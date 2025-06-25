Core Concepts
OpenAPI Server URLs in Zuplo
When working with OpenAPI specifications in Zuplo, it's important to understand how server URLs are handled across different environments.
Automatic Server URL Overwriting
Zuplo automatically overwrites the server URLs in your OpenAPI specification files with the URL of the current environment. This automatic behavior ensures that:
- You don't need to manually update server URLs when creating new branches
- Each environment uses its correct API endpoint
- The developer portal always displays the appropriate URL for that environment
Default Behavior
By default, every Zuplo environment receives its own unique API URL in the format:
Code
https://[environment-name].zuplo.app
This URL is automatically reflected in:
- The OpenAPI specification file
- The developer portal for that environment
- All API documentation
Custom Domains
If you need to use a custom domain instead of the default Zuplo URL, you can configure one on a per-environment basis. When a custom domain is configured:
- The OpenAPI server URL will show your custom domain (e.g.,
developer-dev.accuweather.com)
- The developer portal will display the custom domain
- All documentation will reflect the custom domain URL
Important Considerations
- The server URL specified in your original OpenAPI file is never used directly
- Each environment maintains its own server URL configuration
- Changes to custom domains require configuration through Zuplo support or the API
- Cache invalidation may be needed when switching from direct Zuplo URLs to custom domains served through CDNs
For assistance with custom domain configuration, please contact Zuplo support.
