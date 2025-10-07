Integrations AI SDK

The AI SDK is a free open-source library that gives you the tools you need to build AI-powered products. It is compatible with a large selection of providers and models, and has a large selection of additional community supported providers being added regularly.

Prerequisites

In order to use the AI Gateway with any AI SDK powered application you will need to complete these steps first:

Create a new provider in the AI Gateway for the provider you want to use with AI SDK Set up a new team Create a new app to use specifically with AI SDK and assign it to the team you created Copy the API Key for the app you created, as well as the Gateway URL

Configure the AI SDK

To route all AI SDK requests through Zuplo instead of directly to the API of the chosen provider, you must set the API baseUrl in the SDK configuration to point to the Gateway URL of your Zuplo AI Gateway.

Additionally, you will need to change the value of apiKey to the API key of the app you have configured in Zuplo.

OpenAI

TypeScript Code import { createOpenAI } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; import { generateText } from "ai" ; const openai = createOpenAI ({ apiKey: process.env. ZUPLO_AI_GATEWAY_API_KEY , baseURL: "https://my-ai-gateway.zuplo.app/v1" , }); const { text } = await generateText ({ model: openai. chat ( "gpt-4o" ), prompt: "Write a one-sentence bedtime story about a unicorn." , });

Anthropic

TypeScript Code import { createAnthropic } from "@ai-sdk/anthropic" ; import { generateText } from "ai" ; const anthropic = createAnthropic ({ apiKey: process.env. ZUPLO_AI_GATEWAY_API_KEY , baseURL: "https://my-ai-gateway.zuplo.app/v1" , // Authorization header is also required headers: { Authorization: `Bearer ${ process . env . ZUPLO_AI_GATEWAY_API_KEY }` , }, }); const { text } = await generateText ({ model: anthropic ( "claude-sonnet-4-5-20250929" ), prompt: "Write a one-sentence bedtime story about a unicorn." , });

Google

TypeScript Code import { createGoogleGenerativeAI } from "@ai-sdk/google" ; import { generateText } from "ai" ; const google = createGoogleGenerativeAI ({ apiKey: process.env. ZUPLO_AI_GATEWAY_API_KEY , baseURL: "https://my-ai-gateway.zuplo.app/v1" , }); const { text } = await generateText ({ model: google ( "gemini-2.5-flash" ), prompt: "Write a one-sentence bedtime story about a unicorn." , });

Mistral

TypeScript Code import { createMistral } from "@ai-sdk/mistral" ; import { generateText } from "ai" ; const mistral = createMistral ({ apiKey: process.env. ZUPLO_AI_GATEWAY_API_KEY , baseURL: "https://my-ai-gateway.zuplo.app/v1" , }); const { text } = await generateText ({ model: mistral ( "mistral-large-latest" ), prompt: "Write a one-sentence bedtime story about a unicorn." , });