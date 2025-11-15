Guides Generating S3 Signed URLs for Large File Uploads Copy page

Zuplo's managed edge deployment has a 500MB request body size limit. For applications that need to handle larger files, you can generate pre-signed S3 URLs that allow clients to upload directly to Amazon S3, bypassing the gateway entirely.

Managed Dedicated If you require larger request sizes you can consider Zuplo's Managed Dedicated offering which allows custom request size limits. Contact your Zuplo offering which allows custom request size limits. Contact your Zuplo representative for more information.

This approach offers several benefits:

Upload files larger than 500MB

Reduce bandwidth costs and latency

Offload file transfer from your gateway

Maintain security through temporary, scoped upload permissions

Prerequisites

Before you begin, you need:

An AWS account with S3 access

An S3 bucket configured for your uploads

AWS credentials (Access Key ID and Secret Access Key) with S3 write permissions

The AWS region where your bucket is located

Store your AWS credentials securely in Zuplo environment variables:

AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID - Your AWS access key

- Your AWS access key AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY - Your AWS secret key

- Your AWS secret key AWS_REGION - Your S3 bucket region (for example, us-east-1 )

- Your S3 bucket region (for example, ) AWS_S3_BUCKET - Your S3 bucket name

Installing Dependencies

If you are developing locally and want code completion, etc in your project, install the AWS SDK for S3 to your project. These dependencies](../programmable-api/node-modules.mdx) are already available in the Zuplo runtime.

Terminal Code npm install @aws-sdk/client-s3 @aws-sdk/s3-request-presigner

Creating the Handler

Create a new module in your Zuplo project that generates pre-signed URLs. This handler accepts file metadata and returns a signed URL that clients can use to upload directly to S3.

modules/s3-signed-url.ts modules/s3-signed-url.ts import { S3Client, PutObjectCommand } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ; import { getSignedUrl } from "@aws-sdk/s3-request-presigner" ; import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, environment } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; interface UploadRequest { fileName : string ; contentType : string ; // Optional: add custom metadata fields metadata ?: Record < string , string >; } interface UploadResponse { uploadUrl : string ; key : string ; expiresIn : number ; } export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) : Promise < Response > { // Parse request body const body = ( await request. json ()) as UploadRequest ; if ( ! body.fileName || ! body.contentType) { return new Response ( JSON . stringify ({ error: "fileName and contentType are required" , }), { status: 400 , headers: { "content-type" : "application/json" }, }, ); } // Configure S3 client const s3Client = new S3Client ({ region: environment. AWS_REGION , credentials: { accessKeyId: environment. AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID ! , secretAccessKey: environment. AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY ! , }, }); // Generate a unique key for the file // Consider adding user ID or other identifiers to organize uploads const timestamp = Date. now (); const key = `uploads/${ timestamp }-${ body . fileName }` ; // Create the put object command const command = new PutObjectCommand ({ Bucket: environment. AWS_S3_BUCKET , Key: key, ContentType: body.contentType, Metadata: body.metadata, }); try { // Generate pre-signed URL that expires in 1 hour const expiresIn = 3600 ; const uploadUrl = await getSignedUrl (s3Client, command, { expiresIn }); const response : UploadResponse = { uploadUrl, key, expiresIn, }; return new Response ( JSON . stringify (response), { status: 200 , headers: { "content-type" : "application/json" }, }); } catch (error) { context.log. error ( "Failed to generate signed URL" , error); return new Response ( JSON . stringify ({ error: "Failed to generate upload URL" , }), { status: 500 , headers: { "content-type" : "application/json" }, }, ); } }

Configuring the Route

Add a route in your routes.oas.json file to expose this handler:

Code Code { "paths" : { "/uploads/request-url" : { "post" : { "summary" : "Request pre-signed S3 upload URL" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "handler" : { "export" : "default" , "module" : "$import(@/modules/s3-signed-url)" }, "corsPolicy" : "anything-goes" }, "requestBody" : { "required" : true , "content" : { "application/json" : { "schema" : { "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "fileName" : { "type" : "string" }, "contentType" : { "type" : "string" }, "metadata" : { "type" : "object" } }, "required" : [ "fileName" , "contentType" ] } } } }, "responses" : { "200" : { "description" : "Pre-signed upload URL" } } } } } }

Consider adding authentication policies to your route to ensure only authorized users can request upload URLs.

Client Implementation

Here's how clients can use the generated signed URL to upload files:

Code Code // Step 1: Request the signed URL from your API async function requestUploadUrl ( fileName : string , contentType : string , ) : Promise <{ uploadUrl : string ; key : string }> { const response = await fetch ( "https://your-api.zuplo.app/uploads/request-url" , { method: "POST" , headers: { "content-type" : "application/json" , // Add authentication headers as needed authorization: "Bearer YOUR_TOKEN" , }, body: JSON . stringify ({ fileName, contentType, metadata: { // Optional: add custom metadata userId: "user123" , }, }), }, ); if ( ! response.ok) { throw new Error ( "Failed to get upload URL" ); } return response. json (); } // Step 2: Upload the file directly to S3 async function uploadFile ( file : File ) : Promise < string > { // Get the signed URL const { uploadUrl , key } = await requestUploadUrl (file.name, file.type); // Upload directly to S3 const uploadResponse = await fetch (uploadUrl, { method: "PUT" , body: file, headers: { "content-type" : file.type, }, }); if ( ! uploadResponse.ok) { throw new Error ( "Failed to upload file" ); } // Return the S3 key for reference return key; } // Usage const fileInput = document. querySelector ( 'input[type="file"]' ); fileInput. addEventListener ( "change" , async ( event ) => { const file = event.target.files[ 0 ]; if (file) { try { const s3Key = await uploadFile (file); console. log ( "File uploaded successfully:" , s3Key); } catch (error) { console. error ( "Upload failed:" , error); } } });

