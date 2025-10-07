Integrations goose

goose is an local AI agent and CLI tool for automating engineering tasks. It's completely open-source with no vendor lock-in, supports local LLMs, has extensive MCP (Model Context Protocol) support, and offers powerful extensibility through recipes.

Prerequisites

In order to use the AI Gateway with goose you will need to complete these steps first:

Create a new provider in the AI Gateway for the provider you want to use with goose Set up a new team Create a new app to use specifically with goose and assign it to the team you created Copy the API Key for the app you created, as well as the Gateway URL

Configure goose

Because goose can be run as a standalone desktop app and a CLI there are two configuration approaches depending on which version you choose.

CLI

Run goose configure Select Configure Providers from the menu Choose OpenAI as the provider you want to add (this will work for any OpenAI compatible provider and model) Set the OPENAI_API_KEY to the API Key for the app you created for goose in Zuplo Set the OPENAI_HOST to the URL of your AI Gateway using the Gateway URL from your project The OPENAI_BASE_PATH may already be configured. If it is not, enter v1/chat/completions as the value Enter the model you want to use with goose.

The provider model you want to use with goose must be selected in the provider you created in the Prerequisites step above

After completing the steps, goose will check the configuration. If all is well it will save the configuration and you are ready to start working with goose via the AI Gateway.

Desktop App

If you are using the goose desktop application you can add a Custom Provider for AI Gateway by following these steps:

Open the goose desktop application Click on Settings Click on Configure Providers to open the Provider settings Click on Add Custom Provider Choose a Provider Type (both OpenAI Compatible and Anthropic compatible will work) Enter a Display Name (eg. Zuplo AI Gateway) Set the API URL to the URL of your Zuplo AI Gateway Set the API Key to the API key of the app you created for goose in Zuplo Set the list of Available Models to the same list you selected when you set up the provider in the Prerequisites step (eg. gpt-4o, gpt-5, gpt-5-nano) Click on Create Provider

The Zuplo AI Gateway and associated provider and model(s) will now be available to use with the goose desktop application.