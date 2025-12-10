When you have multiple Zuplo projects that share common functionality like custom policies, handlers, or utility functions, you can create a shared npm package to avoid duplicating code. This guide shows how to create a reusable TypeScript module package and automatically copy the source files into your Zuplo projects.
Overview
The approach is straightforward:
- Create an npm package containing your shared TypeScript code and a
postinstallscript that copies files to the consumer's
modulesfolder
- Publish it to npm or a private registry (or reference it directly via Git)
- Install the package in your Zuplo projects - the
postinstallscript automatically copies the
.tsfiles into
./modules
Since Zuplo compiles TypeScript at deployment time, you ship raw TypeScript source files rather than pre-compiled JavaScript. This ensures your shared code integrates seamlessly with Zuplo's build process.
Creating the Shared Package
Project Structure
Create a new npm package with the following structure:
Code
my-shared-zuplo-modules/ ├── package.json ├── scripts/ │ └── copy-to-modules.mjs ├── src/ │ ├── policies/ │ │ └── custom-auth-policy.ts │ ├── handlers/ │ │ └── custom-handler.ts │ └── utils/ │ └── helpers.ts └── README.md
Package Configuration
Configure your
package.json to include the TypeScript source files and a
postinstall script that copies them to the consumer's
modules folder:
my-shared-zuplo-modules/package.json
{ "name": "@your-org/shared-zuplo-modules", "version": "1.0.0", "description": "Shared Zuplo modules for custom policies and handlers", "files": ["src/**/*.ts", "scripts/**/*.mjs"], "scripts": { "postinstall": "node ./scripts/copy-to-modules.mjs" }, "peerDependencies": { "@zuplo/runtime": "^1.0.0" }, "devDependencies": { "@zuplo/runtime": "^1.0.0", "typescript": "^5.0.0" } }
Key points:
- The
filesarray includes both the source files and the copy script
- The
postinstallscript runs automatically when the package is installed
- Use
peerDependenciesfor
@zuplo/runtimesince consumers provide this
- No build step is needed because you're shipping raw TypeScript
Copy Script
Create a script in your shared package that copies files to the consumer's
modules folder. The script adds a header comment to each file indicating it
was auto-generated and should not be edited directly:
my-shared-zuplo-modules/scripts/copy-to-modules.mjs
import { cpSync, existsSync, mkdirSync, readdirSync, readFileSync, statSync, writeFileSync, } from "fs"; import { dirname, join, resolve } from "path"; import { fileURLToPath } from "url"; const __dirname = dirname(fileURLToPath(import.meta.url)); // Source: the src directory in this package const sourceDir = resolve(__dirname, "..", "src"); // Destination: the modules/shared folder in the consuming project // Navigate up from node_modules/@your-org/shared-zuplo-modules/scripts const projectRoot = resolve(__dirname, "..", "..", "..", ".."); const destDir = join(projectRoot, "modules", "shared"); // Read package.json to get package name and version const packageJson = JSON.parse( readFileSync(resolve(__dirname, "..", "package.json"), "utf-8"), ); const packageInfo = `${packageJson.name}@${packageJson.version}`; // Header comment to add to copied files const header = `/** * AUTO-GENERATED FILE - DO NOT EDIT DIRECTLY * * This file was copied from ${packageInfo} * Any changes made here will be overwritten when the package is updated. * * To modify this code, edit the source in the shared package and republish. */ `; // Recursively process and copy files function copyWithHeader(src, dest) { if (!existsSync(dest)) { mkdirSync(dest, { recursive: true }); } const entries = readdirSync(src); for (const entry of entries) { const srcPath = join(src, entry); const destPath = join(dest, entry); if (statSync(srcPath).isDirectory()) { copyWithHeader(srcPath, destPath); } else if (entry.endsWith(".ts")) { // Add header to TypeScript files const content = readFileSync(srcPath, "utf-8"); writeFileSync(destPath, header + content); } else { // Copy other files as-is cpSync(srcPath, destPath); } } } // Copy all files with headers if (existsSync(sourceDir)) { copyWithHeader(sourceDir, destDir); console.log(`✅ Copied shared modules to ${destDir}`); } else { console.warn(`⚠️ Source directory not found: ${sourceDir}`); }
This script runs automatically when someone installs your package, copying your
TypeScript source files directly into their Zuplo project's
modules/shared
folder with a header comment indicating the source.
