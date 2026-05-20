API Gateway Comparison Q2 2026: Which Platform Fits Your Team?

Find the right API management platform for your team profile. Compare Zuplo, Kong, Azure APIM, AWS API Gateway, and Tyk by team size, industry, and workload.

Choosing an API management platform is not just about features — it is about fit. The right platform for a five-person startup building an AI agent API is fundamentally different from the right platform for a regulated bank running Kubernetes clusters across three regions. Zuplo, Kong, Azure API Management, AWS API Gateway, and Tyk each serve different team profiles well.

This guide takes a different angle from our comprehensive best API management platforms comparison. Instead of evaluating every platform feature by feature, we organize recommendations by who you are — your team size, your industry, and the type of workload you are building. If you already know your constraints, this guide gets you to a recommendation faster.

How to Use This Guide

Find the section that matches your team profile:

Each profile includes:

The platform we recommend for that profile

for that profile Why it fits — the specific capabilities that align with your constraints

— the specific capabilities that align with your constraints Alternatives to consider — when another platform might be the better choice

— when another platform might be the better choice What to watch out for — common pitfalls for teams in your situation

If You Are a Small Platform Team (2–10 Engineers)

Recommended: Zuplo

Small platform teams need to move fast without accumulating operational debt. Every hour spent managing gateway infrastructure — updating clusters, tuning databases, debugging deployment pipelines — is an hour not spent building the product your customers care about. Zuplo eliminates this overhead entirely.

Why Zuplo Fits

Zero infrastructure : Zuplo is fully managed. There are no clusters to provision, no databases to maintain, and no Kubernetes operators to monitor. Your entire API gateway configuration lives in Git, and deployments happen automatically when you push.

: Zuplo is fully managed. There are no clusters to provision, no databases to maintain, and no Kubernetes operators to monitor. Your entire API gateway configuration lives in Git, and deployments happen automatically when you push. Sub-20-second global deploys : When you push to a branch, Zuplo deploys your API gateway across 300+ edge locations worldwide in under 20 seconds. Every branch gets its own live, isolated environment — so engineers test in real environments without stepping on each other.

: When you push to a branch, Zuplo deploys your API gateway across 300+ edge locations worldwide in under 20 seconds. Every branch gets its own live, isolated environment — so engineers test in real environments without stepping on each other. TypeScript policies : Your team writes gateway logic — authentication handlers, request transformations, custom validation — in TypeScript, the language they already know. No Lua, no XML, no proprietary DSLs.

: Your team writes gateway logic — authentication handlers, request transformations, custom validation — in TypeScript, the language they already know. No Lua, no XML, no proprietary DSLs. Developer portal included on free tier : Zuplo generates a developer portal directly from your OpenAPI spec, complete with API key self-service. You do not need a separate tool or a paid tier to give your API consumers a professional onboarding experience.

: Zuplo generates a developer portal directly from your OpenAPI spec, complete with API key self-service. You do not need a separate tool or a paid tier to give your API consumers a professional onboarding experience. Built-in monetization: If your API is a product, Zuplo includes API monetization with Stripe billing, usage metering, and tiered plans — no third-party billing integration required.

When to Consider Alternatives

If your team is already deeply invested in Kubernetes and needs the gateway to double as a Kubernetes ingress controller, Kong is a natural fit. Kong’s Ingress Controller is mature and its plugin ecosystem is extensive. Be prepared for the operational overhead of managing Kong clusters, Postgres databases, and Redis caches.

and needs the gateway to double as a Kubernetes ingress controller, is a natural fit. Kong’s Ingress Controller is mature and its plugin ecosystem is extensive. Be prepared for the operational overhead of managing Kong clusters, Postgres databases, and Redis caches. If you are building exclusively on AWS Lambda and only need simple request routing within the AWS ecosystem, AWS API Gateway offers the tightest Lambda integration with pay-per-request pricing.

Watch Out For

Avoid platforms that charge per environment. Small teams iterate constantly, and paying for each dev/staging/production environment constrains how fast you can ship. Zuplo includes unlimited environments on every plan.

