This guide explains how to create a Zuplo policy that routes requests to different backend URLs based on user identity information, such as API key metadata or JWT custom claims.

Overview

Many API providers need to route different users to different backend environments. Common scenarios include:

Environment separation - Route users to sandbox or production backends based on their API key, similar to how Stripe uses test and live API keys

Zuplo's programmable gateway makes these routing patterns simple to implement with custom policies that read user data from API keys or JWT tokens.

How It Works

When a request is authenticated using Zuplo's API Key Authentication or any JWT Authentication policy, user information becomes available on request.user :

request.user.sub - The unique identifier for the user

Your custom policy reads this data and determines the appropriate backend URL for the request.

Use Case 1: Environment-Based Routing (Stripe-Style Keys)

Companies like Stripe use separate API keys for sandbox and production environments. Users get a test key ( sk_test_... ) for development and a live key ( sk_live_... ) for production, both hitting the same API endpoint.

You can implement this pattern by storing an environment property in your API key metadata:

Code Code // modules/environment-routing.ts import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, environment } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function policy ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { // Get the environment from API key metadata or JWT claims const userEnvironment = request.user?.data?.environment; if (userEnvironment === "sandbox" ) { context.custom.downstreamUrl = environment. SANDBOX_BACKEND_URL ; context.log. info ( "Routing to sandbox environment" ); } else if (userEnvironment === "production" ) { context.custom.downstreamUrl = environment. PRODUCTION_BACKEND_URL ; context.log. info ( "Routing to production environment" ); } else { throw new Error ( "Unknown environment in user data" ); } return request; }

When creating API keys in the Zuplo portal, set the metadata to include the environment:

Code Code { "environment" : "sandbox" }

Or for production keys:

Code Code { "environment" : "production" }

Use Case 2: Customer-Specific Backend Routing

For B2B APIs where each customer needs their own isolated backend (for compliance, data residency, or white-label deployments), you can route based on customer-specific configuration.

Using a Configuration File

For smaller deployments, store routing configuration in a JSON file:

Code Code // config/customers.json [ { "customerId" : "acme-corp" , "environmentName" : "acme" , "backendUrl" : "https://acme.tenants.example.com" }, { "customerId" : "wayne-ent" , "environmentName" : "wayne" , "backendUrl" : "https://wayne.tenants.example.com" }, { "customerId" : "stark-ind" , "environmentName" : "stark" , "backendUrl" : "https://stark.tenants.example.com" } ]

Create a policy that reads the customer ID from user data and looks up the backend:

Code Code // modules/customer-routing.ts import { HttpProblems, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; import customers from "../config/customers.json" ; interface CustomerConfig { customerId : string ; environmentName : string ; backendUrl : string ; } export default async function policy ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { // Get customer ID from API key metadata or JWT claims const customerId = request.user?.data?.customerId; if ( ! customerId) { context.log. warn ( "No customer ID found in user data" ); return HttpProblems. unauthorized (request, context, { detail: "Customer identification required" , }); } // Find the customer's routing configuration const customer = (customers as CustomerConfig []). find ( ( c ) => c.customerId === customerId, ); if ( ! customer) { context.log. error ( `Customer configuration not found: ${ customerId }` ); return HttpProblems. forbidden (request, context, { detail: "Customer not configured" , }); } // Set the downstream URL for use by the handler context.custom.downstreamUrl = customer.backendUrl; context.log. info ({ message: "Routing request to customer backend" , customerId, backend: customer.backendUrl, }); return request; }

Using BackgroundLoader for Dynamic Configuration

For production deployments with frequently changing customer configurations, use the BackgroundLoader to fetch routing data from an external service while minimizing latency:

Code Code // modules/customer-routing-dynamic.ts import { BackgroundLoader, HttpProblems, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, environment, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; interface CustomerConfig { customerId : string ; backendUrl : string ; } // Create the background loader at module level const customerConfigLoader = new BackgroundLoader < CustomerConfig []>( async () => { const response = await fetch (environment. CUSTOMER_CONFIG_API_URL , { headers: { Authorization: `Bearer ${ environment . CONFIG_API_TOKEN }` , }, }); if ( ! response.ok) { throw new Error ( `Failed to load customer config: ${ response . status }` ); } return response. json (); }, { ttlSeconds: 300 , // Cache for 5 minutes loaderTimeoutSeconds: 10 , }, ); export default async function policy ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { const customerId = request.user?.data?.customerId; if ( ! customerId) { return HttpProblems. unauthorized (request, context, { detail: "Customer identification required" , }); } // Load customer configurations (returns cached data immediately if available) const customers = await customerConfigLoader. get ( "customers" ); const customer = customers. find (( c ) => c.customerId === customerId); if ( ! customer) { context.log. error ( `Customer not found: ${ customerId }` ); return HttpProblems. forbidden (request, context, { detail: "Customer not configured" , }); } context.custom.downstreamUrl = customer.backendUrl; return request; }