Example Shared Code
Create your shared modules using standard Zuplo patterns:
my-shared-zuplo-modules/src/policies/custom-auth-policy.ts
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export interface CustomAuthOptions { headerName: string; allowedValues: string[]; } export default async function customAuthPolicy( request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, options: CustomAuthOptions, policyName: string, ): Promise<ZuploRequest | Response> { const headerValue = request.headers.get(options.headerName); if (!headerValue) { return new Response(`Missing ${options.headerName} header`, { status: 401, }); } if (!options.allowedValues.includes(headerValue)) { return new Response("Unauthorized", { status: 403 }); } return request; }
my-shared-zuplo-modules/src/utils/helpers.ts
import { ZuploContext } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export function formatRequestId(context: ZuploContext): string { return `req-${context.requestId.slice(0, 8)}`; } export function parseJsonSafely<T>(text: string): T | null { try { return JSON.parse(text) as T; } catch { return null; } }
Publishing the Package
Publish to npm or your private registry:
Code
# Public npm npm publish --access public # Private npm registry npm publish --registry https://your-registry.example.com # Or use npm link for local development npm link
Alternatively, you can reference the package directly from a Git repository without publishing:
package.json
{ "dependencies": { "@your-org/shared-zuplo-modules": "github:your-org/shared-zuplo-modules#v1.0.0" } }
Using the Shared Package in Zuplo Projects
Install the Package
In your Zuplo project, install the shared package:
Code
npm install @your-org/shared-zuplo-modules
The package's
postinstall script automatically copies the TypeScript files to
your
modules/shared folder. After installation, your project structure looks
like this:
Code
your-zuplo-project/ ├── modules/ │ ├── shared/ # Automatically copied from the shared package │ │ ├── policies/ │ │ │ └── custom-auth-policy.ts │ │ ├── handlers/ │ │ │ └── custom-handler.ts │ │ └── utils/ │ │ └── helpers.ts │ └── my-handler.ts # Your project-specific modules ├── config/ │ ├── routes.oas.json │ └── policies.json └── package.json
Import and Use the Shared Code
Import the shared modules using relative paths from your project modules:
modules/my-handler.ts
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime"; import { formatRequestId, parseJsonSafely } from "./shared/utils/helpers"; export default async function myHandler( request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, ): Promise<Response> { const requestId = formatRequestId(context); context.log.info(`Processing request: ${requestId}`); const body = parseJsonSafely<{ name: string }>(await request.text()); return new Response(JSON.stringify({ requestId, data: body }), { headers: { "content-type": "application/json" }, }); }
Reference shared policies in your
policies.json:
config/policies.json
{ "policies": [ { "name": "custom-auth", "policyType": "custom-code-inbound", "handler": { "export": "default", "module": "$import(./modules/shared/policies/custom-auth-policy)", "options": { "headerName": "x-api-key", "allowedValues": ["key1", "key2"] } } } ] }
Version Management
To ensure consistency, pin your shared package versions:
package.json
{ "dependencies": { "@your-org/shared-zuplo-modules": "1.2.3" } }
Use a lockfile (
package-lock.json or
pnpm-lock.yaml) and commit it to ensure
all team members and CI/CD pipelines use the same version.
Source Control
Commit the Copied Files
The copied shared modules must be committed to your Git repository. Zuplo deployments require all source files to be present in the repository - they are not generated during the build process.
After installing or updating the shared package, commit the changes:
Code
npm install @your-org/shared-zuplo-modules git add modules/shared/ git commit -m "Update shared modules to v1.2.3"
The header comments added by the copy script help identify these files as generated code that should not be edited directly. If you need to make changes, update the source in the shared package and republish.
Updating Shared Modules
When you update the shared package version, the
postinstall script overwrites
the existing files with the new version. Review the changes before committing:
Code
npm update @your-org/shared-zuplo-modules git diff modules/shared/ git add modules/shared/ git commit -m "Update shared modules to v1.3.0"
Troubleshooting
Files Not Copying
If files aren't being copied after installing the shared package:
- Verify the shared package is installed:
ls node_modules/@your-org/shared-zuplo-modules
- Check the package's
postinstallscript ran by looking for the success message in the install output
- Verify the
scripts/copy-to-modules.mjsfile is included in the package's
filesarray
- Check the path calculations in the copy script are correct for your package structure
TypeScript Errors
If you see TypeScript errors after copying:
- Ensure
@zuplo/runtimeversions match between the shared package and your project
- Check that all required dependencies are available
- Run
npm run typecheckto identify specific issues
Import Path Issues
Use relative imports from your modules:
Code
// ✅ Correct - relative path from your module import { helper } from "./shared/utils/helpers"; // ❌ Incorrect - absolute or package-style import import { helper } from "@your-org/shared-zuplo-modules/utils/helpers";