Do not underestimate the operational cost of “free” open-source gateways. Running Kong or Tyk in production requires infrastructure expertise, database management, and ongoing security patching. For a small team, that hidden cost often exceeds the sticker price of a managed platform.

If You Are an AI Startup Building Agent-Facing APIs

Recommended: Zuplo

AI startups face a unique set of API management challenges. Your APIs are consumed not just by human developers but by AI agents that discover tools dynamically through the Model Context Protocol (MCP). You need token-based rate limiting for LLM traffic (where one request can cost 1,000x more than another), model fallback routing, and the ability to expose your APIs as MCP tools without rebuilding them.

Why Zuplo Fits

Native MCP server hosting : Any API running through Zuplo can be transformed into a fully compliant remote MCP server directly from your OpenAPI spec. AI agents discover and consume your APIs through MCP with no separate infrastructure.

: Any API running through Zuplo can be transformed into a fully compliant remote MCP server directly from your OpenAPI spec. AI agents discover and consume your APIs through MCP with no separate infrastructure. MCP Gateway : Zuplo’s MCP Gateway provides a centralized control plane for managing all MCP servers — internal, third-party, or vendor-provided — with team permissions, auth translation, and security policies like PII detection and prompt-injection blocking.

: Zuplo’s MCP Gateway provides a centralized control plane for managing all MCP servers — internal, third-party, or vendor-provided — with team permissions, auth translation, and security policies like PII detection and prompt-injection blocking. AI Gateway : Zuplo’s AI Gateway handles LLM traffic with token-based rate limiting, model fallback, and cost controls. This is built into the same platform — not a separate product.

: Zuplo’s AI Gateway handles LLM traffic with token-based rate limiting, model fallback, and cost controls. This is built into the same platform — not a separate product. Free tier with AI features: Zuplo’s free tier includes production-ready AI and MCP capabilities, so startups can validate their agent-facing API without upfront costs.

When to Consider Alternatives

If you need to govern AI traffic within an existing Kubernetes-based infrastructure , Kong has invested heavily in AI Gateway capabilities including LLM routing, MCP registry features, and agent entitlement metering through Konnect. Kong’s AI features are delivered as plugins on top of their existing gateway.

, has invested heavily in AI Gateway capabilities including LLM routing, MCP registry features, and agent entitlement metering through Konnect. Kong’s AI features are delivered as plugins on top of their existing gateway. If your AI application runs on Azure OpenAI Service and you need token-based rate limiting specifically for Azure-hosted models, Azure API Management includes native Azure OpenAI integration.

Watch Out For

Many platforms market AI features that are actually separate products with separate pricing. Verify that AI gateway and MCP capabilities are included in the platform you are evaluating, not add-ons that double your bill.

MCP is still a fast-moving standard. Choose a platform that treats MCP as a first-class concern — not a checkbox plugin — so you get updates as the protocol evolves.

If You Are a Regulated Enterprise (Finance, Healthcare, Government)

Recommended: Zuplo (Managed Dedicated) or IBM API Connect

Regulated enterprises need more than features — they need compliance guarantees, data residency controls, and audit trails that satisfy their security and legal teams. The platform you choose must support where your API traffic is processed, not just how.

Why Zuplo Fits

Managed Dedicated deployments : Zuplo offers dedicated, isolated network environments on the cloud provider and regions you choose. EU enterprises can meet GDPR and EU AI Act data residency requirements while benefiting from Zuplo’s managed experience — without the operational burden of self-hosting.

: Zuplo offers dedicated, isolated network environments on the cloud provider and regions you choose. EU enterprises can meet GDPR and EU AI Act data residency requirements while benefiting from Zuplo’s managed experience — without the operational burden of self-hosting. SOC 2 Type II compliance : Zuplo offers SOC 2 Type II compliance on the Enterprise plan, with continuous monitoring and annual audits.

