Getting started ​Updating Versions

When developing your Dev Portal locally, you likely want to keep your version of the Dev Portal up-to-date with the latest changes. This guide will walk you through the process of installing the latest version of the Dev Portal.

Inside of your project's /docs directory, run the following command to update the Dev Portal's dependencies:

npm install zudoku@latest bash

Occasionally, there may be peer dependencies such as react that need updated. If you encounter any messages that indicate that peer dependencies need updated, run the following command:

npm install react@latest react-dom@latest bash

Updates that require more than just updating the dependencies will be noted in the changelog.