When you create a new Zuplo account, a default API key is automatically generated for you. This key provides full access to your Zuplo account and is intended to help you get started quickly. However, as you build your API and deploy to production, you likely want to delete this key and create a new one with more restricted permissions (if your plan supports fine-grained permissions).

Deleting the Default API Key

Legacy Developer Portal When using the legacy developer portal, the default API Key is used by the developer portal backend to authenticate to your Zuplo services. If you delete the default API key, your legacy developer portal will IMMEDIATELY stop working.

To delete the default API key, follow these steps: