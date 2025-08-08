General
Alert
An alert component for displaying important information to users with different severity levels.
Import
Code
import { Alert, AlertDescription, AlertTitle } from "zudoku/ui/Alert";
Components
The Alert component consists of several sub-components:
Alert- The main container
AlertTitle- Title for the alert
AlertDescription- Description content for the alert
Default Alert
Heads up!
You can add components and dependencies to your app using the cli.
Alert
<Alert> <TerminalIcon className="h-4 w-4" /> <AlertTitle>Heads up!</AlertTitle> <AlertDescription> You can add components and dependencies to your app using the cli. </AlertDescription> </Alert>
Destructive Alert
Error
Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Code
<Alert variant="destructive"> <AlertTitle>Error</AlertTitle> <AlertDescription>Your session has expired. Please log in again.</AlertDescription> </Alert>
Without Title
You can add components and dependencies to your app using the cli.
Code
<Alert> <TerminalIcon className="h-4 w-4" /> <AlertDescription> You can add components and dependencies to your app using the cli. </AlertDescription> </Alert>
Without Icon
Heads up!
You can add components and dependencies to your app using the cli.
Code
<Alert> <AlertTitle>Heads up!</AlertTitle> <AlertDescription> You can add components and dependencies to your app using the cli. </AlertDescription> </Alert>
Usage Examples
Success Alert
Success!
Your changes have been saved successfully.
Code
<Alert className="border-green-200 bg-green-50 text-green-800 dark:border-green-800 dark:bg-green-950 dark:text-green-400"> <CheckCircle2Icon className="h-4 w-4" /> <AlertTitle>Success!</AlertTitle> <AlertDescription>Your changes have been saved successfully.</AlertDescription> </Alert>
Warning Alert
Warning!
This action cannot be undone. Please proceed with caution.
Code
<Alert className="border-yellow-200 bg-yellow-50 text-yellow-800 dark:border-yellow-800 dark:bg-yellow-950 dark:text-yellow-400"> <AlertTitle>Warning!</AlertTitle> <AlertDescription>This action cannot be undone. Please proceed with caution.</AlertDescription> </Alert>
Props
