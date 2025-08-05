A Deep Dive into Alternative Data Formats for APIs: HAL, Siren, and JSON-LD

August 5, 2025

APIs are evolving, and traditional JSON isn't always enough. HAL, Siren, and JSON-LD are three formats designed to make APIs smarter by embedding context, relationships, and navigation directly into responses. Here's what you need to know:

HAL: Focuses on resource navigation with _links for discoverability. Great for simple, public APIs.

Siren: Adds actions to guide workflows, ideal for complex, interactive processes.

JSON-LD: Links data to global vocabularies like Schema.org, perfect for APIs needing semantic integration.

Each format serves different use cases, from simplifying development to enabling linked data. Below, we break down how they work and when to use them.

HAL (Hypertext Application Language) Explained #

HAL provides a lightweight way to enhance JSON and XML structures by adding hypermedia capabilities. It uses specific media types ( application/hal+json or application/hal+xml ), which clients must include in the HTTP Accept header to request a HAL-formatted response.

HAL Core Concepts #

At its heart, HAL revolves around Resources and Links. Resources can contain various elements, such as:

URI links pointing to related resources.

Embedded resources with nested data.

Standard content in JSON or XML format.

The _links object is central to HAL responses, functioning as a navigation hub. It typically includes a required self link, which identifies the resource's own URI. Links themselves consist of three main parts:

A target URI pointing to the related resource. A "rel" (relation) name that describes the connection. Optional properties for content negotiation or managing deprecations.

When to Use HAL #

HAL is particularly useful when API discoverability and intuitive navigation are key goals. It’s ideal for APIs serving multiple client applications or supporting third-party integrations. By embedding links directly in responses, HAL simplifies integration and reduces the need for extensive documentation.

For example, e-commerce APIs can embed links to customers, products, and shipping details within a single response. This eliminates guesswork and minimizes the number of API calls needed.

HAL also works well in microservices architectures, where its standardized link structure allows services to interact without relying on fixed endpoints. Furthermore, since clients depend on embedded links rather than hardcoded URLs, you can update endpoint structures without disrupting existing integrations. This flexibility makes HAL a strong choice for APIs with evolving requirements.

Implementing HAL in Your API #

Introducing HAL into your API can be done incrementally. Start with the most frequently accessed resources and include a _links object with a self link in your JSON responses. Expand gradually by embedding links to key related resources.

Focus on the relationships that matter most to your users. Instead of linking everything at once, prioritize the most common navigation paths and add others as needed.

Ensure your API supports content negotiation. For example:

When a client sends an Accept: application/hal+json header, return a HAL-formatted response.

header, return a HAL-formatted response. For requests with Accept: application/json , you can either return traditional JSON or encourage clients to adopt HAL.

Testing is crucial for a smooth rollout. Automate tests to confirm the accuracy of your data and the validity of embedded links.

If you want to adopt HAL without overhauling your backend, tools like Zuplo’s programmable API gateway can help. It allows you to transform existing responses into HAL-compliant formats, enabling the benefits of HAL while maintaining compatibility with current clients.

In the next section, we’ll explore the Siren format to expand your hypermedia options further.

Siren Format Deep Dive #

Siren is a hypermedia format designed to represent both data and the operations that can be performed on it. Instead of just offering navigational links, Siren organizes responses around entities that include both descriptive data (properties) and actionable operations (actions). This makes it particularly useful for APIs that require guiding clients through multi-step processes or interactive workflows.

How Siren Works #

Siren structures its responses into entities, each containing:

Properties : The data associated with the entity.

: The data associated with the entity. Actions : Operations clients can perform, complete with HTTP methods and target URLs.

: Operations clients can perform, complete with HTTP methods and target URLs. Links : Navigation options to related resources.

: Navigation options to related resources. Sub-entities: Nested data for hierarchical relationships.

Additionally, Siren includes a "class" attribute, which provides semantic context to help clients interpret the entity's purpose or role.

Best Use Cases for Siren #

Siren shines in scenarios where APIs need to handle complex workflows or dynamic interactions. Its ability to combine data with contextual operations allows clients to adapt based on the entity's current state, making it ideal for modeling intricate processes.

Implementing Siren #

To implement Siren effectively:

Map Key Workflows: Identify the main workflows your API supports and ensure each entity exposes only the relevant actions for its current state. Use Tools for Simplification: Platforms like Zuplo's API gateway can help with content negotiation, enabling you to serve Siren responses alongside standard JSON. Zuplo's programmable policies also allow dynamic filtering of actions based on user permissions or other criteria, making it easier to integrate Siren without overhauling your backend. Test Thoroughly: Carefully test action definitions and API behavior to confirm that dynamic interactions function as intended.

