LLM API call details

Data Captured

For each request, the policy automatically captures:

Request Information

User prompts and messages

Model parameters (temperature, max_tokens, etc.)

Request metadata (route, request ID)

Timestamp and duration

Response Information

Model outputs and completions

Token usage (input, output, total tokens)

Finish reasons and status

Performance metrics

Metadata

Request ID for correlation

Route information

Custom tags for categorization

Duration in nanoseconds for precise timing

Configuration

Obtain Galileo Credentials Sign up for a Galileo account Create a new project in your Galileo dashboard Generate an API key specifically for use with Zuplo Add the policy to your app You can add the policy to any AI Gateway app by clicking on Policies, then on Add Policy and select Galileo Tracing. Configure the policy You will need to enter the following information from your Galileo account to configure the policy: apiKey : Your Galileo API key for authentication

: Your Galileo API key for authentication projectId : The Galileo project ID to send traces to

: The Galileo project ID to send traces to logStreamId : The specific log stream within your project

: The specific log stream within your project baseUrl (optional): Custom Galileo API endpoint (defaults to https://api.galileo.ai ) The projectId and logStreamId are both found in the URL of the Galileo log stream you want to use. For example: https://app.galileo.ai/your-app/project/3e71c65e-48b6-4f5d-842d-0851c4704f95/log-streams/f8c71402-1f6b-4f5b-b073-1de999e6a8ea .

In this case, the projectId is 3e71c65e-48b6-4f5d-842d-0851c4704f95 and the logStreamId is f8c71402-1f6b-4f5b-b073-1de999e6a8ea .

Key Metrics

The policy automatically tracks:

Token Usage : Input, output, and total token counts

: Input, output, and total token counts Latency : Request duration in nanoseconds

: Request duration in nanoseconds Throughput : Requests per second and volume

: Requests per second and volume Error Rates : Failed requests and error patterns

: Failed requests and error patterns Model Performance: Response quality and completion rates

Custom Metadata

Each trace includes:

Request ID for correlation with logs

Route information for API endpoint analysis

Custom tags for categorization

User-defined metadata from the request context

Benefits of using Galileo Tracing

Development Workflow

Debug LLM applications with detailed trace inspection

Test different models and configurations with comparative analytics

Monitor quality regression during development cycles

Production Monitoring

Track performance and costs across all AI operations

Identify optimization opportunities through usage pattern analysis

Maintain audit logs for compliance and security requirements

Quality Assurance

Evaluate LLM outputs using Galileo's built-in metrics

Monitor response quality trends over time

Implement automated quality gates based on trace data

Troubleshooting

Common issues and solutions:

Authentication Errors : Check that your Galileo API key is valid and has proper permissions

: Check that your Galileo API key is valid and has proper permissions Configuration Issues: Ensure the user context includes all required Galileo settings

Additional Resources