: Zuplo offers SOC 2 Type II compliance on the Enterprise plan, with continuous monitoring and annual audits. SAML SSO : Enterprise identity management is available — connect your existing identity provider for single sign-on.

: Enterprise identity management is available — connect your existing identity provider for single sign-on. Self-hosted option : For the most stringent requirements, Zuplo offers a self-hosted deployment where you run the gateway on your own infrastructure with full control.

: For the most stringent requirements, Zuplo offers a self-hosted deployment where you run the gateway on your own infrastructure with full control. Configurable logging policies: Zuplo provides logging policies that let you redact sensitive headers, control which fields appear in audit logs, and customize what data is captured — supporting privacy-by-design requirements.

When to Consider Alternatives

If you need mainframe integration or hybrid cloud federation across legacy systems , IBM API Connect provides the deepest compliance coverage (FIPS, HIPAA, GDPR) and can federate governance across IBM, AWS, Azure, and on-premises runtimes.

or , provides the deepest compliance coverage (FIPS, HIPAA, GDPR) and can federate governance across IBM, AWS, Azure, and on-premises runtimes. If your organization is deeply invested in the Microsoft ecosystem (Azure AD, Azure Monitor, Azure DevOps), Azure API Management offers native integration — but be prepared for XML-based policies, 30-minute provisioning times, and per-environment billing.

Watch Out For

Data residency is not just about where your gateway runs — it also covers where logs are stored, where analytics are processed, and where API keys are validated. Ask your vendor about all of these.

Some platforms offer “multi-region” but still process control plane operations in a single jurisdiction. Verify that the control plane respects your residency requirements, not just the data plane.

If You Are a Kubernetes-First Infrastructure Team

Recommended: Kong

If your team already manages Kubernetes clusters, runs service meshes, and thinks in terms of pods and ingress controllers, Kong fits naturally into that architecture. Kong’s Kubernetes Ingress Controller is one of the most mature in the API gateway space, and the open-source gateway is battle-tested at scale.

Why Kong Fits

Kubernetes-native : Kong’s Ingress Controller deploys as a Kubernetes resource. Your gateway configuration lives alongside your service manifests.

: Kong’s Ingress Controller deploys as a Kubernetes resource. Your gateway configuration lives alongside your service manifests. Mature plugin ecosystem : Hundreds of community and enterprise plugins cover authentication, rate limiting, logging, transformations, and more.

: Hundreds of community and enterprise plugins cover authentication, rate limiting, logging, transformations, and more. Deployment flexibility : Deploy Kong as an ingress controller, a sidecar, or a standalone gateway — all within your Kubernetes environment.

: Deploy Kong as an ingress controller, a sidecar, or a standalone gateway — all within your Kubernetes environment. Open-source core: The Kong Gateway is open-source, so you can inspect the codebase, contribute, and avoid vendor lock-in at the gateway layer.

When to Consider Zuplo Instead

Kong requires operational expertise. You are responsible for managing the gateway clusters, Postgres databases, Redis caches, and keeping up with Kong version upgrades. If your team would rather spend that time building product features:

Zuplo eliminates infrastructure management entirely . Deployments are GitOps-native with sub-20-second global deploys — no rolling Kubernetes deployments to manage.

. Deployments are GitOps-native with sub-20-second global deploys — no rolling Kubernetes deployments to manage. Zuplo uses TypeScript instead of Lua for custom policies, which aligns better with most modern engineering teams.

instead of Lua for custom policies, which aligns better with most modern engineering teams. Zuplo includes a developer portal on every plan including free. Kong’s developer portal requires a paid Konnect subscription.

For a detailed comparison, see our Kong vs Zuplo API gateway comparison or the Kong to Zuplo migration guide.

Watch Out For

The open-source Kong Gateway does not include a developer portal, advanced analytics, or enterprise SSO. These require Konnect (paid) or third-party solutions.

Kong Konnect pricing can escalate quickly at high traffic volumes — roughly $105 per month per gateway service plus per-request fees.

Custom plugin development in Lua has a learning curve if your team primarily uses TypeScript or Python.

If You Are Building on AWS

Recommended: AWS API Gateway for Lambda routing; Zuplo for full API management

AWS API Gateway is the natural starting point for Lambda-backed services. It integrates natively with Lambda, Step Functions, DynamoDB, and virtually every AWS service. For simple request routing within the AWS ecosystem, it is the path of least resistance.

Why AWS API Gateway Fits

AWS API Gateway is a natural fit when:

You only need to proxy requests to Lambda functions

You do not need a developer-facing portal with API key self-service

Your API serves a single region or you are comfortable putting CloudFront in front

You do not need built-in API monetization

When to Consider Zuplo Instead

If your AWS-hosted API needs any of the following, Zuplo provides them out of the box while still connecting to your Lambda, ECS, or EC2 backends:

Developer portal : Auto-generated from your OpenAPI spec with API key self-service

: Auto-generated from your OpenAPI spec with API key self-service Global edge deployment : Zuplo runs across 300+ edge locations — not a single AWS region

: Zuplo runs across 300+ edge locations — not a single AWS region TypeScript policies : Write custom gateway logic in TypeScript instead of CloudFormation or SAM templates

: Write custom gateway logic in TypeScript instead of CloudFormation or SAM templates API monetization : Built-in Stripe billing with usage-based metering

: Built-in Stripe billing with usage-based metering GitOps deploys: Push to a branch and your gateway is live globally in under 20 seconds — no SAM deploy pipelines to configure

For a detailed breakdown, see our AWS API Gateway vs Zuplo comparison.

Watch Out For

AWS API Gateway is regional, not global. Multi-region deployment requires setting up multiple API Gateway instances with CloudFront or Route 53, adding operational complexity.

The pricing model is pay-per-request, which works well for low-traffic APIs but can become expensive at scale.

GitOps support requires CloudFormation, SAM, CDK, or Terraform — the configuration is verbose and AWS-specific.

If You Are on the Microsoft / Azure Stack

Recommended: Evaluate both Azure APIM and Zuplo

Azure API Management integrates deeply with the Microsoft ecosystem: Azure AD (Entra ID) for authentication, Azure Monitor for observability, and Azure DevOps for CI/CD. If your organization is fully committed to Microsoft tooling, Azure APIM fits naturally.

Why Azure APIM Fits

Azure APIM’s strengths include:

Native Azure AD (Entra ID) integration

Deep Azure Monitor and Application Insights telemetry

XML-based policies that cover a wide range of transformation and security scenarios

Azure Private Link for secure private connectivity

When to Consider Zuplo Instead

Azure APIM has real trade-offs that push many teams toward alternatives:

Provisioning takes 30+ minutes for new instances

for new instances Per-environment billing — each dev, staging, and production environment needs its own APIM instance, multiplying costs

— each dev, staging, and production environment needs its own APIM instance, multiplying costs XML-based policies are verbose and difficult to maintain at scale

are verbose and difficult to maintain at scale Developer portal requires significant effort to customize and has a frustrating publishing workflow

requires significant effort to customize and has a frustrating publishing workflow New 2026 resource limits cap the number of APIs, operations, and subscriptions per tier

Zuplo works with any Azure backend — Azure Functions, AKS, App Service, Azure Container Apps — and validates Microsoft Entra ID tokens natively. Teams that switch from Azure APIM to Zuplo get deployments in seconds instead of 30+ minutes, TypeScript policies instead of XML, unlimited environments on every plan including free, a polished developer portal generated from OpenAPI specs, and built-in API monetization with no custom integration work.

For a head-to-head breakdown, see our Azure APIM vs Zuplo comparison or the Azure APIM migration guide.

Watch Out For

Azure APIM’s new 2026 resource limits are tier-gated. Lower tiers get significantly lower ceilings on the number of API operations, products, and subscriptions. API versions and revisions count against the operations limit.

Multi-region deployment requires Premium tier, with a minimal two-region setup running roughly $16,770/month.

