Dev Portal can generate LLM-friendly versions of your documentation following the llms.txt specification.
During build, you can optionally generate:
.mdfiles - Individual pages with frontmatter removed (via
publishMarkdown)
llms.txt- Summary with links to all pages
llms-full.txt- Complete documentation in one file
All options are disabled by default.
Configuration
LLM features are configured through the
docs section in your config:
zudoku.config.tsx
export default { docs: { files: "pages/**/*.{md,mdx}", // Your markdown files publishMarkdown: true, // Generate .md files llms: { llmsTxt: true, // Generate llms.txt llmsTxtFull: true, // Generate llms-full.txt includeProtected: false, // Exclude protected routes }, }, };
When enabled, markdown files are generated during build and deleted after creating the
llms.txt
files unless
publishMarkdown: true is set (see
publishMarkdown docs).
llmsTxt
Type:
boolean Default:
false
Generates an
llms.txt file with links to all documentation pages:
llms.txt
# Documentation - [Quickstart](/dev-portal/zudoku/quickstart.md): Get started with Dev Portal - [Writing](/dev-portal/zudoku/writing.md): A guide to writing documentation
llmsTxtFull
Type:
boolean Default:
false
Generates
llms-full.txt containing the complete content of all pages.
includeProtected
Type:
boolean Default:
false
By default, protected routes are excluded. Set to
true to include them in the generated files.
Output
Generated files are available in the output directory after build:
Code
dist/ ├── llms.txt # Generated if llmsTxt: true ├── llms-full.txt # Generated if llmsTxtFull: true └── docs/ ├── quickstart.md # Generated if publishMarkdown: true ├── writing.md └── ...
Important: Individual
.md files are only kept in the final build if
publishMarkdown: true.
If only
llmsTxt or
llmsTxtFull is enabled, the
.md files are generated temporarily during the
build but deleted after the
llms.txt files are created.
Redirect pages, error pages (400, 404, 500), and protected routes (unless
includeProtected: true)
are automatically excluded from all generated files.