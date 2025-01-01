Back to Templates
Log Request & Response
Capture the full request and response to send to your log provider.
Categories:
ProgrammabilityLogging
This sample shows how to add logging for every request that captures the full request and response in order to send to your log provider.
This example uses the OnResponseSendingFinal hook in the
zuplo.runtime.ts file to register a global log event.