Siren's ability to combine data, actions, and context makes it a powerful tool for APIs that need to guide clients through dynamic or multi-step processes.

Next, let’s dive into JSON-LD, another format that adds semantic depth to APIs.

JSON-LD (JavaScript Object Notation for Linked Data) Guide #

JSON-LD stands out by focusing on semantic clarity and data integration, bridging the gap between traditional JSON APIs and the semantic web. It enhances API responses by embedding context, making them machine-readable linked data that search engines, knowledge graphs, and semantic web applications can easily interpret. Unlike HAL's navigation-centric approach or Siren's emphasis on actions, JSON-LD transforms data into a format that integrates seamlessly into a broader web of structured information.

At its core, JSON-LD uses a @context field to map your API's properties to standardized vocabularies like Schema.org or custom ontologies. This allows your API data to become part of a larger, interconnected information network, enabling systems beyond your application to discover and interpret it. This makes JSON-LD a powerful tool for advanced data integration and discovery.

JSON-LD operates on the principle of linked data, where each piece of information connects to a larger network of structured knowledge. It employs keywords prefixed with @ to add semantic meaning to your data.

Key elements include:

@context : Defines the vocabulary being used.

: Defines the vocabulary being used. @type : Specifies the type of entity the data represents.

: Specifies the type of entity the data represents. @id : Provides a unique identifier for the resource.

For instance, a product API response in JSON-LD can link to Schema.org's Product vocabulary, enabling search engines to automatically recognize it as structured product information. This semantic layer allows for automatic data integration across platforms and systems.

Top JSON-LD Use Cases #

JSON-LD shines in scenarios where data discoverability and cross-platform integration are essential. Here are some of its standout applications:

E-commerce APIs : JSON-LD allows search engines to extract product details like pricing, availability, and descriptions to create rich snippets in search results. This makes your products more visible and accessible to potential customers.

: JSON-LD allows search engines to extract product details like pricing, availability, and descriptions to create rich snippets in search results. This makes your products more visible and accessible to potential customers. Content management systems : By using JSON-LD, search engines can understand relationships between authors, articles, topics, and multimedia content, enhancing how your content appears in search results.

: By using JSON-LD, search engines can understand relationships between authors, articles, topics, and multimedia content, enhancing how your content appears in search results. Knowledge management : Organizations building internal knowledge graphs or contributing to collaborative data initiatives benefit from JSON-LD's ability to integrate seamlessly with external databases and research platforms.

: Organizations building internal knowledge graphs or contributing to collaborative data initiatives benefit from JSON-LD's ability to integrate seamlessly with external databases and research platforms. Scientific, government, or educational APIs: JSON-LD links data to established vocabularies and ontologies, enabling researchers and analysts to discover and combine data from multiple sources effortlessly.

HAL vs Siren vs JSON-LD Comparison #

Now that we've defined each format, let's compare HAL, Siren, and JSON-LD side-by-side to help you decide which one aligns best with your API strategy. Each format tackles hypermedia and semantic challenges differently, offering varying levels of complexity and functionality.

HAL stands out for its simplicity and widespread use. Introduced by Mike Kelly in 2011, HAL has become a go-to hypermedia format for many developers. It focuses on two main elements: _links for navigation and _embedded for related resources. This lightweight structure allows clients to skip hypermedia details if they're unnecessary, making HAL particularly appealing for public-facing APIs.

Siren takes a more detailed approach by incorporating explicit action support alongside navigation. With its actions element, Siren defines available HTTP methods and expected fields for state transitions, offering clear guidance for clients on how to interact with your API.

JSON-LD shifts the focus entirely to semantic meaning. As a W3C-endorsed format, it emphasizes linked data by connecting API responses to globally recognized vocabularies. JSON-LD is widely used by platforms like Gmail and supports specifications like Activity Streams 2.0 and Web Payments, making it a powerful choice for APIs that need rich semantic context.

