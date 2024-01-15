Audit Logs
Enterprise Feature
Audit Logs is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager.
Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.
Audit logs provide a comprehensive record of activities within your Zuplo account, helping you track changes and maintain compliance requirements. Every change performed in your account is logged with detailed information about who performed the change, when it occurred, and what resources were affected.
Beta Feature
Audit logs are currently in beta. During the beta period not all events may be captured. We are working towards full coverage.
Overview
Audit logs capture critical events across your Zuplo infrastructure, including:
- Project and environment modifications
- Configuration changes
- Team member management
- API key operations
- Deployment activities
- Security-related actions
Each log entry provides complete visibility into the change performed, making it easy to investigate issues, track changes, and demonstrate compliance.
Accessing Audit Logs
Audit logs are available for accounts on the Enterprise plan. To access your audit logs:
- Navigate to your account settings
- Click on Audit Logs in the left sidebar
- View the chronological list of all account activities
Audit logs are retained for 90 days by default. Contact support if you need extended retention periods.
Understanding Log Entries
Each audit log entry contains the following information:
Core Fields
- Timestamp: When the action occurred (ISO 8601 format)
- Action: The specific operation performed (e.g.,
project.create,
user.invite,
deployment.promote)
- Request ID: Unique identifier for tracking the request
- Success: Whether the action completed successfully (true/false/null)
- Error: Error message if the action failed
- Metadata: Additional action-specific metadata
Actor Information
- Sub: The subject identifier of the actor (user ID, API key, etc.)
- Email: The email address of the actor (only for user actors)
- Type: The type of actor (
user,
consumer,
service,
anonymous)
- Connection: The authentication connection used (e.g.,
auth0,
- ActingAs: Information about impersonated user, if applicable - this is
done by authorized Zuplo staff for support or diagnostic purposes only.
Contains:
- Sub: Subject identifier of the impersonated user
- Email: Email of the impersonated user
- Metadata: Additional actor-specific metadata
Resource Information
Actions that affect specific resources include detailed resource information:
- Type: The type of resource affected (
account,
project,
deployment, etc.)
- ID: Unique identifier of the resource
- Metadata: Resource-specific metadata and additional details
Context Information
Each log entry includes detailed context about where and how the action was performed:
- IP Address: The IP address of the request
- User Agent: The user agent string of the request
- Country: The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code (e.g., 'US', 'GB')
- Region: The region/state code (e.g., 'CA' for California)
- City: The city name from which the request originated
- Postal Code: The postal/ZIP code
- Metro Code: The metro code (DMA code in the US)
- AS Org: The Autonomous System organization (ISP name)
Route Information
- Source: The source system or API that handled the request (e.g., 'api', 'gateway')
- URL: The full URL path of the request
- Method: The HTTP method used for the request
Filtering and Searching
The audit logs interface provides powerful filtering capabilities:
Available Filters
- Date Range: Filter logs within a specific time period
- Action: View specific actions (e.g., all deployment activities)
- Actor: Filter by the user who performed actions
- Success/Failure: View only successful or failed operations
API Access
Audit logs can be accessed programmatically via the Zuplo API:
Code
curl -X GET \ "https://dev.zuplo.com/accounts/{accountName}/audit-logs" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json"
Query Parameters
limit: Number of results per page (default: 20, max: 100)
offset: Pagination offset (default: 0)
startDate: Filter logs after this date (ISO 8601 format)
endDate: Filter logs before this date (ISO 8601 format)
action: Filter by specific action (e.g., 'account.create')
actor: Filter by actor's email address or subject identifier
success: Filter by success status (true/false)
Date Range Limitation The date range between
startDate and
endDate cannot
exceed 30 days. The start date must be before the end date.
Response Format
Code
{ "data": [ { "action": "project.update", "metadata": { /* action-specific metadata */ }, "actor": { "sub": "auth0|123456", "email": "user@example.com", "type": "user", "connection": "auth0", "actingAs": null, "metadata": { /* additional actor metadata */ } }, "resources": [ { "type": "project", "id": "proj_123", "metadata": { /* resource-specific metadata */ } } ], "context": { "ipAddress": "192.168.1.1", "userAgent": "Mozilla/5.0...", "country": "US", "region": "CA", "city": "San Francisco", "postalCode": "94102", "metroCode": "807", "asOrg": "Example ISP" }, "route": { "source": "api", "url": "/accounts/my-company/projects/proj_123", "method": "PATCH" }, "timestamp": "2024-01-15T10:30:45.123Z", "requestId": "req_abc123", "success": true, "error": null } ], "pagination": { "limit": 20, "offset": 0, "total": 1234, "hasMore": true } }
Retention and Archival
- Understand your compliance requirements for log retention
- Plan for long-term storage if needed beyond 90 days
- Consider exporting logs for archival purposes
- Maintain backup copies of critical audit trails
Limitations
- Audit logs are retained for 90 days by default
- Maximum of 100 results per API request
- Date range queries cannot exceed 30 days
- Some automated system actions may not generate audit logs
- Logs are immutable and cannot be modified or deleted