Getting started
Updating Versions
When developing your Dev Portal locally, you likely want to keep your version of the Dev Portal up-to-date with the latest changes. This guide will walk you through the process of installing the latest version of the Dev Portal.
Inside of your project's
/docs directory, run the following command to update
the Dev Portal's dependencies:
npm install zudoku@latestbash
Occasionally, there may be peer dependencies such as
react that need updated.
If you encounter any messages that indicate that peer dependencies need updated,
run the following command:
npm install react@latest react-dom@latestbash
Updates that require more than just updating the dependencies will be noted in the changelog.