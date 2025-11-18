There are many scenarios where you need to modify all paths in your OpenAPI specification - adding version prefixes, environment-specific paths, API gateway base paths, or regional endpoints. Rather than manually editing every route, you can write a simple script to transform all paths programmatically.
Common Use Cases
Path modification scripts are useful for:
- API Versioning: Add
/v1,
/v2, or
/2024-01prefixes
- Environment Routing: Add
/staging,
/dev, or
/previewprefixes
- Gateway Integration: Prepend
/apior
/gatewaybase paths
- Regional Endpoints: Add
/us-east,
/eu-westregional prefixes
- Multi-Tenant: Add
/{tenantId}path segments
- Legacy Migration: Transform old path structures to new patterns
Basic Path Prefix Script
Here's a simple script that adds a prefix to all paths in your OpenAPI document:
add-path-prefix.mjs
import { readFile, writeFile } from "fs/promises"; async function addPathPrefix(inputPath, outputPath, prefix) { // Read the OpenAPI document const content = await readFile(inputPath, "utf-8"); const openapi = JSON.parse(content); // Create new paths object with prefixed paths const newPaths = {}; for (const [path, pathItem] of Object.entries(openapi.paths)) { // Add the prefix to the path const prefixedPath = `${prefix}${path}`; newPaths[prefixedPath] = pathItem; } // Replace the paths in the document openapi.paths = newPaths; // Write the modified document await writeFile(outputPath, JSON.stringify(openapi, null, 2)); console.log(`✅ Added prefix "${prefix}" to all paths`); console.log(`✅ Output written to: ${outputPath}`); } // Usage const prefix = process.argv[2] || "/v1"; const inputFile = process.argv[3] || "openapi.json"; const outputFile = process.argv[4] || `openapi-${prefix.replace(/\//g, "")}.json`; addPathPrefix(inputFile, outputFile, prefix).catch(console.error);
Run the script:
Code
# Add /v1 prefix node add-path-prefix.mjs /v1 openapi.json openapi-v1.json # Add /v2 prefix node add-path-prefix.mjs /v2 openapi.json openapi-v2.json # Add /api prefix node add-path-prefix.mjs /api openapi.json openapi-api.json
Example transformation:
Before (openapi.json)
{ "paths": { "/users": { "get": {...} }, "/products": { "get": {...} } } }
After (openapi-v1.json)
{ "paths": { "/v1/users": { "get": {...} }, "/v1/products": { "get": {...} } } }
Multiple Versions in Build Pipeline
You can generate multiple versions as part of your build process:
package.json
{ "scripts": { "build:api:v1": "npx tsx add-path-prefix.ts /v1 openapi.json dist/openapi-v1.json", "build:api:v2": "npx tsx add-path-prefix.ts /v2 openapi.json dist/openapi-v2.json", "build:api:all": "npm run build:api:v1 && npm run build:api:v2" } }
Or create a build script for multiple variants:
build-versions.sh
#!/bin/bash # Define prefixes to build PREFIXES=("v1" "v2" "api" "staging") BASE_FILE="openapi.json" OUTPUT_DIR="dist" mkdir -p $OUTPUT_DIR for prefix in "${PREFIXES[@]}"; do echo "Building with prefix: /$prefix" npx tsx add-path-prefix.ts \ "/$prefix" \ "$BASE_FILE" \ "$OUTPUT_DIR/openapi-$prefix.json" echo "✅ Generated $OUTPUT_DIR/openapi-$prefix.json" done echo "🎉 All variants built successfully!"
