Configuration

This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

The footer is a customizable component that appears at the bottom of every page in your Dev Portal site. You can configure various aspects of the footer including its position, columns, social links, copyright notice, and logo.

​Basic Configuration

The footer is configured in your zudoku.config.tsx file under the page.footer property:

const config: ZudokuConfig = { page: { footer: { // Footer configuration goes here position: "center", copyright: `© ${new Date().getFullYear()} YourCompany LLC. All rights reserved.`, // Other options... }, }, // Other configuration... }; tsx

You can control the horizontal alignment of the footer content using the position property:

footer: { position: "center"; // default // or position: "start"; // or position: "end"; } tsx

This affects how the content in the footer's main row is positioned horizontally.

The footer can include multiple columns of links, each with its own title:

footer: { columns: [ { title: "Product", position: "center", // position in grid, optional: start, center, end links: [ { label: "Features", href: "/features" }, { label: "Pricing", href: "/pricing" }, { label: "Documentation", href: "/docs" }, { label: "GitHub", href: "https://github.com/org/repo" }, // Auto-detected as external ], }, { title: "Company", links: [ { label: "About", href: "/about" }, { label: "Blog", href: "/blog" }, { label: "Contact", href: "/contact" }, ], }, ]; } tsx

Each column can have its own positioning with the position property, which can be "start" , "center" , or "end" . This controls how the column is positioned within the footer grid.

You can add social media links to your footer:

footer: { social: [ { icon: "github", href: "https://github.com/yourusername", }, { icon: "twitter", href: "https://twitter.com/yourhandle", label: "Follow us", // optional label text }, ]; } tsx

The icon property currently can be one of the following values:

"reddit"

"discord"

"github"

"x" (Twitter)

(Twitter) "linkedin"

"facebook"

"instagram"

"youtube"

"tiktok"

"twitch"

"pinterest"

"snapchat"

"whatsapp"

"telegram"

Or you can provide a custom React component.

​Copyright Notice

Add a copyright notice with the copyright property:

footer: { copyright: `© ${new Date().getFullYear()} YourCompany LLC. All rights reserved.`; } tsx

You can add a logo to your footer:

footer: { logo: { src: { light: "/path/to/light-logo.png", dark: "/path/to/dark-logo.png" }, alt: "Company Logo", width: "120px" // optional width } } tsx

​Customizing with Slotlets

Dev Portal provides footer-before and footer-after slotlets that allow you to insert custom content before or after the main footer columns:

// In your zudoku.config.tsx UNSAFE_slotlets: { "footer-before": () => ( <div> <h3>Custom pre-footer content</h3> <p>This appears before the columns</p> </div> ), "footer-after": () => ( <div> <p>Additional footer content</p> </div> ) } tsx

​Complete Example

Here's a complete example showing all footer options: