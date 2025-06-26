Zuplo
Core Concepts

Native GitOps: Better Than Terraform

Unlike legacy API management solutions that rely on imperative APIs and require tools like Terraform for infrastructure as code, Zuplo takes a fundamentally different approach. Zuplo was built from day one with GitOps at its core, making Terraform unnecessary and redundant.

Configuration as Code by Design

Traditional API management products like Kong, Azure API Management, and others were designed with imperative APIs as their primary interface. These systems require you to:

  • Make API calls to create resources
  • Maintain state files to track what exists
  • Use tools like Terraform to bridge the gap between code and infrastructure
  • Handle complex state reconciliation and drift detection

Zuplo eliminates this complexity entirely. Every aspect of your API gateway configuration is stored as human-readable code and configuration files in your repository:

  • Routes are defined in config/routes.oas.json
  • Policies are configured declaratively
  • Custom code lives alongside your configuration

True Atomic Deployments

When you deploy with Zuplo—whether through zuplo deploy or our source control integrations—you get true atomic deployments:

Every deployment either succeeds completely or fails entirely. There are no partial states, no drift, and no manual cleanup required.

This atomic deployment model means:

  • No half-deployed states: Your API gateway is always in a known, consistent state
  • Simple rollbacks: Just revert your Git commit and redeploy
  • No state management: Git is your single source of truth
  • No reconciliation: What's in your repository is what's deployed

Version Control Built In

Since all configuration is code, you automatically get:

  • Full version history through Git
  • Code review workflows through pull requests
  • Branching strategies that match your development process
  • Audit trails of who changed what and when
  • Easy rollbacks by reverting commits

Why Terraform Would Add Complexity

If Zuplo offered a Terraform provider, it would simply be a wrapper around our existing GitOps functionality. This would:

  • Add an unnecessary abstraction layer
  • Introduce state management complexity
  • Create potential for drift between Terraform state and actual configuration
  • Require learning and maintaining additional tooling
  • Provide no additional capabilities beyond what Zuplo already offers

The GitOps Advantage

Zuplo's native GitOps approach provides significant advantages:

  1. Simplicity: One system to learn, not two
  2. Reliability: No state file corruption or drift issues
  3. Speed: Direct deployments without intermediate tooling
  4. Transparency: Configuration is exactly what you see in your repository
  5. Integration: Works seamlessly with your existing Git workflows

Getting Started with Zuplo's GitOps

To experience the simplicity of Zuplo's GitOps approach:

  1. Create a new Zuplo project
  2. Clone the repository
  3. Make changes to your configuration files
  4. Commit and push to deploy
Code(bash)
 
# Clone your Zuplo project
git clone https://github.com/your-org/your-zuplo-project.git

# Make changes to your API configuration
# Edit config/routes.oas.json, add policies, etc.

# Deploy your changes
git add .
git commit -m "Add rate limiting policy"
git push origin main

Your changes deploy automatically through our GitHub integration, or you can use zuplo deploy for manual deployments.

Conclusion

Zuplo's native GitOps approach represents a fundamental advancement over legacy API management solutions. By eliminating the need for imperative APIs and external infrastructure-as-code tools, Zuplo provides a simpler, more reliable, and more developer-friendly experience. Terraform isn't missing from Zuplo—it's simply not needed.

Last modified on
OpenAPI Server URLsEnvironment Variables