The BackgroundLoader provides significant advantages for production use:

Returns cached data immediately when available

Refreshes data in the background without blocking requests

Only blocks when the cache is empty or expired

Ensures only one request per key is active at any time

Use Case 3: Hybrid Multi-Tenant Routing

Some architectures use a mix of dedicated and shared backends. Premium customers get isolated environments while others use a shared multi-tenant backend:

Code Code // modules/hybrid-routing.ts import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, environment } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; import dedicatedCustomers from "../config/dedicated-customers.json" ; interface DedicatedCustomer { customerId : string ; backendUrl : string ; } export default async function policy ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { const customerId = request.user?.data?.customerId; // Check if this customer has a dedicated backend const dedicatedConfig = (dedicatedCustomers as DedicatedCustomer []). find ( ( c ) => c.customerId === customerId, ); if (dedicatedConfig) { // Route to dedicated backend context.custom.downstreamUrl = dedicatedConfig.backendUrl; context.log. info ({ message: "Routing to dedicated backend" , customerId, type: "dedicated" , }); } else { // Route to shared multi-tenant backend context.custom.downstreamUrl = environment. MULTI_TENANT_BACKEND_URL ; context.log. info ({ message: "Routing to shared backend" , customerId: customerId ?? "anonymous" , type: "shared" , }); } return request; }

Using JWT Claims for Routing

If you're using JWT authentication instead of API keys, the same patterns apply. JWT custom claims are available on request.user.data :

Code Code // modules/jwt-based-routing.ts import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, environment } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function policy ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { // Access JWT custom claims const tenantId = request.user?.data?.tenant_id; const tier = request.user?.data?.subscription_tier; if (tier === "enterprise" && tenantId) { // Enterprise customers with tenant ID get dedicated backends context.custom.downstreamUrl = `https://${ tenantId }.api.example.com` ; } else { // Standard tier uses shared infrastructure context.custom.downstreamUrl = environment. SHARED_BACKEND_URL ; } return request; }

Wiring Up the Policy

Policy Configuration

Add your routing policy to config/policies.json :

Code Code { "name" : "customer-routing" , "policyType" : "custom-code-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "default" , "module" : "$import(./modules/customer-routing)" } }

Route Configuration

Add the policy to your routes, placing it after authentication:

Code Code { "paths" : { "/api/v1/{+path}" : { "x-zuplo-path" : { "pathMode" : "open-api" }, "get" : { "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "anything-goes" , "handler" : { "export" : "urlRewriteHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rewritePattern" : "${context.custom.downstreamUrl}/${params.path}" } }, "policies" : { "inbound" : [ "api-key-auth" , "customer-routing" ] } } } } } }

The policy sets context.custom.downstreamUrl , and the URL Rewrite handler uses that value to forward the request to the correct backend.

Benefits of This Approach

Single Entry Point

Customers access your API through one consistent URL regardless of their backend environment. This simplifies documentation, SDKs, and client implementations.

Centralized Policy Enforcement

Authentication, rate limiting, and other policies are enforced uniformly at the gateway before requests reach any backend. This ensures consistent security and compliance across all environments.

Flexible Routing Logic

Zuplo's custom code capability means you can implement any routing logic you need:

Route based on geographic regions

Implement A/B testing with traffic splitting

Handle failover between primary and backup backends

Combine multiple factors (user tier + geography + load balancing)

Operational Simplicity

Manage routing configuration centrally rather than maintaining separate gateway deployments for each environment or customer.

Best Practices

Always validate user data - Check that required fields exist before using them for routing decisions Provide sensible defaults - Have a fallback for cases where routing configuration is missing Log routing decisions - Include customer ID and selected backend in logs for debugging Use environment variables - Store backend URLs in environment variables rather than hardcoding them Consider caching - For dynamic configurations, use BackgroundLoader or MemoryZoneReadThroughCache to minimize latency

Next Steps