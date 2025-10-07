Integrations
Claude Code
The Zuplo AI Gateway supports the Anthropic
/v1/messages API endpoint. This means that you can configure
Claude Code to work seamlessly via
the AI Gateway.
Claude Code Setup
-
Create a new provider in the AI Gateway for Anthropic
-
-
Create a new app to use with Claude Code and assign it to the team you created
-
Copy the API Key for the app you created, as well as the Gateway URL
-
Add the API key and Gateway URL to your environment, or Claude Code settings, using either approach below
Environment
Code
ANTHROPIC_AUTH_TOKEN=<your-ai-gateway-app-api-key> ANTHROPIC_BASE_URL=<your-ai-gateway-url>
Using settings.json
Code
{ "env": { "ANTHROPIC_AUTH_TOKEN": "<your-ai-gateway-app-api-key>", "ANTHROPIC_BASE_URL": "<your-ai-gateway-url>" } }
Restart Claude and it will switch to using your new AI Gateway configuration and all your Claude Code LLM requests will route through the AI Gateway.
