Zuplo Billing

The "Upgrade & Billing" page in the Zuplo dashboard allows you to subscribe to a Zuplo plan, update your payment method, and view your billing history.

Zuplo uses Stripe to process payments. When you subscribe to a Zuplo plan, you will be redirected to the Stripe checkout page to enter your payment information. Once your payment is processed, you will be redirected back to the Zuplo dashboard.

When you navigate to the "Upgrade & Billing" page, you will see a link to manage your existing subscription. Clicking this link will take you to the Stripe checkout page where you can update your payment method.