Azure APIM's New Limits Make the Case for Zuplo

Azure APIM is rolling out new resource limits across all tiers starting March 2026. Here's what changed, who's affected, and why Zuplo is the smarter alternative.

If you run APIs on Azure API Management, you may have noticed a significant change rolling out since March 2026: new hard resource limits across every tier, from Consumption and Developer all the way up to Premium. For teams that have been growing their API programs on Azure APIM, these limits introduce a new constraint that didn’t previously exist — and they’re arriving alongside another breaking change that affects how APIM connects to other Azure services.

Here’s what changed, who’s most affected, and why Zuplo is the alternative worth evaluating.

What changed: new Azure APIM service resource limits

Starting March 15, 2026, Microsoft began enforcing new limits on the number of resources you can create within an Azure APIM instance. The rollout is phased by tier:

March 15, 2026 : Consumption, Developer, Basic, and Basic v2 tiers

: Consumption, Developer, Basic, and Basic v2 tiers April 15, 2026 : Standard and Standard v2 tiers

: Standard and Standard v2 tiers May 15, 2026: Premium and Premium v2 tiers

The limits apply to API operations, API tags, named values, loggers, products, subscriptions, users, and self-hosted gateways. Here are the key numbers:

API operations : 3,000 on Consumption/Developer, 10,000 on Basic, 50,000 on Standard, 75,000 on Premium

: 3,000 on Consumption/Developer, 10,000 on Basic, 50,000 on Standard, 75,000 on Premium Products : 100 on Consumption/Developer, 200 on Basic/Basic v2, 500 on Standard/Standard v2, 2,000 on Premium/Premium v2

: 100 on Consumption/Developer, 200 on Basic/Basic v2, 500 on Standard/Standard v2, 2,000 on Premium/Premium v2 Subscriptions : 10,000 on Developer, 15,000 on Basic, 25,000 on Standard, 75,000 on Premium

: 10,000 on Developer, 15,000 on Basic, 25,000 on Standard, 75,000 on Premium Named values: 5,000 on lower tiers, 10,000 on Standard, 18,000 on Premium

These numbers include API versions and revisions in the count, so the effective ceiling is lower than it might appear if you use versioning extensively.

The grandfathering clause

Microsoft isn’t pulling the rug out from under existing customers — if your current usage already exceeds the new limits, your instance gets “grandfathered” at 10% above your observed usage when the limits take effect. But that ceiling is fixed. You can’t grow beyond it without upgrading your tier or deploying additional APIM instances. New instances and new services are subject to the standard limits immediately.

The grandfathering applies per service and per tier. If you upgrade your tier, the grandfathered ceiling doesn’t carry over — you get the new tier’s standard limits instead.

The double squeeze: resource limits plus trusted service connectivity retirement

The resource limits aren’t happening in isolation. On March 15, 2026 — the same day the first wave of limits took effect — Microsoft also retired trusted service connectivity for Azure Storage, Key Vault, Service Bus, Event Hubs, and Container Registry.

This means Azure APIM instances that previously accessed these services through the trusted Azure service mechanism need to reconfigure their networking. Teams that relied on this pattern for secure backend connectivity are now dealing with two simultaneous changes: new ceilings on what they can build and new constraints on how they connect.

For teams already frustrated by the operational overhead of Azure APIM — slow provisioning, XML-based policies, per-environment billing — this double squeeze is prompting a serious evaluation of alternatives.

Who’s most affected

Not every Azure APIM user needs to worry about these limits. If you’re running a handful of APIs on Standard tier with room to grow, the new ceilings won’t change your day-to-day. But certain teams are feeling the impact more than others:

Teams on Basic or Standard tiers approaching resource ceilings. If you have a growing API program with dozens of APIs, multiple versions, and active developer communities, the new limits on API operations, products, and subscriptions may already be close. The Basic tier’s 10,000 API operations limit sounds generous until you factor in that each version and revision counts against it.

Teams with complex networking dependencies. If your APIM instance connected to Azure Storage or Key Vault through trusted service connectivity, the retirement forces a networking reconfiguration. Combined with the resource limits, this creates operational overhead that teams on lower tiers may not have the budget or expertise to absorb.

