Getting started
Local Development
This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are using the legacy developer portal, please refer to the docs.
Developing the Dev Portal locally is straightforward and provides a great developer experience with live updates and hot reloading. Follow these steps to get started.
Prerequisites
Getting Started
-
Clone the Zuplo repositoryCode(bash)
git clone <repository-url>
-
Install dependenciesCode(bash)
npm install
-
Navigate to the docs directoryCode(bash)
cd docs
-
Start the development serverCode(bash)
npm run dev
-
Open your browser
Navigate to http://localhost:3000 to see your Dev Portal.
Development Workflow
Once the development server is running, you can:
- Edit content: Make changes to any Markdown, MDX, or configuration files
- Live updates: Your browser will automatically refresh when you save changes
- Hot reloading: Most changes will be reflected instantly without a full page reload
- Real-time feedback: See your changes immediately as you develop
The development server watches for file changes and automatically rebuilds the site, providing an excellent developer experience for creating and maintaining your documentation.
What's Next?
