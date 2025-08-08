Zuplo
General

Markdown

A component for rendering markdown content with syntax highlighting and custom components.

Import

ReactCode
 
import { Markdown } from "zudoku/components";

Props

TypeScriptCode
 
type MarkdownProps = {
  content: string;
  className?: string;
  components?: Components;
};

Usage

Basic Markdown

ReactCode
 
<Markdown content="# Hello World\n\nThis is **bold** text." />

With Custom Styling

ReactCode
 
<Markdown content="# Styled Content" className="max-w-2xl mx-auto" />

With Custom Components

ReactCode
 
const customComponents = {
  h1: ({ children }) => <h1 className="text-4xl font-bold text-blue-600">{children}</h1>,
  p: ({ children }) => <p className="text-gray-700 leading-relaxed">{children}</p>,
};

<Markdown content="# Custom Heading\n\nCustom paragraph styling." components={customComponents} />;

Features

  • GitHub Flavored Markdown: Full GFM support including tables, strikethrough, and task lists
  • Syntax Highlighting: Code blocks with configurable Shiki themes
  • Raw HTML Support: Safely renders HTML mixed with markdown
  • Custom Components: Override default markdown elements with custom React components
  • Prose Styling: Built-in typography styles with dark mode support

Supported Markdown

Headers

MarkdownCode
 
# H1 Header

## H2 Header

### H3 Header

Emphasis

MarkdownCode
 
_italic_ or _italic_ **bold** or **bold** **_bold italic_** ~~strikethrough~~

Lists

MarkdownCode
 
- Unordered list item
- Another item
  - Nested item

1. Ordered list item
2. Another numbered item

Code

MarkdownCode
 
Inline `code` with backticks

````javascript
// Code block with syntax highlighting
function hello() {
  console.log("Hello, world!");
}
\```
````
Code
 

### Links and Images

```markdown
[Link text](https://example.com)
![Alt text](image.jpg)
```

### Tables

```markdown
| Column 1 | Column 2 |
| -------- | -------- |
| Cell 1   | Cell 2   |
| Cell 3   | Cell 4   |
```

## Configuration

The Markdown component automatically uses:

- **Remark GFM**: For GitHub Flavored Markdown features
- **Rehype Raw**: For HTML support
- **Shiki**: For syntax highlighting with your configured themes

## Notes

:::tip

The Markdown component integrates with Zudoku's syntax highlighting configuration and will use the same themes as configured in your Dev Portal options.

:::

:::info

Custom components provided via the `components` prop will merge with default MDX components, allowing you to override specific elements while keeping others intact.

:::