The developer portal has a separate publishing lifecycle — changes do not appear until you explicitly publish them.

If You Are an Enterprise with GraphQL APIs

Recommended: Tyk

Tyk’s native GraphQL support — including GraphQL proxying, federation, and REST-to-GraphQL conversion — makes it the best fit for teams building a GraphQL-centric API strategy. The open-source Tyk Gateway handles GraphQL natively, not through plugins.

Why Tyk Fits

Native GraphQL proxy : Tyk can proxy GraphQL requests directly, including schema-based validation and introspection controls.

: Tyk can proxy GraphQL requests directly, including schema-based validation and introspection controls. GraphQL federation : Tyk supports federating multiple GraphQL subgraphs into a single unified graph, which is essential for teams running microservices with GraphQL.

: Tyk supports federating multiple GraphQL subgraphs into a single unified graph, which is essential for teams running microservices with GraphQL. REST-to-GraphQL conversion : Tyk can expose existing REST APIs as GraphQL endpoints, reducing the migration burden for teams adopting GraphQL incrementally.

: Tyk can expose existing REST APIs as GraphQL endpoints, reducing the migration burden for teams adopting GraphQL incrementally. Open-source core: The Tyk Gateway is open-source, letting you run GraphQL proxying without licensing fees.

When to Consider Zuplo Instead

If your GraphQL APIs are one part of a broader API program that includes REST APIs, a developer portal, API monetization, and MCP/AI capabilities, Zuplo provides a more complete platform. Zuplo does not have native GraphQL federation but handles GraphQL proxying and works alongside dedicated GraphQL tools like Apollo Router.

Watch Out For

Tyk’s developer portal, analytics, and enterprise SSO require the paid Tyk Dashboard or Tyk Cloud — these are not included in the open-source gateway.

Custom plugins can be written in Go, Python, JavaScript, or gRPC, which provides flexibility but also means your team may need to work across multiple languages.

Tyk’s community is smaller than Kong’s, which means fewer third-party tutorials and integrations.

Choosing the Right Platform: Decision Summary

Your team profile determines which platform will create the least friction and the most value. Here is a quick reference:

Small platform team (2–10 engineers) → Zuplo. Zero infrastructure, free tier, fast deploys.

→ Zuplo. Zero infrastructure, free tier, fast deploys. AI startup → Zuplo. Native MCP hosting, AI Gateway, token-based rate limiting.

→ Zuplo. Native MCP hosting, AI Gateway, token-based rate limiting. Regulated enterprise → Zuplo Managed Dedicated for modern DX with compliance, or IBM API Connect for mainframe and hybrid cloud.

→ Zuplo Managed Dedicated for modern DX with compliance, or IBM API Connect for mainframe and hybrid cloud. Kubernetes-first team → Kong. Mature ingress controller and plugin ecosystem.

→ Kong. Mature ingress controller and plugin ecosystem. AWS-only, Lambda routing → AWS API Gateway. Tightest Lambda integration.

→ AWS API Gateway. Tightest Lambda integration. AWS with full API management → Zuplo. Developer portal, monetization, and edge deployment on top of Lambda backends.

→ Zuplo. Developer portal, monetization, and edge deployment on top of Lambda backends. Azure-first organization → Evaluate Azure APIM for deep Microsoft integration or Zuplo for modern DX without lock-in.

→ Evaluate Azure APIM for deep Microsoft integration or Zuplo for modern DX without lock-in. GraphQL-centric → Tyk. Native GraphQL proxy and federation.

→ Tyk. Native GraphQL proxy and federation. Event-driven (Kafka, MQTT) → Gravitee. First-class async API support.

For a comprehensive feature-by-feature comparison of all eleven platforms, see our Best API Management Platforms (2026) guide.

Getting Started

The fastest way to evaluate whether Zuplo fits your team is to try it. Sign up for free — no credit card required — and deploy a production-ready API gateway with a developer portal, API key management, and global edge deployment in minutes. Your entire configuration lives in Git, so there is nothing to undo if you decide it is not the right fit.