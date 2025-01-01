Back arrowBack to Templates

Log Request & Response

Capture the full request and response to send to your log provider.

Categories:
ProgrammabilityLogging

Log Request & Response#

This sample shows how to add logging for every request that captures the full request and response in order to send to your log provider.

This example uses the OnResponseSendingFinal hook in the zuplo.runtime.ts file to register a global log event.