Make it executable and run:
Code
chmod +x build-versions.sh ./build-versions.sh
Advanced Use Cases
Inserting Path Segments
Insert a prefix after an existing base path:
insert-path-segment.ts
import { readFile, writeFile } from "fs/promises"; interface OpenAPIDocument { paths: Record<string, any>; [key: string]: any; } async function insertPathSegment( inputPath: string, outputPath: string, basePrefix: string, insertSegment: string, ) { const content = await readFile(inputPath, "utf-8"); const openapi: OpenAPIDocument = JSON.parse(content); const newPaths: Record<string, any> = {}; for (const [path, pathItem] of Object.entries(openapi.paths)) { let newPath: string; // If path starts with basePrefix, insert the segment after it if (path.startsWith(basePrefix)) { const remainingPath = path.slice(basePrefix.length); newPath = `${basePrefix}${insertSegment}${remainingPath}`; } else { // Otherwise just prepend the segment newPath = `${insertSegment}${path}`; } newPaths[newPath] = pathItem; } openapi.paths = newPaths; await writeFile(outputPath, JSON.stringify(openapi, null, 2)); console.log(`✅ Inserted "${insertSegment}" into paths`); } const basePrefix = process.argv[2] || "/api"; const insertSegment = process.argv[3] || "/v1"; const inputFile = process.argv[4] || "openapi.json"; const outputFile = process.argv[5] || "openapi-modified.json"; insertPathSegment(basePrefix, insertSegment, inputFile, outputFile).catch( console.error, );
Code
# Transform /api/users to /api/v1/users npx tsx insert-path-segment.ts /api /v1 openapi.json openapi-v1.json
Path Transformation with Patterns
Transform paths based on patterns:
transform-paths.ts
import { readFile, writeFile } from "fs/promises"; interface OpenAPIDocument { paths: Record<string, any>; [key: string]: any; } type PathTransformer = (path: string) => string; async function transformPaths( inputPath: string, outputPath: string, transformer: PathTransformer, ) { const content = await readFile(inputPath, "utf-8"); const openapi: OpenAPIDocument = JSON.parse(content); const newPaths: Record<string, any> = {}; for (const [path, pathItem] of Object.entries(openapi.paths)) { const transformedPath = transformer(path); newPaths[transformedPath] = pathItem; } openapi.paths = newPaths; await writeFile(outputPath, JSON.stringify(openapi, null, 2)); console.log(`✅ Transformed paths written to: ${outputPath}`); } // Example transformers const transformers = { // Add version prefix addVersion: (path: string) => `/v1${path}`, // Add regional prefix addRegion: (path: string) => `/us-east${path}`, // Add tenant ID parameter addTenant: (path: string) => `/{tenantId}${path}`, // Convert to kebab-case (example) kebabCase: (path: string) => path.replace(/([A-Z])/g, "-$1").toLowerCase(), }; // Usage example const transformerName = (process.argv[2] as keyof typeof transformers) || "addVersion"; const transformer = transformers[transformerName]; if (!transformer) { console.error(`Unknown transformer: ${transformerName}`); console.error(`Available: ${Object.keys(transformers).join(", ")}`); process.exit(1); } transformPaths("openapi.json", "openapi-transformed.json", transformer).catch( console.error, );
Code
# Add version npx tsx transform-paths.ts addVersion # Add region npx tsx transform-paths.ts addRegion # Add tenant ID npx tsx transform-paths.ts addTenant
Environment-Specific Paths
Generate different paths for different environments:
environment-paths.ts
import { readFile, writeFile } from "fs/promises"; interface OpenAPIDocument { paths: Record<string, any>; [key: string]: any; } const environments = { development: "/dev", staging: "/staging", preview: "/preview", production: "", // No prefix for production }; async function addEnvironmentPrefix( inputPath: string, environment: keyof typeof environments, ) { const content = await readFile(inputPath, "utf-8"); const openapi: OpenAPIDocument = JSON.parse(content); const prefix = environments[environment]; const newPaths: Record<string, any> = {}; for (const [path, pathItem] of Object.entries(openapi.paths)) { const newPath = prefix ? `${prefix}${path}` : path; newPaths[newPath] = pathItem; } openapi.paths = newPaths; const outputPath = `openapi-${environment}.json`; await writeFile(outputPath, JSON.stringify(openapi, null, 2)); console.log(`✅ Generated ${environment} variant: ${outputPath}`); } const env = (process.argv[2] as keyof typeof environments) || "development"; if (!environments[env]) { console.error(`Unknown environment: ${env}`); console.error(`Available: ${Object.keys(environments).join(", ")}`); process.exit(1); } addEnvironmentPrefix("openapi.json", env).catch(console.error);
Code
# Generate all environment variants npx tsx environment-paths.ts development npx tsx environment-paths.ts staging npx tsx environment-paths.ts production
Best Practices
-
Keep Base OpenAPI Clean: Maintain a version-agnostic base OpenAPI file and use overlays to generate versioned variants
-
Automate Version Generation: Use scripts and CI/CD to generate all version variants automatically
-
Test Generated Files: Validate generated OpenAPI files with tools like Spectral or Vacuum
-
Version Your Overlays: Store overlay generation scripts in version control alongside your OpenAPI files
-
Document Version Differences: Use overlay descriptions to document what changes between versions
-
Use Consistent Patterns: Stick to one versioning scheme (
/v1,
/v2or
/2024-01, etc.) across your organization
Next Steps
- Learn about API versioning strategies in Zuplo
- Explore more OpenAPI Overlay techniques
- Check out the OpenAPI Overlay CLI reference
- Read about OpenAPI best practices