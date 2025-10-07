Integrations Claude Code

The Zuplo AI Gateway supports the Anthropic /v1/messages API endpoint. This means that you can configure Claude Code to work seamlessly via the AI Gateway.

Claude Code Setup

Create a new provider in the AI Gateway for Anthropic Set up a new team Create a new app to use with Claude Code and assign it to the team you created Copy the API Key for the app you created, as well as the Gateway URL Add the API key and Gateway URL to your environment, or Claude Code settings, using either approach below

Environment

Code ANTHROPIC_AUTH_TOKEN=<your-ai-gateway-app-api-key> ANTHROPIC_BASE_URL=<your-ai-gateway-url>

Using settings.json

JSON Code { "env" : { "ANTHROPIC_AUTH_TOKEN" : "<your-ai-gateway-app-api-key>" , "ANTHROPIC_BASE_URL" : "<your-ai-gateway-url>" } }

Restart Claude and it will switch to using your new AI Gateway configuration and all your Claude Code LLM requests will route through the AI Gateway.