React Example

Code Code import { useState } from "react" ; function FileUploader () { const [ uploading , setUploading ] = useState ( false ); const [ progress , setProgress ] = useState ( 0 ); const handleUpload = async ( file : File ) => { setUploading ( true ); setProgress ( 0 ); try { // Request signed URL const response = await fetch ( "https://your-api.zuplo.app/uploads/request-url" , { method: "POST" , headers: { "content-type" : "application/json" , authorization: `Bearer ${ getAuthToken () }` , }, body: JSON . stringify ({ fileName: file.name, contentType: file.type, }), }, ); const { uploadUrl , key } = await response. json (); // Upload to S3 with progress tracking const xhr = new XMLHttpRequest (); xhr.upload. addEventListener ( "progress" , ( e ) => { if (e.lengthComputable) { setProgress ((e.loaded / e.total) * 100 ); } }); await new Promise (( resolve , reject ) => { xhr. addEventListener ( "load" , () => { if (xhr.status === 200 ) { resolve (key); } else { reject ( new Error ( "Upload failed" )); } }); xhr. addEventListener ( "error" , () => reject ( new Error ( "Upload failed" ))); xhr. open ( "PUT" , uploadUrl); xhr. setRequestHeader ( "Content-Type" , file.type); xhr. send (file); }); alert ( "File uploaded successfully!" ); } catch (error) { console. error ( "Upload failed:" , error); alert ( "Upload failed. Please try again." ); } finally { setUploading ( false ); } }; return ( < div > < input type = "file" onChange = {( e ) => { const file = e.target.files?.[ 0 ]; if (file) handleUpload (file); }} disabled = {uploading} /> {uploading && < progress value = {progress} max = "100" />} </ div > ); }

Security Considerations

Time-Limited URLs

Pre-signed URLs expire after the specified duration (default: 1 hour in the example). Adjust the expiresIn parameter based on your needs:

Code Code // Shorter expiration for sensitive uploads const expiresIn = 600 ; // 10 minutes // Longer expiration for large files const expiresIn = 7200 ; // 2 hours

File Organization

Consider organizing uploads by user or purpose to simplify management:

Code Code // Organize by user and date const userId = request.user.sub; // From authentication const date = new Date (). toISOString (). split ( "T" )[ 0 ]; const key = `uploads/${ userId }/${ date }/${ timestamp }-${ body . fileName }` ;

Content Type Validation

Validate file types before generating signed URLs:

Code Code const allowedTypes = [ "image/jpeg" , "image/png" , "image/gif" , "application/pdf" , "video/mp4" , ]; if ( ! allowedTypes. includes (body.contentType)) { return new Response ( JSON . stringify ({ error: "File type not allowed" , }), { status: 400 , headers: { "content-type" : "application/json" }, }, ); }

File Size Limits

While S3 can handle files up to 5TB, you may want to enforce size limits. Add validation on the client side and consider implementing S3 bucket policies to enforce maximum object sizes.

Advanced Features

Multipart Upload for Very Large Files

For files larger than 5GB, use multipart uploads. This requires generating signed URLs for each part:

Code Code import { CreateMultipartUploadCommand, UploadPartCommand, } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ; // Create multipart upload const multipartCommand = new CreateMultipartUploadCommand ({ Bucket: environment. AWS_S3_BUCKET , Key: key, ContentType: body.contentType, }); const multipartUpload = await s3Client. send (multipartCommand); const uploadId = multipartUpload.UploadId; // Generate signed URLs for each part // Client uploads each part separately, then completes the upload

Upload Notifications

Set up S3 event notifications to trigger actions when uploads complete:

Configure S3 bucket notifications to send events to SQS, SNS, or Lambda Process uploaded files asynchronously Update your database with file metadata Run virus scanning or other validations

Pre-signed POST URLs

For browser uploads with additional security, use pre-signed POST URLs instead of PUT:

Code Code import { createPresignedPost } from "@aws-sdk/s3-presigned-post" ; const { url , fields } = await createPresignedPost (s3Client, { Bucket: environment. AWS_S3_BUCKET , Key: key, Conditions: [ [ "content-length-range" , 0 , 10485760 ], // 10MB max [ "starts-with" , "$Content-Type" , "image/" ], ], Expires: 3600 , }); // Client submits multipart/form-data with the fields

Troubleshooting

CORS Issues

If clients receive CORS errors when uploading to S3, configure CORS on your S3 bucket:

Code Code [ { "AllowedHeaders" : [ "*" ], "AllowedMethods" : [ "PUT" , "POST" ], "AllowedOrigins" : [ "https://your-domain.com" ], "ExposeHeaders" : [ "ETag" ], "MaxAgeSeconds" : 3000 } ]

Invalid Signature Errors

Ensure your AWS credentials are correct and have the necessary permissions. The IAM user or role needs s3:PutObject permission for the bucket.

Clock Skew

Pre-signed URLs are sensitive to time differences. Ensure your systems have accurate time synchronization via NTP.