Growing teams on lower tiers who can’t justify Premium pricing. The path Microsoft suggests for teams hitting limits is to upgrade to a higher tier or request a limit increase. But Microsoft only considers limit increase requests for tiers designed for medium to large production workloads, with Premium and Premium v2 customers prioritized — and approvals are evaluated on a case-by-case basis with no guarantee. Premium tier starts at roughly $2,800/month per unit — a significant jump from Standard’s ~$700/month, and an even bigger leap from Basic’s ~$150/month.

When to stay on Azure APIM

The new resource limits may not be a dealbreaker if your organization is fully locked into the Microsoft ecosystem and your API program is unlikely to grow. You might stay on Azure APIM if:

Your API operations, products, and subscriptions are well within the new limits and your growth trajectory won’t push you past them

You rely on VNet injection and have no plans to operate outside Azure

You have an Enterprise Agreement that includes APIM credits and Premium tier is within budget

When to consider migrating

The resource limits become a real problem when they constrain your growth or force you into a tier that doesn’t match your budget. Consider migrating if:

You’re approaching the ceiling on your current tier and upgrading to Premium would blow your budget

and upgrading to Premium would blow your budget You manage APIs across multiple clouds and Azure APIM’s region-bound architecture creates latency or operational complexity

and Azure APIM’s region-bound architecture creates latency or operational complexity Your team prefers modern developer tooling over XML-based policy configuration and portal-driven workflows

over XML-based policy configuration and portal-driven workflows You need unlimited environments for dev, staging, QA, and production without paying per instance

for dev, staging, QA, and production without paying per instance The trusted service connectivity retirement is forcing a networking overhaul that you’d rather not do

How Zuplo compares

Zuplo takes a fundamentally different approach to API management — one that doesn’t impose arbitrary resource ceilings on your API program.

No resource limits on your API configuration

Zuplo doesn’t cap the number of APIs, routes, policies, or configurations you can create. Your gateway configuration scales with your needs, not with a tier-based limit table. You’ll never hit a wall where you need to upgrade your plan just because you added another API version.

Request-based pricing instead of tier-based ceilings

Azure APIM’s tier model means you’re paying for a capacity envelope — and the new limits define the walls of that envelope. Zuplo uses request-based pricing where you pay a base fee that includes a request allocation, with additional charges based on actual usage beyond that. The free plan includes 100K requests/month with 300+ edge locations. The Builder plan starts at $25/month with included requests. Enterprise plans start at $1,000/month with custom SLAs up to 99.999%.

There’s no per-environment charge. Every plan includes unlimited environments, so your dev, staging, and production gateways don’t multiply your bill.

Edge-native architecture without Premium pricing

Azure APIM requires the Premium tier (starting at ~$2,800/month per unit) for multi-region deployment, with a recommended minimum of three units per region for availability zone coverage. Even with Azure’s volume discounts on additional units, a two-region Premium setup runs thousands of dollars per month.

Zuplo deploys to 300+ edge locations globally on every plan — including the free tier. Every deployment goes live across all edge locations in under 20 seconds. There’s no choosing regions, no additional cost for global distribution, and no separate load balancer configuration. Your API is automatically distributed worldwide.

Zero-ops deployment

When Azure makes breaking changes — like the trusted service connectivity retirement — Azure APIM customers need to reconfigure networking, update firewall rules, and validate connectivity. With Zuplo, there are no instances to manage, no networking configurations to maintain, and no infrastructure-level breaking changes to navigate. Your gateway runs on a fully managed, serverless runtime. Push to Git, and your API updates globally.

Making the move

If the new limits are pushing you toward an evaluation, Zuplo makes it straightforward to test a migration without disrupting your existing setup:

Start with a single API. Proxy one API through Zuplo alongside your existing APIM deployment to compare the developer experience, performance, and operational overhead. Map your policies. Zuplo’s Azure APIM migration guide covers policy mapping from XML to TypeScript, authentication migration, and developer portal setup. Run both in parallel. Use DNS-based routing to gradually shift traffic from Azure APIM to Zuplo, validating behavior at each step.

You can also compare Azure APIM and Zuplo feature-by-feature, or explore the full landscape of API gateway alternatives.

The new resource limits are a clear signal that Azure APIM is designed for enterprises willing to invest heavily in Premium tier. If that’s not you — if you’re a growing team that wants to scale without artificial constraints, operational overhead, or surprise tier upgrades — Zuplo is the modern, edge-native alternative built for how teams ship APIs today. Start building for free or book a call to discuss your migration.