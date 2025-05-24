Account Settings
Default API Key
When you create a new Zuplo account, a default API key is automatically generated for you. This key provides full access to your Zuplo account and is intended to help you get started quickly. However, as you build your API and deploy to production, you likely want to delete this key and create a new one with more restricted permissions (if your plan supports fine-grained permissions).
Deleting the Default API Key
Legacy Developer Portal
When using the legacy developer portal, the default API Key is used by the developer portal backend to authenticate to your Zuplo services. If you delete the default API key, your legacy developer portal will IMMEDIATELY stop working.
To delete the default API key, follow these steps:
- Navigate to your Zuplo account settings.
- Click on the API Keys section.
- Locate the default API key in the list. It will be labeled "Default consumer for account-name" and have a "default" tag.
- Click the Delete button next to the default API key.
- Confirm the deletion when prompted.