Footer Configuration
This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.
The footer is a customizable component that appears at the bottom of every page in your Dev Portal site. You can configure various aspects of the footer including its position, columns, social links, copyright notice, and logo.
Basic Configuration
The footer is configured in your
zudoku.config.tsx file under the
page.footer property:
const config: ZudokuConfig = { page: { footer: { // Footer configuration goes here position: "center", copyright: `© ${new Date().getFullYear()} YourCompany LLC. All rights reserved.`, // Other options... }, }, // Other configuration... };tsx
Position
You can control the horizontal alignment of the footer content using the
position property:
footer: { position: "center"; // default // or position: "start"; // or position: "end"; }tsx
This affects how the content in the footer's main row is positioned horizontally.
Columns
The footer can include multiple columns of links, each with its own title:
footer: { columns: [ { title: "Product", position: "center", // position in grid, optional: start, center, end links: [ { label: "Features", href: "/features" }, { label: "Pricing", href: "/pricing" }, { label: "Documentation", href: "/docs" }, { label: "GitHub", href: "https://github.com/org/repo" }, // Auto-detected as external ], }, { title: "Company", links: [ { label: "About", href: "/about" }, { label: "Blog", href: "/blog" }, { label: "Contact", href: "/contact" }, ], }, ]; }tsx
Each column can have its own positioning with the
position property, which can be
"start",
"center", or
"end". This controls how the column is positioned within the footer grid.
Social Media Links
You can add social media links to your footer:
footer: { social: [ { icon: "github", href: "https://github.com/yourusername", }, { icon: "twitter", href: "https://twitter.com/yourhandle", label: "Follow us", // optional label text }, ]; }tsx
The
icon property currently can be one of the following values:
"reddit"
"discord"
"github"
"x"(Twitter)
"linkedin"
"facebook"
"instagram"
"youtube"
"tiktok"
"twitch"
"pinterest"
"snapchat"
"whatsapp"
"telegram"
Or you can provide a custom React component.
Copyright Notice
Add a copyright notice with the
copyright property:
footer: { copyright: `© ${new Date().getFullYear()} YourCompany LLC. All rights reserved.`; }tsx
Logo
You can add a logo to your footer:
footer: { logo: { src: { light: "/path/to/light-logo.png", dark: "/path/to/dark-logo.png" }, alt: "Company Logo", width: "120px" // optional width } }tsx
Customizing with Slotlets
Dev Portal provides
footer-before and
footer-after slotlets that allow you to insert custom content before or after the main footer columns:
// In your zudoku.config.tsx UNSAFE_slotlets: { "footer-before": () => ( <div> <h3>Custom pre-footer content</h3> <p>This appears before the columns</p> </div> ), "footer-after": () => ( <div> <p>Additional footer content</p> </div> ) }tsx
Complete Example
Here's a complete example showing all footer options:
footer: { position: "center", columns: [ { title: "Product", position: "start", links: [ { label: "Features", href: "/features" }, { label: "Pricing", href: "/pricing" }, { label: "Documentation", href: "/docs" } ] }, { title: "Resources", position: "center", links: [ { label: "Blog", href: "/blog" }, { label: "Support", href: "/support" }, { label: "GitHub", href: "https://github.com/yourusername" } // Auto-detected as external ] } ], social: [ { icon: "github", href: "https://github.com/yourusername" }, { icon: "linkedin", href: "https://linkedin.com/company/yourcompany", label: "LinkedIn" } ], copyright: `© ${new Date().getFullYear()} YourCompany LLC. All rights reserved.`, logo: { src: { light: "/images/logo-light.svg", dark: "/images/logo-dark.svg" }, alt: "Company Logo", width: "100px" } }tsx