Dev Portal can generate LLM-friendly versions of your documentation following the llms.txt specification.

During build, you can optionally generate:

.md files - Individual pages with frontmatter removed (via publishMarkdown )

- Individual pages with frontmatter removed (via ) llms.txt - Summary with links to all pages

- Summary with links to all pages llms-full.txt - Complete documentation in one file

All options are disabled by default.

Configuration

LLM features are configured through the docs section in your config:

zudoku.config.tsx zudoku.config.tsx export default { docs: { files: "pages/**/*.{md,mdx}" , // Your markdown files publishMarkdown: true , // Generate .md files llms: { llmsTxt: true , // Generate llms.txt llmsTxtFull: true , // Generate llms-full.txt includeProtected: false , // Exclude protected routes }, }, };

When enabled, markdown files are generated during build and deleted after creating the llms.txt files unless publishMarkdown: true is set (see publishMarkdown docs).

llmsTxt

Type: boolean Default: false

Generates an llms.txt file with links to all documentation pages:

llms.txt llms.txt # Documentation - [ Quickstart ]( /dev-portal/zudoku/quickstart.md ): Get started with Dev Portal - [ Writing ]( /dev-portal/zudoku/writing.md ): A guide to writing documentation

llmsTxtFull

Type: boolean Default: false

Generates llms-full.txt containing the complete content of all pages.

includeProtected

Type: boolean Default: false

By default, protected routes are excluded. Set to true to include them in the generated files.

Output

Generated files are available in the output directory after build:

Code dist/ ├── llms.txt # Generated if llmsTxt: true ├── llms-full.txt # Generated if llmsTxtFull: true └── docs/ ├── quickstart.md # Generated if publishMarkdown: true ├── writing.md └── ...

Important: Individual .md files are only kept in the final build if publishMarkdown: true . If only llmsTxt or llmsTxtFull is enabled, the .md files are generated temporarily during the build but deleted after the llms.txt files are created.

Redirect pages, error pages (400, 404, 500), and protected routes (unless includeProtected: true ) are automatically excluded from all generated files.