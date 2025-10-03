Account Settings Zuplo Single Sign On

Zuplo Single Sign On (SSO) is a feature that allows you to authenticate users using a third-party identity provider.

Enterprise Feature Single Sign On is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager. Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.

Zuplo uses Auth0 to manage enterprise SSO, so we can support essentially any Identity Provider. Common options are Azure AD, Okta, Google Workspace, etc.

Configuring your Identity Provider

Setup

If you have purchased the optional Enterprise SSO add-on, you can configured SSO with your identity provider through the Zuplo portal by following the steps below.

Navigate to the Account Settings section in the Zuplo portal. Open the "Security" tab. In the section labeled "Single Sign On (SSO)", click the "Setup Single Sign-On" button. This will open a new window hosted by Auth0 that allows you to configure SSO for your organization. Follow the instructions in the Auth0 window to configure SSO with your identity provider and domain (e.g. yourcompany.com). Be sure to click "Enable Connection" in the Auth0 window to activate SSO for your organization. Once SSO is enabled, users can log in to Zuplo using your identity provider.

Edit Single Sign On

If you need to edit your SSO configuration after the initial setup, you can do so by clicking the "Edit Connection" button in the "Single Sign On (SSO)" section of the Security tab in Account Settings.

This will open the Auth0 configuration window where you can make changes to your connection settings. This is useful if you need to rotate certificates or client secrets or if you need to add or remove domains.

Disable Single Sign On

If you need to disable SSO completely, contact Zuplo support for assistance.

Single Sign On Settings

If you have configured Single Sign On for your organization, you can customize how users login to your account.

Require Enterprise SSO

It is highly recommended to enable this setting to ensure all users are authenticating through your enterprise identity provider.

Require all account members authenticate with the configured enterprise identity provider. When enabled, users will be prevented from logging in with Google, GitHub, or passwords.

Automatically add SSO-enabled users

When enabled, any user who authenticates with the configured enterprise identity provider will automatically be added to this account. Use this setting if you want to control access to Zuplo through your identity provider.

When disabled, users will need to be invited to the account by an existing user.

If you have role-based access control enabled, new users will be added to the account as a Member. You can change their role after they have been added. If role-based access control is not enabled, new users will be added as an Admin.

Frequently Asked Questions

What SSO Providers does Zuplo Support?

What happens when SSO is enabled for my organization?

When SSO is enabled, you'll use your organization's identity provider (like Okta or Azure AD) to log into Zuplo. This provides enhanced security and streamlines access management for your team.

If you previously had a Zuplo account with the same email address, your SSO login will be treated as the primary method going forward.

Will I have access to my existing projects after SSO is enabled?

Yes! When you log in with SSO using the same email address as your previous account, you'll automatically have access to all the projects and roles from your existing Zuplo accounts. The system will seamlessly connect your SSO identity with your previous access permissions.

How should I log into Zuplo once SSO is enabled?

Always use the standard Zuplo login page at https://portal.zuplo.com - the system will automatically redirect you to your organization's SSO provider. This ensures you're using the secure, organization-approved authentication method.

Legacy Account Access If you need to access a previous account for administrative purposes during the transition period, contact Zuplo support for assistance.