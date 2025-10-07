goose
goose is an local AI agent and CLI tool for automating engineering tasks. It's completely open-source with no vendor lock-in, supports local LLMs, has extensive MCP (Model Context Protocol) support, and offers powerful extensibility through recipes.
Prerequisites
In order to use the AI Gateway with goose you will need to complete these steps first:
-
Create a new provider in the AI Gateway for the provider you want to use with goose
-
-
Create a new app to use specifically with goose and assign it to the team you created
-
Copy the API Key for the app you created, as well as the Gateway URL
Configure goose
Because goose can be run as a standalone desktop app and a CLI there are two configuration approaches depending on which version you choose.
CLI
-
Run
goose configure
-
Select Configure Providers from the menu
-
Choose OpenAI as the provider you want to add (this will work for any OpenAI compatible provider and model)
-
Set the
OPENAI_API_KEYto the API Key for the app you created for goose in Zuplo
-
Set the
OPENAI_HOSTto the URL of your AI Gateway using the Gateway URL from your project
-
The
OPENAI_BASE_PATHmay already be configured. If it is not, enter
v1/chat/completionsas the value
-
Enter the model you want to use with goose.
The provider model you want to use with goose must be selected in the provider you created in the Prerequisites step above
After completing the steps, goose will check the configuration. If all is well it will save the configuration and you are ready to start working with goose via the AI Gateway.
Desktop App
If you are using the goose desktop application you can add a Custom Provider for AI Gateway by following these steps:
-
Open the goose desktop application
-
Click on Settings
-
Click on Configure Providers to open the Provider settings
-
Click on Add Custom Provider
-
Choose a Provider Type (both OpenAI Compatible and Anthropic compatible will work)
-
Enter a Display Name (eg. Zuplo AI Gateway)
-
Set the API URL to the URL of your Zuplo AI Gateway
-
Set the API Key to the API key of the app you created for goose in Zuplo
-
Set the list of Available Models to the same list you selected when you set up the provider in the Prerequisites step (eg. gpt-4o, gpt-5, gpt-5-nano)
-
Click on Create Provider
The Zuplo AI Gateway and associated provider and model(s) will now be available to use with the goose desktop application.