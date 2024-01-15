Account Settings Audit Logs

Enterprise Feature Audit Logs is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager. Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.

Audit logs provide a comprehensive record of activities within your Zuplo account, helping you track changes and maintain compliance requirements. Every change performed in your account is logged with detailed information about who performed the change, when it occurred, and what resources were affected.

Beta Feature Audit logs are currently in beta. During the beta period not all events may be captured. We are working towards full coverage.

Overview

Audit logs capture critical events across your Zuplo infrastructure, including:

Project and environment modifications

Configuration changes

Team member management

API key operations

Deployment activities

Security-related actions

Each log entry provides complete visibility into the change performed, making it easy to investigate issues, track changes, and demonstrate compliance.

Accessing Audit Logs

Audit logs are available for accounts on the Enterprise plan. To access your audit logs:

Navigate to your account settings Click on Audit Logs in the left sidebar View the chronological list of all account activities

Audit logs are retained for 90 days by default. Contact support if you need extended retention periods.

Understanding Log Entries

Each audit log entry contains the following information:

Core Fields

Timestamp : When the action occurred (ISO 8601 format)

: When the action occurred (ISO 8601 format) Action : The specific operation performed (e.g., project.create , user.invite , deployment.promote )

: The specific operation performed (e.g., , , ) Request ID : Unique identifier for tracking the request

: Unique identifier for tracking the request Success : Whether the action completed successfully (true/false/null)

: Whether the action completed successfully (true/false/null) Error : Error message if the action failed

: Error message if the action failed Metadata: Additional action-specific metadata

Actor Information

Sub : The subject identifier of the actor (user ID, API key, etc.)

: The subject identifier of the actor (user ID, API key, etc.) Email : The email address of the actor (only for user actors)

: The email address of the actor (only for user actors) Type : The type of actor ( user , consumer , service , anonymous )

: The type of actor ( , , , ) Connection : The authentication connection used (e.g., auth0 , google )

: The authentication connection used (e.g., , ) ActingAs : Information about impersonated user, if applicable - this is done by authorized Zuplo staff for support or diagnostic purposes only. Contains: Sub: Subject identifier of the impersonated user Email: Email of the impersonated user

: Information about impersonated user, if applicable - this is done by authorized Zuplo staff for support or diagnostic purposes only. Contains: Metadata: Additional actor-specific metadata

Resource Information

Actions that affect specific resources include detailed resource information:

Type : The type of resource affected ( account , project , deployment , etc.)

: The type of resource affected ( , , , etc.) ID : Unique identifier of the resource

: Unique identifier of the resource Metadata: Resource-specific metadata and additional details

Context Information

Each log entry includes detailed context about where and how the action was performed:

IP Address : The IP address of the request

: The IP address of the request User Agent : The user agent string of the request

: The user agent string of the request Country : The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code (e.g., 'US', 'GB')

: The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code (e.g., 'US', 'GB') Region : The region/state code (e.g., 'CA' for California)

: The region/state code (e.g., 'CA' for California) City : The city name from which the request originated

: The city name from which the request originated Postal Code : The postal/ZIP code

: The postal/ZIP code Metro Code : The metro code (DMA code in the US)

: The metro code (DMA code in the US) AS Org: The Autonomous System organization (ISP name)

Route Information

Source : The source system or API that handled the request (e.g., 'api', 'gateway')

: The source system or API that handled the request (e.g., 'api', 'gateway') URL : The full URL path of the request

: The full URL path of the request Method: The HTTP method used for the request

Filtering and Searching

The audit logs interface provides powerful filtering capabilities:

Available Filters

Date Range : Filter logs within a specific time period

: Filter logs within a specific time period Action : View specific actions (e.g., all deployment activities)

: View specific actions (e.g., all deployment activities) Actor : Filter by the user who performed actions

: Filter by the user who performed actions Success/Failure: View only successful or failed operations

API Access

Audit logs can be accessed programmatically via the Zuplo API:

Terminal Code curl -X GET \ "https://dev.zuplo.com/accounts/{accountName}/audit-logs" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Query Parameters

limit : Number of results per page (default: 20, max: 100)

: Number of results per page (default: 20, max: 100) offset : Pagination offset (default: 0)

: Pagination offset (default: 0) startDate : Filter logs after this date (ISO 8601 format)

: Filter logs after this date (ISO 8601 format) endDate : Filter logs before this date (ISO 8601 format)

: Filter logs before this date (ISO 8601 format) action : Filter by specific action (e.g., 'account.create')

: Filter by specific action (e.g., 'account.create') actor : Filter by actor's email address or subject identifier

: Filter by actor's email address or subject identifier success : Filter by success status (true/false)

Date Range Limitation The date range between startDate and endDate cannot exceed 30 days. The start date must be before the end date.

Response Format

JSON Code { "data" : [ { "action" : "project.update" , "metadata" : { /* action-specific metadata */ }, "actor" : { "sub" : "auth0|123456" , "email" : "user@example.com" , "type" : "user" , "connection" : "auth0" , "actingAs" : null , "metadata" : { /* additional actor metadata */ } }, "resources" : [ { "type" : "project" , "id" : "proj_123" , "metadata" : { /* resource-specific metadata */ } } ], "context" : { "ipAddress" : "192.168.1.1" , "userAgent" : "Mozilla/5.0..." , "country" : "US" , "region" : "CA" , "city" : "San Francisco" , "postalCode" : "94102" , "metroCode" : "807" , "asOrg" : "Example ISP" }, "route" : { "source" : "api" , "url" : "/accounts/my-company/projects/proj_123" , "method" : "PATCH" }, "timestamp" : "2024-01-15T10:30:45.123Z" , "requestId" : "req_abc123" , "success" : true , "error" : null } ], "pagination" : { "limit" : 20 , "offset" : 0 , "total" : 1234 , "hasMore" : true } }

Retention and Archival

Understand your compliance requirements for log retention

Plan for long-term storage if needed beyond 90 days

Consider exporting logs for archival purposes

Maintain backup copies of critical audit trails

Limitations

Audit logs are retained for 90 days by default

Maximum of 100 results per API request

Date range queries cannot exceed 30 days

Some automated system actions may not generate audit logs

Logs are immutable and cannot be modified or deleted