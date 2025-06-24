Zuplo
Getting started

Local Development

This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are using the legacy developer portal, please refer to the docs.

Developing the Dev Portal locally is straightforward and provides a great developer experience with live updates and hot reloading. Follow these steps to get started.

Prerequisites

  • Node.js >=v22.7.0 (or >=20.19 will work as well)
  • Git

Getting Started

  1. Clone the Zuplo repository

    Code(bash)
     
    git clone <repository-url>

  2. Install dependencies

    Code(bash)
     
    npm install

  3. Navigate to the docs directory

    Code(bash)
     
    cd docs

  4. Start the development server

    Code(bash)
     
    npm run dev

  5. Open your browser

    Navigate to http://localhost:3000 to see your Dev Portal.

Development Workflow

Once the development server is running, you can:

  • Edit content: Make changes to any Markdown, MDX, or configuration files
  • Live updates: Your browser will automatically refresh when you save changes
  • Hot reloading: Most changes will be reflected instantly without a full page reload
  • Real-time feedback: See your changes immediately as you develop

The development server watches for file changes and automatically rebuilds the site, providing an excellent developer experience for creating and maintaining your documentation.

What's Next?

Last modified on
Migration GuideUpdating Versions