Getting started Node Modules

The Dev Portal supports installing and using custom node modules in your documentation. This allows you to extend your documentation with custom React components, utilities, or any other npm packages.

Installing Custom Packages

Inside your project's /docs directory, you can install any npm package using the standard npm commands:

npm install your-package-name bash

Using Custom React Components

You can import and use custom React components directly in the zudoku.config.tsx file or your MDX files:

import { MyCustomComponent } from "your-package-name" ; < MyCustomComponent />; jsx

TypeScript Support

The Dev Portal includes full TypeScript support for your custom components. Make sure your tsconfig.json includes the appropriate type definitions for your packages.

Limitations

While you can use most npm packages, be mindful of: