Azure API Management vs Zuplo: Microsoft Cloud Platform vs Edge-Native API Gateway

A detailed comparison of Azure API Management and Zuplo covering architecture, developer experience, pricing, security, and when to choose each platform.

Azure API Management (APIM) and Zuplo take fundamentally different approaches to API management. Azure APIM is a cloud-provider-native platform deeply integrated with the Microsoft Azure ecosystem — a regional, enterprise gateway built for organizations committed to Microsoft’s stack. Zuplo is a cloud-agnostic, edge-native API gateway built for developer speed and global performance — an alternative to Azure APIM that deploys globally in seconds rather than minutes. This comparison covers the differences that matter when you’re evaluating which platform fits your team.

Here’s what sets them apart:

Architecture: Azure APIM deploys to specific Azure regions with optional multi-region at the Premium tier (~$2,800/month per unit). Zuplo deploys to 300+ global edge locations by default on every plan, including the free tier.

Azure APIM deploys to specific Azure regions with optional multi-region at the Premium tier (~$2,800/month per unit). Zuplo deploys to 300+ global edge locations by default on every plan, including the free tier. Developer experience: Azure APIM uses XML-based policies with C# expressions configured through the Azure Portal. Zuplo uses TypeScript policies with native GitOps workflows and instant preview environments on every pull request.

Azure APIM uses XML-based policies with C# expressions configured through the Azure Portal. Zuplo uses TypeScript policies with native GitOps workflows and instant preview environments on every pull request. Pricing: Azure APIM’s production tiers start at roughly $150/month (Basic) and climb to $2,800+/month per unit for multi-region Premium, with separate billing per environment. Zuplo offers transparent, usage-based pricing starting free, with unlimited environments and global distribution included at every tier.

Azure APIM’s production tiers start at roughly $150/month (Basic) and climb to $2,800+/month per unit for multi-region Premium, with separate billing per environment. Zuplo offers transparent, usage-based pricing starting free, with unlimited environments and global distribution included at every tier. Provisioning speed: Creating a new Azure APIM instance takes 30–40+ minutes on classic tiers. Zuplo deploys globally in under 20 seconds.

Creating a new Azure APIM instance takes 30–40+ minutes on classic tiers. Zuplo deploys globally in under 20 seconds. Multi-cloud: Azure APIM is optimized for Azure backends and tightly coupled to the Azure ecosystem. Zuplo works with any cloud or on-premises backend from a single configuration.

Azure APIM is optimized for Azure backends and tightly coupled to the Azure ecosystem. Zuplo works with any cloud or on-premises backend from a single configuration. Resource limits: As of March 2026, Azure APIM enforces hard limits on API operations, products, and subscriptions per tier. Zuplo has no resource limits on gateway configuration.

As of March 2026, Azure APIM enforces hard limits on API operations, products, and subscriptions per tier. Zuplo has no resource limits on gateway configuration. API monetization: Zuplo includes built-in API monetization with native Stripe integration. Azure APIM requires custom integrations for billing and metering.

Feature comparison at a glance

Feature Azure APIM Zuplo Deployment model Region-bound on Azure 300+ global edge locations Configuration XML policies with C# expressions TypeScript + JSON Provisioning speed 30–40 min (classic), ~5 min (v2) Under 20 seconds Developer portal Included (except Consumption tier) Auto-generated from OpenAPI Git integration ARM/Bicep/Terraform (config in database) Native GitOps Multi-cloud Azure-optimized Any cloud or on-premises Rate limiting Per-subscription or per-key policies Per-user, per-key, per-IP, or custom function API key management Subscription keys via portal Built-in self-serve with global replication Multi-region Premium tier only (~$2,800/mo per unit) Included on all plans Custom logic C# expressions in XML, policy fragments Standard TypeScript with npm ecosystem

Architecture

Azure APIM

Azure APIM runs as a managed service in Azure with three components: a management plane, a gateway (data plane), and a developer portal. All three are deployed together in a single Azure region by default.

The gateway processes API requests in the Azure region where it’s deployed. For global distribution, you need the Premium tier, which lets you replicate the gateway to additional Azure regions. Each region gets its own endpoint, and you can place Azure Front Door in front for a single global URL. The minimum recommended setup for a two-region deployment is six Premium units (three per region for availability zone coverage), which runs roughly $16,770/month.

Azure APIM also offers a self-hosted gateway — a containerized version you deploy to your own Kubernetes clusters. This is useful for on-premises backends or data residency requirements, but it requires the Premium tier for production use and adds $1,000/month per gateway deployment on top of the base cost. Rate limit counters on self-hosted gateways synchronize locally across cluster nodes but not with the cloud gateway.

Zuplo

Zuplo runs on a serverless, edge-native runtime built on V8 isolates (the same technology behind Cloudflare Workers and Deno Deploy). Every deployment goes live across 300+ global data centers in under 20 seconds, with requests routed to the nearest point of presence.

Zuplo offers three deployment models:

Managed Edge (default): API requests are processed at 300+ global edge locations. Zero infrastructure to manage. Near-zero cold starts.

(default): API requests are processed at 300+ global edge locations. Zero infrastructure to manage. Near-zero cold starts. Managed Dedicated : A dedicated, isolated instance on the cloud provider of your choice (AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, Equinix, and others). Supports private networking via AWS PrivateLink, Azure Private Link, or GCP Private Service Connect. Still fully managed by Zuplo.

: A dedicated, isolated instance on the cloud provider of your choice (AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, Equinix, and others). Supports private networking via AWS PrivateLink, Azure Private Link, or GCP Private Service Connect. Still fully managed by Zuplo. Self-Hosted: Runs on your own Kubernetes cluster via Helm charts for full infrastructure control.

All three models share the same runtime, configuration format, and policies. Your code works identically regardless of deployment model.

This is a key architectural difference: Azure APIM requires you to choose regions and pay per region for global coverage. Zuplo provides global edge distribution as the default, with no configuration or additional cost.

Developer experience

Policy configuration

Azure APIM policies are defined in XML with four processing stages — inbound, backend, outbound, and on-error. Here’s a rate limiting policy in Azure APIM:

XML xml < policies > < inbound > < rate-limit-by-key calls = "100" renewal-period = "60" counter-key = "@(context.Subscription.Id)" /> </ inbound > </ policies >

You can embed C# 6.0 expressions for dynamic behavior, like reading headers or computing keys. Policy fragments let you reuse XML snippets, and conditional logic uses a <choose>/<when>/<otherwise> construct. It works, but the XML authoring experience is widely criticized — even Microsoft has added Copilot assistance for writing policy XML, acknowledging the friction.

The same rate limiting policy in Zuplo:

JSON json { "name" : "rate-limit-inbound" , "policyType" : "rate-limit-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "RateLimitInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rateLimitBy" : "user" , "requestsAllowed" : 100 , "timeWindowMinutes" : 1 } } }

For custom logic, Zuplo uses standard TypeScript with access to the full npm ecosystem, Web Standard APIs ( Request , Response , fetch ), and a catalog of 80+ built-in policies. You can write custom inbound or outbound policies as TypeScript functions and test them with standard TypeScript testing frameworks.

GitOps and deployment

Azure APIM stores configuration in a database. To achieve GitOps, you extract configuration into ARM templates, Bicep files, or Terraform — but this is reverse-engineered from the database, not the source of truth. Concurrent edits in the portal can overwrite code-deployed changes. CI/CD pipelines need custom tooling to sync configuration, and the slow provisioning times create long feedback loops.

Zuplo is GitOps-native. All configuration — routes, policies, environment variables, developer portal settings — lives as text files in your Git repository. Push to main and the gateway updates globally. Open a pull request and get an isolated preview environment automatically. This is not an add-on or integration; it’s how the platform is designed.

Supported Git providers include GitHub (with fully automatic deployments on every push), GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps.

Developer portal

Azure APIM

Azure APIM includes a developer portal in all tiers except Consumption. It auto-generates API documentation from OpenAPI specs, provides an interactive test console, and supports user sign-up and subscription key management. You can customize it with a drag-and-drop visual editor, custom widgets (built with React or vanilla JS), and custom pages. However, portal content has no built-in version control — concurrent edits can overwrite each other — and customization requires navigating the Azure Portal’s widget system.

Zuplo

Zuplo’s developer portal is auto-generated from your OpenAPI spec and deploys with every Git push. It includes interactive API documentation, a playground for testing APIs, self-serve API key management, and built-in analytics showing each developer their own usage. Authentication integrates with any OpenID Connect provider (Auth0, Clerk, Supabase, Azure B2C, or your own). The portal is built on Zudoku, an open-source framework, and supports custom themes, branding, custom domains with automatic SSL, and MDX pages for documentation. When monetization is enabled, the portal adds a pricing page, subscription management, and a usage dashboard.

Rate limiting and quotas

Azure APIM

Azure APIM has four throttling policies: rate-limit (per subscription), rate-limit-by-key (per custom key), quota (per subscription), and quota-by-key (per custom key). The by-key variants are not available in the Consumption tier. In multi-region deployments, rate limits use per-gateway counters — each region enforces independently — while quotas use global counters. Classic tiers use a sliding window algorithm; v2 tiers use token bucket.

Zuplo

Zuplo offers two rate limiting policies: a standard policy for simple counters and a complex rate limiting policy for multiple named counters (useful for metered billing). Rate limits can be scoped by IP, authenticated user, API key, or a custom TypeScript function — enabling tiered limits based on customer plan, database lookups, or any custom logic. Rate limiting is enforced globally across all edge locations as a single zone, so users cannot bypass limits by hitting different regions.

Authentication and security

Both platforms support API key authentication, JWT validation, OAuth 2.0 token validation, mTLS, and IP restriction.

Where Azure APIM is stronger

Deep Entra ID integration : Purpose-built validate-azure-ad-token policy for Microsoft Entra ID. If your organization uses Entra ID for everything, this is seamless.

: Purpose-built policy for Microsoft Entra ID. If your organization uses Entra ID for everything, this is seamless. VNet injection : Available in the Developer and Premium tiers for full network isolation. Azure APIM can be placed inside a virtual network to restrict traffic.

: Available in the Developer and Premium tiers for full network isolation. Azure APIM can be placed inside a virtual network to restrict traffic. Credential Manager: Built-in OAuth connection management for backend services.

Where Zuplo is stronger

Pre-built auth policies : Dedicated JWT policies for Auth0, Okta, AWS Cognito, Firebase, Supabase, Clerk, and PropelAuth, in addition to generic OpenID Connect.

: Dedicated JWT policies for Auth0, Okta, AWS Cognito, Firebase, Supabase, Clerk, and PropelAuth, in addition to generic OpenID Connect. Edge security : Built-in DDoS protection (L3/L4 and L7), managed WAF with OWASP Core Ruleset, and bot detection — all enforced at the edge before requests reach your backend.

: Built-in DDoS protection (L3/L4 and L7), managed WAF with OWASP Core Ruleset, and bot detection — all enforced at the edge before requests reach your backend. API key leak detection : Integration with GitHub secret scanning to detect leaked API keys.

: Integration with GitHub secret scanning to detect leaked API keys. Simpler auth setup: Adding JWT validation is a single policy configuration. Azure APIM’s OAuth 2.0 setup with Entra ID requires multiple steps across Azure AD app registrations, permission grants, APIM OAuth server configuration, and API-level policy configuration.

Both platforms support SOC 2 compliance. Azure APIM benefits from Azure’s broader compliance certifications (HIPAA, FedRAMP, ISO 27001) through the underlying Azure infrastructure.

Azure ecosystem integration

This is Azure APIM’s strongest advantage. If your organization is all-in on Azure, APIM integrates natively with:

Microsoft Entra ID for identity and access management

for identity and access management Azure Key Vault for certificate and secret storage

for certificate and secret storage Application Insights for distributed tracing and live metrics

for distributed tracing and live metrics Virtual Networks for network isolation

for network isolation Azure Monitor / Log Analytics for centralized logging

for centralized logging Logic Apps / Service Bus / Event Grid for workflow orchestration

for workflow orchestration Power Platform for exporting APIs as custom connectors

These integrations use managed identities and Azure-native authentication, reducing configuration overhead for teams already on Azure.

Zuplo works with Azure services as well — it can proxy requests to Azure backends, validate Entra ID tokens, and use Azure Private Link for secure connectivity through the managed dedicated deployment. However, Zuplo is cloud-agnostic by design. It integrates equally well with AWS, GCP, and any other cloud provider, making it a better fit for multi-cloud architectures where Azure-specific integration is not the primary concern.

Performance and global distribution

Azure APIM processes requests in the Azure region where the gateway is deployed. Without multi-region, users far from that region experience higher latency. Multi-region deployment (Premium only) replicates the gateway to additional regions, but each region must be configured separately, and rate limits are not globally coordinated. You can add Azure Front Door for a unified global endpoint, but that’s additional infrastructure and cost.

Zuplo processes requests at 300+ edge locations worldwide with automatic routing to the nearest point of presence. This is the default behavior on every plan, including the free tier. Deployments propagate globally in under 20 seconds. The gateway typically adds 20–30ms of processing time, with most requests served within 50ms of the user. Rate limiting is enforced globally across all edge locations.

For latency-sensitive APIs, this architecture difference is significant. Azure APIM requires Premium tier investment and additional services (Front Door) to approximate the global distribution that Zuplo provides by default.

Pricing and total cost of ownership

Azure APIM pricing

Azure APIM uses tier-based pricing with significant feature gating:

Consumption : ~$3.50 per million calls (first 1M free), no developer portal, no VNet, no rate-limit-by-key

: ~$3.50 per million calls (first 1M free), no developer portal, no VNet, no Developer : ~$48/month, no SLA (testing only)

: ~$48/month, no SLA (testing only) Basic / Basic v2 : ~$150/month, limited scale, no VNet

: ~$150/month, limited scale, no VNet Standard / Standard v2 : ~$686–700/month, production-ready, outbound VNet only on v2

: ~$686–700/month, production-ready, outbound VNet only on v2 Premium / Premium v2: ~$2,800/month per unit, multi-region (classic only), VNet injection, self-hosted gateway

Hidden costs add up quickly:

Per-environment billing : Each environment (dev, staging, production) needs its own APIM instance

: Each environment (dev, staging, production) needs its own APIM instance Multi-region : Minimum ~$16,770/month for a two-region Premium deployment

: Minimum ~$16,770/month for a two-region Premium deployment Self-hosted gateways : ~$1,000/month per deployment on top of Premium

: ~$1,000/month per deployment on top of Premium No free dedicated tier: The Consumption tier offers a limited free allowance (1M calls), but all dedicated tiers — including the Developer tier for testing — start at ~$48/month

Zuplo pricing

Zuplo’s pricing is usage-based and transparent:

Free : 100K requests/month, 300+ edge locations, unlimited environments

: 100K requests/month, 300+ edge locations, unlimited environments Builder : $25/month with 100K included requests, scalable to 1M+

: $25/month with 100K included requests, scalable to 1M+ Enterprise: Custom pricing starting at $1,000/month annually, with SLAs up to 99.999%

Every Zuplo plan includes unlimited environments, unlimited API keys, unlimited developer portals, and global edge distribution. There are no per-environment charges.

For a concrete comparison: a team running a production API with multi-region availability and a staging environment would pay roughly $6,000–$17,000+/month on Azure APIM (Standard/Premium instances across environments and regions). The same workload on Zuplo starts at a fraction of that cost with global distribution included from day one.

Azure APIM’s 2026 resource limits

Starting in March 2026, Microsoft began enforcing new hard resource limits on Azure APIM instances across all tiers. These limits cap the number of API operations, products, subscriptions, named values, and other resources you can create per instance:

API operations : 3,000 on Consumption/Developer, up to 75,000 on Premium

: 3,000 on Consumption/Developer, up to 75,000 on Premium Products : 100–2,000 depending on tier

: 100–2,000 depending on tier Subscriptions : 10,000–75,000 depending on tier

: 10,000–75,000 depending on tier Named values: 5,000–18,000 depending on tier

API versions and revisions count against the operations limit, so the effective ceiling is lower than it appears for teams using versioning. Existing instances that exceed the new limits receive a temporary grandfathering clause (10% above observed usage), but the ceiling is fixed — you cannot grow beyond it without upgrading your tier.

