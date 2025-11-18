Modifying OpenAPI Paths with Scripts Copy page

There are many scenarios where you need to modify all paths in your OpenAPI specification - adding version prefixes, environment-specific paths, API gateway base paths, or regional endpoints. Rather than manually editing every route, you can write a simple script to transform all paths programmatically.

Common Use Cases

Path modification scripts are useful for:

API Versioning : Add /v1 , /v2 , or /2024-01 prefixes

: Add , , or prefixes Environment Routing : Add /staging , /dev , or /preview prefixes

: Add , , or prefixes Gateway Integration : Prepend /api or /gateway base paths

: Prepend or base paths Regional Endpoints : Add /us-east , /eu-west regional prefixes

: Add , regional prefixes Multi-Tenant : Add /{tenantId} path segments

: Add path segments Legacy Migration: Transform old path structures to new patterns

Basic Path Prefix Script

Here's a simple script that adds a prefix to all paths in your OpenAPI document:

add-path-prefix.mjs add-path-prefix.mjs import { readFile, writeFile } from "fs/promises" ; async function addPathPrefix ( inputPath , outputPath , prefix ) { // Read the OpenAPI document const content = await readFile (inputPath, "utf-8" ); const openapi = JSON . parse (content); // Create new paths object with prefixed paths const newPaths = {}; for ( const [ path , pathItem ] of Object. entries (openapi.paths)) { // Add the prefix to the path const prefixedPath = `${ prefix }${ path }` ; newPaths[prefixedPath] = pathItem; } // Replace the paths in the document openapi.paths = newPaths; // Write the modified document await writeFile (outputPath, JSON . stringify (openapi, null , 2 )); console. log ( `✅ Added prefix "${ prefix }" to all paths` ); console. log ( `✅ Output written to: ${ outputPath }` ); } // Usage const prefix = process.argv[ 2 ] || "/v1" ; const inputFile = process.argv[ 3 ] || "openapi.json" ; const outputFile = process.argv[ 4 ] || `openapi-${ prefix . replace ( / \/ / g , "" ) }.json` ; addPathPrefix (inputFile, outputFile, prefix). catch (console.error);

Run the script:

Terminal Code # Add /v1 prefix node add-path-prefix.mjs /v1 openapi.json openapi-v1.json # Add /v2 prefix node add-path-prefix.mjs /v2 openapi.json openapi-v2.json # Add /api prefix node add-path-prefix.mjs /api openapi.json openapi-api.json

Example transformation:

Before (openapi.json) Before (openapi.json) { "paths" : { "/users" : { "get" : { ... } }, "/products" : { "get" : { ... } } } }

After (openapi-v1.json) After (openapi-v1.json) { "paths" : { "/v1/users" : { "get" : { ... } }, "/v1/products" : { "get" : { ... } } } }

Multiple Versions in Build Pipeline

You can generate multiple versions as part of your build process:

package.json package.json { "scripts" : { "build:api:v1" : "npx tsx add-path-prefix.ts /v1 openapi.json dist/openapi-v1.json" , "build:api:v2" : "npx tsx add-path-prefix.ts /v2 openapi.json dist/openapi-v2.json" , "build:api:all" : "npm run build:api:v1 && npm run build:api:v2" } }

Or create a build script for multiple variants:

Terminal build-versions.sh #!/bin/bash # Define prefixes to build PREFIXES = ( "v1" "v2" "api" "staging" ) BASE_FILE = "openapi.json" OUTPUT_DIR = "dist" mkdir -p $OUTPUT_DIR for prefix in "${ PREFIXES [ @ ]}" ; do echo "Building with prefix: / $prefix " npx tsx add-path-prefix.ts \ "/ $prefix " \ " $BASE_FILE " \ " $OUTPUT_DIR /openapi- $prefix .json" echo "✅ Generated $OUTPUT_DIR /openapi- $prefix .json" done echo "🎉 All variants built successfully!"

Make it executable and run:

Terminal Code chmod +x build-versions.sh ./build-versions.sh

Advanced Use Cases

Inserting Path Segments

Insert a prefix after an existing base path:

insert-path-segment.ts insert-path-segment.ts import { readFile, writeFile } from "fs/promises" ; interface OpenAPIDocument { paths : Record < string , any >; [ key : string ] : any ; } async function insertPathSegment ( inputPath : string , outputPath : string , basePrefix : string , insertSegment : string , ) { const content = await readFile (inputPath, "utf-8" ); const openapi : OpenAPIDocument = JSON . parse (content); const newPaths : Record < string , any > = {}; for ( const [ path , pathItem ] of Object. entries (openapi.paths)) { let newPath : string ; // If path starts with basePrefix, insert the segment after it if (path. startsWith (basePrefix)) { const remainingPath = path. slice (basePrefix. length ); newPath = `${ basePrefix }${ insertSegment }${ remainingPath }` ; } else { // Otherwise just prepend the segment newPath = `${ insertSegment }${ path }` ; } newPaths[newPath] = pathItem; } openapi.paths = newPaths; await writeFile (outputPath, JSON . stringify (openapi, null , 2 )); console. log ( `✅ Inserted "${ insertSegment }" into paths` ); } const basePrefix = process.argv[ 2 ] || "/api" ; const insertSegment = process.argv[ 3 ] || "/v1" ; const inputFile = process.argv[ 4 ] || "openapi.json" ; const outputFile = process.argv[ 5 ] || "openapi-modified.json" ; insertPathSegment (basePrefix, insertSegment, inputFile, outputFile). catch ( console.error, );

