SumoLogic Plugin
The SumoLogic Log plugin enables pushing logs to SumoLogic.
Enterprise Feature
Custom logging is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager.
Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.
Setup
To add the SumoLogic logging plugin to your Zuplo project, add the following
code to your
zuplo.runtime.ts file. Set the
url parameter to the value of
your SumoLogic host.
Any custom fields you want to include in the log entry can be added to the
fields property. These values will be appended to every log sent to
Cloudwatch.
import { RuntimeExtensions, SumoLogicLoggingPlugin, environment, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export function runtimeInit(runtime: RuntimeExtensions) { runtime.addPlugin( new SumoLogicLoggingPlugin({ url: "https://endpoint4.collection.sumologic.com/receiver/v1/http/XXXXXX", fields: { field1: "value1", field2: "value2", }, }), ); }ts
Standard Fields
Every log entry will include the following fields:
timestamp- The time the log was created
severity- The level of the log, for example
ERROR,
INFO, etc.
environmentType- Where the Zuplo API is running. Values are
edge,
working-copy, or
local
environmentStage- If the environment is
working-copy,
preview, or
production
requestId- The UUID of the request (the value of the
zp-ridheader)
atomicCounter- An atomic number that's used to order logs that have the same timestamp
rayId- The network provider identifier (i.e. Cloudflare RayID) of the request