These limits represent a fundamental constraint for growing API programs. Teams approaching the ceiling on Basic or Standard tiers face a choice: upgrade to Premium at $2,800+/month per unit, or migrate to a platform without arbitrary resource ceilings.

Zuplo imposes no limits on the number of APIs, routes, policies, or configurations you can create. Your gateway configuration scales with your program, not with a tier-based limit table. For a detailed breakdown of the new limits and their implications, see Azure APIM’s new limits make the case for Zuplo.

Extensibility

Azure APIM policies use C# 6.0 expressions within XML for custom logic. For more advanced scenarios, you can use send-request to call external services, cache-lookup-value for custom caching, and set-body with Liquid templates for response transformation. Policy fragments provide reuse. However, you cannot import libraries, install packages, or use modern language features — you’re constrained to what C# expressions within XML policy documents support.

Zuplo custom policies are standard TypeScript functions:

TypeScript typescript import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , options : { headerName : string }, policyName : string , ) { const headerValue = request.headers. get (options.headerName); if ( ! headerValue) { return new Response ( "Missing required header" , { status: 400 }); } return request; }

You have access to the npm ecosystem, Web Standard APIs, and can test policies with standard TypeScript tooling. The 80+ built-in policy catalog covers authentication, rate limiting, caching, security, header manipulation, request/response transformation, monetization, and more.

API monetization

Azure APIM supports API products and subscriptions for grouping and access control, but it does not include native metering or billing. Implementing API monetization requires building custom integrations with Azure Logic Apps, Functions, or external billing platforms.

Zuplo has built-in API monetization with native metering, real-time quota enforcement, and Stripe integration. You define meters (request counts, tokens, bytes, or custom dimensions), create subscription plans with rate cards (flat fee, per-unit, tiered, volume, or package pricing), and publish them to the developer portal. Customers subscribe through Stripe Checkout, receive plan-scoped API keys, and usage is metered and enforced at the gateway in real time. Supported billing models include fixed monthly quotas, pay-as-you-go, quotas with overage billing, and prepaid credit bundles.

When to choose Azure APIM

Azure APIM may be the better choice if:

You are deeply invested in the Azure ecosystem and want native integrations with Entra ID, Key Vault, Application Insights, and VNet

You need VNet injection for full network isolation within Azure

You have an Enterprise Agreement with Microsoft that includes APIM credits

Your organization requires compliance certifications (FedRAMP, HIPAA) that rely on Azure’s underlying infrastructure

You have existing APIM expertise and your workloads are Azure-only

When to choose Zuplo

Zuplo is the better choice if:

You want global edge performance at 300+ locations without managing infrastructure or paying $2,800+/month for Azure’s Premium tier

You run multi-cloud or non-Azure backends and don’t want cloud-provider lock-in

Your team prefers TypeScript over XML and C# expressions for gateway logic

You value GitOps workflows with instant preview environments on every pull request — not 30-minute provisioning cycles

You need transparent, usage-based pricing without per-environment billing that multiplies your costs

You want a developer portal that auto-generates from your OpenAPI spec and updates on every deploy — without the manual publishing workflow that Azure APIM’s portal requires

You need built-in API monetization with native Stripe integration, metering, and self-serve subscription management — capabilities Azure APIM simply does not include

You want to deploy globally in seconds, not wait 30+ minutes for provisioning

Your API program is growing and you don’t want to hit Azure APIM’s new resource limits on API operations, products, and subscriptions

You need unlimited environments for dev, staging, QA, and production without paying for a separate APIM instance for each one

Getting started

If you’re evaluating alternatives to Azure APIM, Zuplo offers a free plan that you can use to test your migration with zero risk. Start by proxying a single API through Zuplo alongside your existing APIM deployment to compare the experience.