The Loki Log plugin enables pushing logs to your Loki server.

Enterprise Feature Custom logging is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager. Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.

To add the Loki logging plugin to your Zuplo project, add the following code to your zuplo.runtime.ts file. Replace my-username with your Grafana username and my-password with your Grafana password. Set the url option to the value of your Loki host.

Optionally, you can set the job value to set the name of your log stream job. This defaults to zuplo if not set.

Any custom fields you want to include in the log entry can be added to the fields property. These values will be appended to every log entry.

Setting the version option to 2 changes the log stream to not include the requestId value in the stream, but rather include it as a log value.

modules/zuplo.runtime.ts import { RuntimeExtensions, LokiLoggingPlugin, environment, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export function runtimeInit(runtime: RuntimeExtensions) { runtime.addPlugin( new LokiLoggingPlugin({ url: "https://logs-prod-us-central1.grafana.net/loki/api/v1/push", username: "my-username", job: "my-api", password: environment.LOKI_PASSWORD, version: 2, fields: { field1: "value1", field2: "value2", }, }), ); } ts

​Standard Fields

Every log entry will have a timestamp and a jsonPayload object. The value of the jsonPayload contains the text or objects passed into the log.

Stream fields are:

job - The name of the log stream job. Defaults to zuplo .

- The name of the log stream job. Defaults to . level - The level of the log, for example ERROR , INFO , etc.

- The level of the log, for example , , etc. environmentType - Where the Zuplo API is running. Values are edge , working-copy , or local

- Where the Zuplo API is running. Values are , , or environmentStage - If the environment is working-copy , preview , or production

Log trace fields are:

requestId - The UUID of the request (the value of the zp-rid header)

- The UUID of the request (the value of the header) atomicCounter - An atomic number that's used to order logs that have the same timestamp

- An atomic number that's used to order logs that have the same timestamp rayId - The network provider identifier (i.e. Cloudflare RayID) of the request

Note, log trace fields are only included if the version option is set to 2 or later.

​Log Format

The shape of the logs sent from Zuplo will be in the following format. If using version 2, tracing info ( requestId , etc.) will be included in the log values.