Feature Comparison Table #

Feature HAL Siren JSON-LD Primary Focus Resource navigation Actions and state definitions Semantic meaning and linked data Learning Curve Low (simple structure) Moderate (requires more concepts) Moderate (requires vocabulary knowledge) Action Support None Explicit action definitions Limited without extensions Semantic Expressiveness Minimal Moderate Extensive (via @context vocabularies) Breaking Changes Risk Low (clients can ignore extras) Medium (action-dependent) Very low (extends JSON seamlessly) Best for Public APIs Great for simple use cases Useful for detailed guidance Ideal for interoperability

How to Choose the Right Format #

Your choice of format depends on your API's goals and your team's expertise:

Choose JSON-LD if you're looking to integrate linked data or enhance existing APIs with semantic context. Its ability to connect to global vocabularies makes it perfect for APIs that prioritize data interoperability.

if you're looking to integrate linked data or enhance existing APIs with semantic context. Its ability to connect to global vocabularies makes it perfect for APIs that prioritize data interoperability. Opt for HAL if simplicity is key. This format is ideal for public APIs where clients may not need full hypermedia capabilities. Its straightforward design ensures accessibility for a wide range of developers.

if simplicity is key. This format is ideal for public APIs where clients may not need full hypermedia capabilities. Its straightforward design ensures accessibility for a wide range of developers. Go with Siren when your API needs to define explicit actions and operations. This format is particularly useful for guiding clients through complex workflows.

Which format will best serve your API's goals? That decision is now in your hands.

Choosing the Right Data Format for Your API #

Once you understand how each data format works, the next challenge is picking the one that aligns best with your API's goals. This choice isn’t just about functionality - it can shape your API’s long-term success and influence how easily developers adopt it. Each format has its strengths, tailored to different use cases.

HAL is a great fit for public APIs where simplicity and speed of implementation are priorities. Its lightweight structure reduces the risk of breaking changes, making it an excellent option for APIs that serve a wide range of client applications.

Siren shines when your API needs to guide clients through more intricate workflows. With its clear action definitions, it provides detailed instructions on operations - like HTTP methods and required fields. This makes it particularly useful for internal APIs or specialized tools where developers are ready to invest time in mastering its capabilities.

JSON-LD is ideal for linking data to global vocabularies. As a W3C recommendation, it connects API responses to universally recognized vocabularies, making it invaluable for applications needing machine-readable semantics or integration with linked data systems.

Key Points to Keep in Mind #

When selecting a data format, consider three main factors: complexity tolerance, semantic requirements, and client diversity. HAL’s straightforward structure makes adoption easy, while JSON-LD provides a more formal framework for linking data. Siren strikes a balance, offering detailed action specifications without requiring deep knowledge of semantic vocabularies.

Extensibility is another crucial factor. HAL focuses on links and embedded resources, JSON-LD emphasizes semantic connections, and Siren offers a broader, action-oriented approach.

Breaking changes are equally important. JSON-LD stands out here, as it can enhance existing JSON APIs by adding semantic meaning without disrupting existing functionality. These considerations play a big role in ensuring your API can grow and adapt over time.

How can I choose the right data format - HAL, Siren, or JSON-LD - for my API? #

Choosing the best data format for your API depends largely on its purpose and the level of complexity in its interactions. HAL is a straightforward choice, offering simplicity and ease of implementation. This makes it a great fit for APIs that only need basic hypermedia controls. On the other hand, Siren shines when dealing with more intricate workflows or interactions, thanks to its ability to deliver structured and detailed responses. If your API demands semantic depth and the ability to work seamlessly with linked data, JSON-LD stands out as the ideal option.

When making your choice, think about your API's specific requirements: choose HAL for simplicity, Siren for more complex and expressive data structures, or JSON-LD for advanced semantic capabilities and interoperability.

What makes JSON-LD a better choice for semantic integration in APIs compared to HAL and Siren? #

JSON-LD is notable for embedding semantic context directly into API data, simplifying how machines interpret and integrate information. Unlike HAL and Siren, which are more focused on hypermedia functionalities, JSON-LD is designed specifically for linked data use cases. This makes it ideal for creating connections between datasets and enabling interoperability on a web-wide scale.

This format shines in APIs that demand detailed semantic annotations, data linking, and improved discoverability. While HAL and Siren prioritize hypermedia navigation, JSON-LD is the go-to choice when semantic relationships and integration within broader data ecosystems take center stage.

Can I add HAL, Siren, or JSON-LD to my existing API without completely redesigning it? #

You can integrate HAL, Siren, or JSON-LD into your current API setup without needing to rebuild everything from scratch. These formats are designed to add functionality while keeping disruptions to a minimum.

Take JSON-LD, for example. It’s incredibly straightforward to implement because you can layer it on top of your existing API responses without affecting how they currently work. Similarly, HAL and Siren make it easy to include hypermedia features - like links and embedded resources - by tweaking your response structure. Most of these updates can be handled through middleware or minor adjustments to your response wrappers, so there’s no need for a massive backend overhaul.

With a well-thought-out approach, you can enhance your API’s hypermedia capabilities and interoperability while ensuring it remains fully compatible with your existing clients.