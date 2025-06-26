Core Concepts Native GitOps: Better Than Terraform

Unlike legacy API management solutions that rely on imperative APIs and require tools like Terraform for infrastructure as code, Zuplo takes a fundamentally different approach. Zuplo was built from day one with GitOps at its core, making Terraform unnecessary and redundant.

Configuration as Code by Design

Traditional API management products like Kong, Azure API Management, and others were designed with imperative APIs as their primary interface. These systems require you to:

Make API calls to create resources

Maintain state files to track what exists

Use tools like Terraform to bridge the gap between code and infrastructure

Handle complex state reconciliation and drift detection

Zuplo eliminates this complexity entirely. Every aspect of your API gateway configuration is stored as human-readable code and configuration files in your repository:

Routes are defined in config/routes.oas.json

are defined in Policies are configured declaratively

are configured declaratively Custom code lives alongside your configuration

True Atomic Deployments

When you deploy with Zuplo—whether through zuplo deploy or our source control integrations—you get true atomic deployments:

Every deployment either succeeds completely or fails entirely. There are no partial states, no drift, and no manual cleanup required.

This atomic deployment model means:

No half-deployed states : Your API gateway is always in a known, consistent state

: Your API gateway is always in a known, consistent state Simple rollbacks : Just revert your Git commit and redeploy

: Just revert your Git commit and redeploy No state management : Git is your single source of truth

: Git is your single source of truth No reconciliation: What's in your repository is what's deployed

Version Control Built In

Since all configuration is code, you automatically get:

Full version history through Git

through Git Code review workflows through pull requests

through pull requests Branching strategies that match your development process

that match your development process Audit trails of who changed what and when

of who changed what and when Easy rollbacks by reverting commits

Why Terraform Would Add Complexity

If Zuplo offered a Terraform provider, it would simply be a wrapper around our existing GitOps functionality. This would:

Add an unnecessary abstraction layer

Introduce state management complexity

Create potential for drift between Terraform state and actual configuration

Require learning and maintaining additional tooling

Provide no additional capabilities beyond what Zuplo already offers

The GitOps Advantage

Zuplo's native GitOps approach provides significant advantages:

Simplicity: One system to learn, not two Reliability: No state file corruption or drift issues Speed: Direct deployments without intermediate tooling Transparency: Configuration is exactly what you see in your repository Integration: Works seamlessly with your existing Git workflows

Getting Started with Zuplo's GitOps

To experience the simplicity of Zuplo's GitOps approach:

Create a new Zuplo project Clone the repository Make changes to your configuration files Commit and push to deploy

Code ( bash ) # Clone your Zuplo project git clone https://github.com/your-org/your-zuplo-project.git # Make changes to your API configuration # Edit config/routes.oas.json, add policies, etc. # Deploy your changes git add . git commit -m "Add rate limiting policy" git push origin main

Your changes deploy automatically through our GitHub integration, or you can use zuplo deploy for manual deployments.

Conclusion

Zuplo's native GitOps approach represents a fundamental advancement over legacy API management solutions. By eliminating the need for imperative APIs and external infrastructure-as-code tools, Zuplo provides a simpler, more reliable, and more developer-friendly experience. Terraform isn't missing from Zuplo—it's simply not needed.