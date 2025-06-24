Getting started Local Development

This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are using the legacy developer portal, please refer to the docs.

Developing the Dev Portal locally is straightforward and provides a great developer experience with live updates and hot reloading. Follow these steps to get started.

Prerequisites

Node.js >=v22.7.0 (or >=20.19 will work as well)

(or will work as well) Git

Getting Started

Clone the Zuplo repository Code ( bash ) git clone < repository-ur l > Install dependencies Code ( bash ) npm install Navigate to the docs directory Code ( bash ) cd docs Start the development server Code ( bash ) npm run dev Open your browser Navigate to http://localhost:3000 to see your Dev Portal.

Development Workflow

Once the development server is running, you can:

Edit content : Make changes to any Markdown, MDX, or configuration files

: Make changes to any Markdown, MDX, or configuration files Live updates : Your browser will automatically refresh when you save changes

: Your browser will automatically refresh when you save changes Hot reloading : Most changes will be reflected instantly without a full page reload

: Most changes will be reflected instantly without a full page reload Real-time feedback: See your changes immediately as you develop

The development server watches for file changes and automatically rebuilds the site, providing an excellent developer experience for creating and maintaining your documentation.