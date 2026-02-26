Best Practices for Mapping REST APIs to MCP Tools

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) gives AI agents a standardized way to discover and call your APIs as tools. Instead of crafting custom integrations for every LLM, you define your API once and MCP handles the rest — agents can browse available operations, understand their parameters, and invoke them with structured inputs and outputs.
But REST APIs and MCP tools come from different paradigms. REST is resource-oriented with URLs, HTTP methods, headers, and status codes. MCP tools are function-oriented with names, descriptions, and parameter schemas. Getting the mapping right determines whether an AI agent can use your API effectively or stumbles through confusing tool names and ambiguous parameters.
This guide covers the practical patterns for turning REST endpoints into well-structured MCP tools that AI agents can actually work with.
How MCP Tools Map to REST Endpoints
Each MCP tool corresponds to a single API operation. When you generate MCP tools from an OpenAPI spec, the mapping works like this:
|OpenAPI Field
|MCP Tool Field
operationId
|Tool
name
summary /
description
|Tool
description
|Path, query, and body params
|Tool
inputSchema (JSON Schema)
|Response schema
|Tool output
Here is an OpenAPI operation and its corresponding MCP tool definition side-by-side.
OpenAPI operation:
paths:
/users/{userId}:
get:
operationId: getUserById
summary: Get a user by their unique ID
parameters:
- name: userId
in: path
required: true
schema:
type: string
description: The unique identifier of the user
responses:
"200":
description: The user object
Resulting MCP tool:
{
"name": "getUserById",
"description": "Get a user by their unique ID",
"inputSchema": {
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"userId": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The unique identifier of the user"
}
},
"required": ["userId"]
}
}
The mapping is direct. The quality of your MCP tools is a direct reflection of the quality of your OpenAPI spec.
Naming Conventions
AI agents use tool names to decide which tool to call. When an agent sees a list of 20 tools, it reads the names and descriptions to pick the right one. Clarity matters more than brevity.
Use action-oriented operationIds that describe exactly what the tool does:
listUsers— not
getUsersor
users
createOrder— not
postOrderor
newOrder
getInvoiceById— not
invoiceor
fetchInvoice
searchProducts— not
findProductsor
queryProducts
deleteComment— not
removeCommentor
destroyComment
Follow a consistent verb pattern:
|Action
|Verb
|Example
|List all
list
listOrders
|Get one
get
getOrderById
|Create
create
createOrder
|Update
update
updateOrder
|Delete
delete
deleteOrder
|Search
search
searchOrders
Avoid generic names like
handleRequest or
processData. If an agent cannot
determine what a tool does from its name alone, the name is too vague.
Parameter Mapping Best Practices
Parameters are where the mapping gets nuanced. REST APIs spread parameters
across path segments, query strings, headers, and request bodies. MCP tools
flatten everything into a single
inputSchema object.
Path parameters become required tool parameters. A path like
/orders/{orderId} produces a required
orderId parameter. This is
straightforward.
Query parameters become optional tool parameters. Filters, sorting, and pagination controls map to optional fields:
parameters:
- name: status
in: query
required: false
schema:
type: string
enum: [pending, shipped, delivered, cancelled]
description: Filter orders by status
Notice the
enum values. This is critical for MCP tools. When an AI agent sees
enum: [pending, shipped, delivered, cancelled], it knows exactly which values
are valid. Without the enum, the agent has to guess — and it often guesses
wrong.
Request body fields become tool parameters. For simple request bodies, flatten the fields into the tool’s input schema:
requestBody:
content:
application/json:
schema:
type: object
required: [name, email]
properties:
name:
type: string
description: The full name of the user
email:
type: string
format: email
description: The user's email address
role:
type: string
enum: [admin, editor, viewer]
description: The user's role in the organization
Each property —
name,
role — becomes a top-level parameter in the
MCP tool’s input schema. The
required array carries over directly.
Write descriptions for AI agents, not just humans. Every parameter should have a description that explains what it does and what values are acceptable. Compare:
- Bad:
description: "The ID"
- Good:
description: "The unique identifier of the order, e.g. ord_12345"
Including examples in descriptions helps agents construct valid requests.
Handling Pagination
Pagination is one of the trickiest parts of the REST-to-MCP mapping. AI agents are not browsers — they cannot easily navigate through pages of results, keep track of cursors, or know when to stop fetching.
There are three practical approaches:
1. Return all results for small datasets. If the collection is small (under
a few hundred items), skip pagination entirely. A
listTags endpoint that
returns 50 tags does not need pagination. Simpler is better for AI agents.
2. Provide a
limit parameter with a sensible default. For larger
collections, let the agent control how many results it gets back:
parameters:
- name: limit
in: query
schema:
type: integer
default: 20
maximum: 100
description: Maximum number of results to return (default 20, max 100)
A default of 20 keeps responses manageable. The agent can request more if needed.
3. Expose separate
list and
search tools. Instead of making the agent
paginate through all orders to find one, give it a dedicated search tool:
listOrders— returns recent orders with a
limitparameter
searchOrders— takes a query string and returns matching orders
This pattern works well because agents are good at describing what they are looking for but bad at iterating through pages.
Error Responses
When something goes wrong, the AI agent needs to understand what happened so it
can retry, adjust parameters, or ask the user for help. Vague error messages
like
"Something went wrong" are useless to an agent.
