Core Concepts OpenAPI Server URLs in Zuplo

When working with OpenAPI specifications in Zuplo, it's important to understand how server URLs are handled across different environments.

Automatic Server URL Overwriting

Zuplo automatically overwrites the server URLs in your OpenAPI specification files with the URL of the current environment. This automatic behavior ensures that:

You don't need to manually update server URLs when creating new branches

Each environment uses its correct API endpoint

The developer portal always displays the appropriate URL for that environment

Default Behavior

By default, every Zuplo environment receives its own unique API URL in the format:

Code https://[environment-name].zuplo.app

This URL is automatically reflected in:

The OpenAPI specification file

The developer portal for that environment

All API documentation

Custom Domains

If you need to use a custom domain instead of the default Zuplo URL, you can configure one on a per-environment basis. When a custom domain is configured:

The OpenAPI server URL will show your custom domain (e.g., developer-dev.accuweather.com )

) The developer portal will display the custom domain

All documentation will reflect the custom domain URL

Important Considerations

The server URL specified in your original OpenAPI file is never used directly

Each environment maintains its own server URL configuration

Changes to custom domains require configuration through Zuplo support or the API

Cache invalidation may be needed when switching from direct Zuplo URLs to custom domains served through CDNs

For assistance with custom domain configuration, please contact Zuplo support.