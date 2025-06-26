Native GitOps: Better Than Terraform
Unlike legacy API management solutions that rely on imperative APIs and require tools like Terraform for infrastructure as code, Zuplo takes a fundamentally different approach. Zuplo was built from day one with GitOps at its core, making Terraform unnecessary and redundant.
Configuration as Code by Design
Traditional API management products like Kong, Azure API Management, and others were designed with imperative APIs as their primary interface. These systems require you to:
- Make API calls to create resources
- Maintain state files to track what exists
- Use tools like Terraform to bridge the gap between code and infrastructure
- Handle complex state reconciliation and drift detection
Zuplo eliminates this complexity entirely. Every aspect of your API gateway configuration is stored as human-readable code and configuration files in your repository:
- Routes are defined in
config/routes.oas.json
- Policies are configured declaratively
- Custom code lives alongside your configuration
True Atomic Deployments
When you deploy with Zuplo—whether through
zuplo deploy or our source control
integrations—you get true atomic deployments:
Every deployment either succeeds completely or fails entirely. There are no partial states, no drift, and no manual cleanup required.
This atomic deployment model means:
- No half-deployed states: Your API gateway is always in a known, consistent state
- Simple rollbacks: Just revert your Git commit and redeploy
- No state management: Git is your single source of truth
- No reconciliation: What's in your repository is what's deployed
Version Control Built In
Since all configuration is code, you automatically get:
- Full version history through Git
- Code review workflows through pull requests
- Branching strategies that match your development process
- Audit trails of who changed what and when
- Easy rollbacks by reverting commits
Why Terraform Would Add Complexity
If Zuplo offered a Terraform provider, it would simply be a wrapper around our existing GitOps functionality. This would:
- Add an unnecessary abstraction layer
- Introduce state management complexity
- Create potential for drift between Terraform state and actual configuration
- Require learning and maintaining additional tooling
- Provide no additional capabilities beyond what Zuplo already offers
The GitOps Advantage
Zuplo's native GitOps approach provides significant advantages:
- Simplicity: One system to learn, not two
- Reliability: No state file corruption or drift issues
- Speed: Direct deployments without intermediate tooling
- Transparency: Configuration is exactly what you see in your repository
- Integration: Works seamlessly with your existing Git workflows
Getting Started with Zuplo's GitOps
To experience the simplicity of Zuplo's GitOps approach:
- Create a new Zuplo project
- Clone the repository
- Make changes to your configuration files
- Commit and push to deploy
Code(bash)
# Clone your Zuplo project git clone https://github.com/your-org/your-zuplo-project.git # Make changes to your API configuration # Edit config/routes.oas.json, add policies, etc. # Deploy your changes git add . git commit -m "Add rate limiting policy" git push origin main
Your changes deploy automatically through our GitHub integration, or you can use
zuplo deploy for manual deployments.
Conclusion
Zuplo's native GitOps approach represents a fundamental advancement over legacy API management solutions. By eliminating the need for imperative APIs and external infrastructure-as-code tools, Zuplo provides a simpler, more reliable, and more developer-friendly experience. Terraform isn't missing from Zuplo—it's simply not needed.