Use the RFC 7807 Problem Details format for structured error responses:
{
"type": "https://api.example.com/errors/validation-error",
"title": "Validation Error",
"status": 422,
"detail": "The 'email' field must be a valid email address. Received: 'not-an-email'",
"instance": "/users",
"errors": [
{
"field": "email",
"message": "Must be a valid email address",
"received": "not-an-email"
}
]
}
Key principles for agent-friendly errors:
- Include the field name that caused the error
- Show the invalid value the agent sent, so it can correct it
- Explain what is expected — format, range, or valid options
- Use consistent error structure across all endpoints
When an agent receives a clear error like
"The 'status' field must be one of: pending, shipped, delivered", it can fix
the request and retry automatically.
What to Expose (and What Not To)
Not every REST endpoint should become an MCP tool. More tools means more confusion for the agent. Be deliberate about what you expose.
Good candidates for MCP tools:
- CRUD operations on core resources (
createUser,
getUser,
updateUser)
- Search and filtering (
searchOrders,
listProductsByCategory)
- Key business actions (
submitInvoice,
approveRequest)
- Status checks (
getOrderStatus,
getSystemHealth)
Skip these:
- Admin and internal endpoints — agents should not manage users or configure system settings
- Bulk operations — endpoints that accept arrays of hundreds of items are hard for agents to construct correctly
- File uploads — binary data does not map to MCP tool parameters
- Webhook management — registering and managing webhooks is infrastructure, not something an agent needs
- Deprecated endpoints — do not expose tools that will stop working
A focused set of 10-15 well-designed tools is far more useful than 100 tools where the agent cannot figure out which one to call.
OpenAPI Best Practices for MCP
Your OpenAPI spec is the source of truth for your MCP tool definitions. Every gap in the spec becomes a gap in the tool. Here is a checklist:
Every operation needs an
operationId. Without it, the tool has no name. Do
not rely on auto-generated IDs — they produce names like
get_users_userId
that agents struggle with.
Write descriptions for both humans and agents. The
summary should be a
short one-liner. The
description can include details about behavior, edge
cases, and relationships to other endpoints:
summary: Search for products
description: >
Search the product catalog by keyword. Returns up to 50 results sorted by
relevance. Use the 'category' parameter to narrow results to a specific
product category. For browsing all products, use the listProducts operation
instead.
Use
examples in your schemas. Examples help agents understand what valid
data looks like:
properties:
email:
type: string
format: email
example: "jane@example.com"
amount:
type: number
minimum: 0
example: 29.99
Mark required versus optional clearly. Agents need to know which parameters
must be provided and which ones can be skipped. Always define the
required
array at the schema level.
Example: Mapping a Todo API
Here is a complete example showing an OpenAPI spec for a todo API and the resulting MCP tools.
OpenAPI spec:
{
"openapi": "3.1.0",
"info": {
"title": "Todo API",
"version": "1.0.0"
},
"paths": {
"/todos": {
"get": {
"operationId": "listTodos",
"summary": "List all todos",
"description": "Returns all todo items, optionally filtered by completion status.",
"parameters": [
{
"name": "completed",
"in": "query",
"schema": { "type": "boolean" },
"description": "Filter by completion status. True for completed, false for incomplete."
},
{
"name": "limit",
"in": "query",
"schema": { "type": "integer", "default": 20, "maximum": 100 },
"description": "Maximum number of todos to return (default 20, max 100)"
}
]
},
"post": {
"operationId": "createTodo",
"summary": "Create a new todo",
"description": "Creates a new todo item. The title is required.",
"requestBody": {
"required": true,
"content": {
"application/json": {
"schema": {
"type": "object",
"required": ["title"],
"properties": {
"title": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The title of the todo item",
"example": "Buy groceries"
},
"priority": {
"type": "string",
"enum": ["low", "medium", "high"],
"description": "Priority level of the todo"
}
}
}
}
}
}
}
},
"/todos/{todoId}": {
"get": {
"operationId": "getTodoById",
"summary": "Get a todo by ID",
"parameters": [
{
"name": "todoId",
"in": "path",
"required": true,
"schema": { "type": "string" },
"description": "The unique identifier of the todo"
}
]
},
"patch": {
"operationId": "updateTodo",
"summary": "Update a todo",
"description": "Updates an existing todo item. Only include fields you want to change.",
"parameters": [
{
"name": "todoId",
"in": "path",
"required": true,
"schema": { "type": "string" },
"description": "The unique identifier of the todo"
}
],
"requestBody": {
"content": {
"application/json": {
"schema": {
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"title": { "type": "string" },
"completed": { "type": "boolean" },
"priority": {
"type": "string",
"enum": ["low", "medium", "high"]
}
}
}
}
}
}
},
"delete": {
"operationId": "deleteTodo",
"summary": "Delete a todo",
"parameters": [
{
"name": "todoId",
"in": "path",
"required": true,
"schema": { "type": "string" },
"description": "The unique identifier of the todo to delete"
}
]
}
}
}
}
Resulting MCP tools:
|Tool Name
|Description
|Required Params
|Optional Params
listTodos
|List all todos
|—
completed,
limit
createTodo
|Create a new todo
title
priority
getTodoById
|Get a todo by ID
todoId
|—
updateTodo
|Update a todo
todoId
title,
completed,
priority
deleteTodo
|Delete a todo
todoId
|—
Five clean tools with clear names, descriptive parameters, and obvious required versus optional fields. An AI agent can look at this list and immediately understand what each tool does and how to call it.
Turn Your OpenAPI Spec into MCP Tools
You do not need to build the mapping layer yourself. If you have an OpenAPI spec, Zuplo can turn it into a fully functional MCP server in minutes — complete with authentication, rate limiting, and analytics. Your OpenAPI descriptions become tool descriptions. Your parameter schemas become input schemas. Your API is instantly ready for AI agent consumption.
Start with a well-structured OpenAPI spec, follow the patterns in this guide, and the resulting MCP tools will be ones that AI agents can actually use.