Terminal Code # Transform /api/users to /api/v1/users npx tsx insert-path-segment.ts /api /v1 openapi.json openapi-v1.json

Path Transformation with Patterns

Transform paths based on patterns:

transform-paths.ts transform-paths.ts import { readFile, writeFile } from "fs/promises" ; interface OpenAPIDocument { paths : Record < string , any >; [ key : string ] : any ; } type PathTransformer = ( path : string ) => string ; async function transformPaths ( inputPath : string , outputPath : string , transformer : PathTransformer , ) { const content = await readFile (inputPath, "utf-8" ); const openapi : OpenAPIDocument = JSON . parse (content); const newPaths : Record < string , any > = {}; for ( const [ path , pathItem ] of Object. entries (openapi.paths)) { const transformedPath = transformer (path); newPaths[transformedPath] = pathItem; } openapi.paths = newPaths; await writeFile (outputPath, JSON . stringify (openapi, null , 2 )); console. log ( `✅ Transformed paths written to: ${ outputPath }` ); } // Example transformers const transformers = { // Add version prefix addVersion : ( path : string ) => `/v1${ path }` , // Add regional prefix addRegion : ( path : string ) => `/us-east${ path }` , // Add tenant ID parameter addTenant : ( path : string ) => `/{tenantId}${ path }` , // Convert to kebab-case (example) kebabCase : ( path : string ) => path. replace ( / ( [A-Z] ) / g , "-$1" ). toLowerCase (), }; // Usage example const transformerName = (process.argv[ 2 ] as keyof typeof transformers) || "addVersion" ; const transformer = transformers[transformerName]; if ( ! transformer) { console. error ( `Unknown transformer: ${ transformerName }` ); console. error ( `Available: ${ Object . keys ( transformers ). join ( ", " ) }` ); process. exit ( 1 ); } transformPaths ( "openapi.json" , "openapi-transformed.json" , transformer). catch ( console.error, );

Terminal Code # Add version npx tsx transform-paths.ts addVersion # Add region npx tsx transform-paths.ts addRegion # Add tenant ID npx tsx transform-paths.ts addTenant

Environment-Specific Paths

Generate different paths for different environments:

environment-paths.ts environment-paths.ts import { readFile, writeFile } from "fs/promises" ; interface OpenAPIDocument { paths : Record < string , any >; [ key : string ] : any ; } const environments = { development: "/dev" , staging: "/staging" , preview: "/preview" , production: "" , // No prefix for production }; async function addEnvironmentPrefix ( inputPath : string , environment : keyof typeof environments, ) { const content = await readFile (inputPath, "utf-8" ); const openapi : OpenAPIDocument = JSON . parse (content); const prefix = environments[environment]; const newPaths : Record < string , any > = {}; for ( const [ path , pathItem ] of Object. entries (openapi.paths)) { const newPath = prefix ? `${ prefix }${ path }` : path; newPaths[newPath] = pathItem; } openapi.paths = newPaths; const outputPath = `openapi-${ environment }.json` ; await writeFile (outputPath, JSON . stringify (openapi, null , 2 )); console. log ( `✅ Generated ${ environment } variant: ${ outputPath }` ); } const env = (process.argv[ 2 ] as keyof typeof environments) || "development" ; if ( ! environments[env]) { console. error ( `Unknown environment: ${ env }` ); console. error ( `Available: ${ Object . keys ( environments ). join ( ", " ) }` ); process. exit ( 1 ); } addEnvironmentPrefix ( "openapi.json" , env). catch (console.error);

Terminal Code # Generate all environment variants npx tsx environment-paths.ts development npx tsx environment-paths.ts staging npx tsx environment-paths.ts production

Best Practices

Keep Base OpenAPI Clean: Maintain a version-agnostic base OpenAPI file and use overlays to generate versioned variants Automate Version Generation: Use scripts and CI/CD to generate all version variants automatically Test Generated Files: Validate generated OpenAPI files with tools like Spectral or Vacuum Version Your Overlays: Store overlay generation scripts in version control alongside your OpenAPI files Document Version Differences: Use overlay descriptions to document what changes between versions Use Consistent Patterns: Stick to one versioning scheme ( /v1 , /v2 or /2024-01 , etc.) across your organization

Next Steps